Evangelist Papa Shee has reacted to a resurfaced 2012 video that shows the late highlife legend walking with a very young-looking Odo Broni

Speaking on Angel FM on December 18, 2025, Papa Shee argued that the viral footage contradicts the timeline presented by Odo Broni’s camp in court about when she met and got married to Lumba

The former hiplife star accused key witnesses for Odo Broni, including Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and E.T. Akonnor, of misleading the court under oath

Former Ghanaian hiplife superstar turned Evangelist, Papa Shee, has addressed the viral video that appeared to show Daddy Lumba and a young Odo Broni in 2012.

An old video of Daddy Lumba walking in town with his second wife, Odo Broni, has sparked conversations on social media.

The video showed Odo Broni as a very young lady, possibly in her teens, and was recorded around 2012.

It emerged following a heated legal battle between the singer’s wives after his death on July 26, 2025.

The highlife great got married to Akosua Serwaa, his first wife, at Bomso in Kumasi in 1991.

According to reports, they later formalised their union in a German civil ceremony in 2004. Their marriage produced three children.

However, Daddy Lumba later married a second wife around 2010 and welcomed six children with her.

In the latter part of his life, he carried out every activity with Odo Broni by his side and paraded her as his spouse; however, he never confirmed that he had divorced Akosua Serwaa.

After Daddy Lumba’s death, Akosua Serwaa filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court seeking to be declared as his sole legal spouse and for Odo Broni to be deligitmized as a spouse.

Her application was thrown out by the court, which held that both women were wives of the late musician.

Papa Shee addresses old Daddy Lumba video

In an interview with Angel FM on December 18, 2025, Papa Shee, a staunch ally of Daddy Lumba’s first wife, addressed the video of the musician and his young companion.

He said the video had exposed the lies of the Odo Broni camp since it did not align with the timeline presented in court.

During their legal battle, witnesses for Daddy Lumba’s second wife testified that they met in 2006 and got married in 2010.

Papa Shee said Odo Broni’s age and appearance in the viral video, which was reportedly recorded in 2012, did not appear to show that she had married the singer at the time.

He accused the witnesses, including Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu and E.T. Akonnor, of lying in court despite swearing an oath.

Papa Shee speaks on Akosua Serwaa's condition

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Papa Shee shared an update on Akosua Serwaa's condition in Germany.

In a viral video, he said she was in good health both physically and spiritually.

