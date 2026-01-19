Rahim Banda has taken to social media to share an adorable moment with his girlfriend, Janiece Emefa

Fans have praised the calm and loving relationship vibes from the Ghanaian actor and his long-time partner

The photos of Rahim and Janiece have sparked warm reactions and admiration from social media users

Famous Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda has sparked admiration on social media after sharing some lovely photos with his longtime girlfriend, Janiece Emefa.

Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda wows fans with lovely photos with his girlfriend, Janiece Emefa. Photo credit: @Rahim Banda/Instagram

The son of legendary movie producer Alhaji Banda, popularly known as Bandex, known for his calm personality and growing presence in the movie industry, looked all grown and happy as he posed with his girlfriend in the romantic footage.

The images, which have since gone viral on social media, show Rahim Banda and his partner sharing lovely moments.

The couple's simple but elegant appearance has caught the attention of many fans, describing how beautiful Rahim Banda and Janiece Emefa are growing in love.

The internet personality wore a neat outfit to complement the actor perfectly, making the couple stand out.

Rahim and his girlfriend are one of Ghana's celebrity couples who have won the hearts of many.

Unlike many public figures who constantly share details of their relationships, the actor and Janiece Emefa have chosen a more private approach.

See the Instagram images below:

Rahim Banda and girlfriend's photos spark reactions

Social media users have reacted massively to the photos, sharing various comments. Below are some of the comments:

Rydbergnana Cyril wrote:

"I like them. l just pray they don't become Desmond Scott and Sarah Kritt."

DK_boamah wrote:

"Money makes love sweet."

Survival_always wrote:

"The boy has grown so handsome into an adult."

Precious Doreen wrote:

"Kid I spend time to watch his movies is now chopping love on me eiii."

Kyeremaa Enestina wrote:

"I just feel happy when I see young people in love."

Watch a TikTok video of Rahim Banda and his girlfriend below:

Who is Rahim Banda's partner, Janiece Emefa?

Janiece is a social media influencer and entrepreneur who doubles as a brand promoter.

She is also the CEO of a collaborative lash line called the MKP (Makeup Pabi).

She is 23 years old and gained popularity due to her relationship with Rahim Banda.

Ghanaian actor Rahim Banda and his long-time girlfriend trend for their loved-up photos as netizens celebrate their relationship. Image credit: @Rahim Banda/Instagram

Rahim Banda, Janiece Emefa celebrate 9th anniversary

YEN.com.gh also previously reported on Rahim Banda and Janiece Emefa catching the attention of Ghanaians on the occasion of celebrating their ninth anniversary.

The actor and his long-time content creator girlfriend announced their relationship milestone on September 25, 2025, triggering widespread reactions on social media.

The love story of the young couple is said to have begun way back in 2020, when Banda was still a student at the Ghana National Senior High School.

Captioning their anniversary photos, Janiece Emefa wrote that nine years is a long time, and admitted that celebrating nine years together did not seem normal for their age.

