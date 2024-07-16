Ghanaian musician Archipalago congratulated Messi and Argentina for winning the Copa America consecutively

He dropped an old video of when he met attacking midfielder Ángel Di Maria on vacation

The video excited many football fans in the comment section of the Instagram post

Ghanaian musician Archipalago shared an old video of him meeting Argentinian professional footballer Ángel Di Maria on vacation abroad to congratulate him and his country for winning the 2024 Copa America.

Archipalago congratulated Di Maria and Argentina

Archipalago posted the video on his Instagram to celebrate the Argentina senior national team's consecutive Copa America wins.

In the video, the Adoo Kuudey hitmaker wrapped his arm around Di Maria and asked him to say a message to his fans.

The Argentinian attacking midfielder, who is not fluent in English, smiled shyly and walked away.

In the caption, Archipalago noted that the Messi-Ronaldo debate was over and that Messi was the best player ever.

"Congratulations to Argentina once again!!! Messi and Ronaldo comparisons are done today cos Messi is now considered the best of all time and Ronaldo ain’t sh*t!" Archipalago wrote on his verified Instagram.

Below is the old video of Archipalago meeting Ángel Di Maria on vacation.

Reactions to the video

The old video excited many football lovers, who talked about how it would have affected Archipalago if he'd accidentally deleted it. Others also said that Di Maria walked away because he did not speak any English.

These are some of the comments:

triggaslaw said:

"Lool so u wo’t delete this vid? Bruh keeps reposting"

asapstarrboy2xg said:

"That’s cap!!!! He’s the most complete player so he’s the best. Can you imagine Ronaldo representing a national team like Brazil, Spain or Argentina huh"

champion_houston1 said:

"By mistake and this video delete from your phone you die that oo"

chiefaro_ib said:

"15 yrs old video being reposted every week smh"

the_boy_speed_ said:

"He can't speak English"

Ghanaian man posed with Copa America trophy, met Messi and other Argentina players

YEN.com.gh reported that Mx24 journalist Derrick Ayim crowned his stint at the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America in a grand way.

The journalist, who sparked a frenzy after meeting Lionel Messi during the tournament's first game, was honoured to have shared a close moment with the final winners.

Memorable photos he shared after joining Argentina to celebrate the trophy win garnered significant traction online.

