Supporters watching the video were moved by Paakoso Hene and Akosua Serwaa's enthusiastic Adowa dance performance, which made them smile

The dancing moment was a heartfelt farewell full of culture and joy because it took place right before Akosua Serwaa's journey to Germany

Paakoso Hene and Akosua Serwaa's Instagram video has received comments from several social media users

Paakaso Hene Nana Agyei has made a rare public appearance at a public gathering in a trending video.

The traditional chief and ruler of Asokore Mampong Municipal District of the Ashanti Region has flaunted his dancing moves at an event.

Paakoso Hene and Akosua Serwaa flaunt their adowa dance moves in a viral video.

Paakoso hene and Akosua Serwaa dance adowa

Paakoso hene has flattered many Ghanaians with his adowa dance moves as he bid farewell to the first wife of the late Daddy Lumba in a viral video.

Akosua Serwaa Fosuh was overwhelmed with emotions as she joined Nana Agyei in a bid to represent her tribe and promote her culture and traditions.

The late Charles Kwadwo Fosu's first wife looked exquisite in a custom-made black ensemble, which has gone viral on Facebook.

Paakoso hene was also spotted in a regal black ensemble and carefully handmade native sandals.

The TikTok video of Paakoso hene and Akosua Serwaa dancing adowa is below:

Reactions to Akosua Serwaa, Paakoso hene's video

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Serwaa's video as she promoted her rich cultural heritage in the viral video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Yaw Chess stated:

"The fight is in the court, not on social media."

Gifty Bosompem stated:

"My adoptive mother. Much love. She is truly gorgeous. I admire everything about her, even though I do not know her personally. I sense a remarkable grace about her, even from afar."

Denzel Boakye- Boakye commented:

"Enka wheee. Ensa kakraa wub3numti."

Uncodan Lamptey stated:

"But one thing I like about Asanties is that if you do something wrong because you belong to them, they will support you 😂 but if you don't come from them, they will tell you that you didn't try kwraa 😂😂😂."

Sweet Adwoa Mensah commented:

"Papa shee dier bodyguard adwuma nu w’afa nu serious ooo kw3333 😂😂😂😂."

Honorable commented:

"You had all these people yet Odo won."

Vida stated:

"Animguase foɔ bɛma ne how they wanna dig ɛkunafoɔ...So shameful."

Akosua Serwaa and her late husband, Daddy Lumba, before his demise in July 2025.

Daddy Lumba's 2026 funeral billboard demolished

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelixdotcom has shared an update about the billboard which were erected in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, ahead of Daddy Lumba's second funeral in March 2026.

The content creator visited KNUST Top Maxima and Manhyia Roundabout, where the funeral planning comittee confimred the billboards were supposed to be.

In his report on January 19, 2026, both had been completely replaced, sparking conversations and a measure of concern from fans.

According to reports, new advertisements and promotions were framed on the billboard just hours after Akosua Serwaa left Ghana to be with her children in Germany.

The Instagram video is below:

Paakoso hene demands Daddy Lumba's body

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Paakoso chief, who requested the late Daddy Lumba's Abusuapanin to release the singer's body.

The spokesperson announced that the palace would plan another funeral for the late legendary singer in March 2026.

Some social media users commented on the post, which has gone viral on Instagram.

