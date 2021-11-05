Ghanaian businesswoman and entrepreneur, Delay, has said she would never date a girl who constantly asks for data if she happened to be a boy.

Delay completed her tweet with a frowning face emoji, although she did not give any explanation for what she said.

She wrote: “If I were a boy, I would never date a girl who constantly asks for data”

A collage of Delay. Photo credit: @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Reaction

The tweet has garnered massive reactions with people making all sorts of comments.

Some men are of the view that if they fail to provide money for data as Delay is preaching, their girlfriends would call them stingy and leave them.

Others went on to ask Delay about how they could find women who do not ‘disturb’ with data money.

Still, some think there is nothing wrong with providing their girlfriends money for data.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh here:

Source: Yen.com.gh