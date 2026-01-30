Eric Boahen Uche is trending in the wake of his prophecy about the upcoming NPP presidential primaries

Addressing his congregants, Prophet Uche said he foresaw some skirmishes, adding that Dr Bawumia would emerge as the winner

Ghanaians who reacted to the statement made by the respected man of God shared their views on the upcoming primaries

The founder and leader of Reign House Chapel International, Prophet Eric Boahen Uche, has dropped a prophetic message regarding the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @longjondeblogger, the respected man of God indicated that despite the reported skirmishes surrounding the NPP primaries, the outcome would remain unchanged.

"On that faithful Saturday, a lot of calamities will start in the morning, but nobody can change the realm."

He, however, indicated that former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia would emerge the winner in the primaries, adding that Kennedy Agyapong, a leading contender, would call to congratulate Dr Bawumia on his victory.

"We are not shifting anything. Nothing has changed. People are saying it has changed, but nothing has changed. Saturday night, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong will congratulate Dr Bawumia."

The aspirants vying for the chance to lead the party in the 2028 elections are former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who represented the party in the 2024 general elections; former Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kennedy Ohene Agyapong; Abetifi MP Dr Bryan Acheampong; former Minister of Education and Bosomtwe MP Dr Yaw Adutwum; and former NPP General Secretary Kwabena Agyei Agyapong.

Already, the five aspirants have signed a peace pact ahead of the party’s presidential primary on January 31. Former President Nana Akufo-Addo, who was at the event on January 22 in Accra, called for unity within the party.

At the time of writing the report, the video had generated over 200 likes and 50 comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to Prophet Uche's NPP prophecy

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the prophetic declarations made by Prophet Uche.

Yaw Dwarkwaa opined:

"Aww, Bawumia afa. Once Uche has spoken, it is confirmed. This prophet is so accurate in his declarations on things to happen, and once he has stated that the former Veep will emerge victorious, so shall it be."

Foxtrot_Alpha_Alpha (LIMAFOWER) added:

"We will be here to vet and analyse your prophecies."

ProDesign added:

"Is this not the same man that said NPP will win the 2024 election?"

Michael Nana Adade indicated:

"31st January deɛ, yɛnni ɛkyɛrɛ. We are all here. We will know who actually spoke the mind of God."

Foxtrot_Alpha_Alpha (LIMAFOWER) opined:

"We will know who the greatest prophet is by tomorrow."

Prophet Uche's Ernest Kumi prophecy resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a doom prophecy by Prophet Eric Uche about Akwatia MP Ernest Kumi’s death resurfaced after his passing.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page De Prince Gh, Prophet Uche addressed congregants of his church and emphatically stated that some seats in Parliament were going to become vacant.

