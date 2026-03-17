Popular media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has stirred debate after reacting to the private jet saga involving businessman Ibrahim Mahama

The controversy began after John Dramani Mahama used his brother’s newly acquired Bombardier Global 6500 for an official trip to South Korea

Weighing in, Nana Aba Anamoah compared the situation to using a sibling’s luxury car instead of renting one, a comment that divided Ghanaians

Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has sparked debate on social media after breaking her silence on the Ibrahim Mahama private jet saga.

Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to the viral debate over Ibrahim Mahama's private jet being used by President John Mahama. Image credit: @thenanaba, JohnDramaniMahama/Facebook

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, reports emerged that billionaire businessman and President John Dramani Mahama’s brother, Ibrahim, had purchased a new private jet, the Bombardier Global 6500 private jet, reportedly worth over $56m.

After his new acquisition, Ibrahim Mahama grabbed headlines after disclosing that he was donating his old private jet, a Bombardier 604, popularly known as Dzata, to the state to be used as an air ambulance service.

President Mahama flies on Ibrahim Mahama’s jet

President John Dramani Mahama sparked controversy after he embarked on a four-day working visit to South Korea, from March 10 to March 14, 2026, using his brother’s new private jet.

The trip sparked criticism from the minority in parliament and ignited heated debate on social media on the appropriateness of the president’s decision.

In an interview with Channel One TV, the Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee and MP for Bosome Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, said he and the MP for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, have formally filed a parliamentary question to the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

Ghanaians on social media expressed mixed reactions to the move, with some calling it pragmatic while others said it presented a conflict of interest.

Below is a Facebook video of Ibrahim Mahama with his new Bombardier Global 6500 private jet.

Nana Aba Anamoah addresses private jet debate

Former GhOne TV presenter and organiser of the Women of Valour event, Nana Aba Anamoah, has sparked a heated social media debate after wading into the private jet saga.

She raised a hypothetical question: if her sibling owned a Rolls-Royce, would it make sense to rent one when his own was available?

Nana Aba Anamoah’s post ignited a heated debate on social media, with some people accusing her of hypocrisy while others said her point was valid.

The Facebook post is below.

Reactions to Nana Aba's private jet post

' compiled some comments reacting to Nana Aba Anamoah's position on the Ibrahim Mahama private jet saga.

authesglobal_llc said:

"Why would you not ask this question when 'women of valour' was sponsored by GoldBod?”

pkhay_10 wrote:

"Just don't understand why we are making a fuss about this issue. Its saving the country millions of cedis and the ordinary Ghanaian would be making noise about it. I hear people talking about safety, noted, but what if he chooses to use a rented one and something bad happens?"

vinceyab commented:

"Comments readers gather here😂."

Nana Aba Anamoah breaks her silence amid online criticism over GoldBod Jewellery's sponsorship of her Women of Valour event. Photo source: Nana Aba Anamoah, Sammy Gyamfi, Gertrude Emefa Donkor

Source: Facebook

Nana Aba Anamoah slams WOV critics

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah slammed critics of the Woman of Valour event held in London, United Kingdom, on March 7, 2026.

In a viral post, the broadcaster sent a message to netizens who raised questions over her event's association with GoldBod Jewellery.

Source: YEN.com.gh