20 most legendary and famous blues musicians of all time

Blues music has shaped generations, blending raw emotion with powerful storytelling. These artists have left an unforgettable mark, from pioneers who electrified the genre to modern torchbearers keeping its spirit alive. Robert Johnson, John Arthur Lee, and Elmore James are some of the famous blues musicians who are taking the music industry by storm.

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Many legendary blues musicians overcame early struggles, shaping the genre with unique styles and influences.

Blues evolved through innovation, from acoustic roots to electrified sounds, inspiring rock and pop musicians.

Most legendary and famous blues musicians

When compiling this list, we considered factors such as influence on the genre, commercial success, critical acclaim, and cultural impact. Rankings may vary based on the latest discoveries, evolving music trends, and differing expert opinions.

1. Robert Johnson

Robert L. Johnson, BET Founder and Chairman, at BET's 25th Anniversary. Photo: L. Cohen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Robert Leroy Johnson

Robert Leroy Johnson Date of birth : 8 May 1911

: 8 May 1911 Hit tracks: Cross Road Blues, Hellhound on My Trail, Sweet Home Chicago

Born on a Mississippi plantation, Robert Johnson dreamed of becoming a blues musician, playing in juke joints and on the streets. His guitar skills were so poor that he was even booed off-stage at some point. However, he vanished for a year and returned with extraordinary talent, making him one of the most famous blues artists of his time.

2. Johnny Winter

American singer, musician and guitarist Johnny Winter performs live on stage during a tour of the United kingdom. Photo: Michael Putland

Source: Getty Images

Full nam e: John Dawson Winter III

e: John Dawson Winter III Date of birth : 23 February 1944

: 23 February 1944 Hit tracks: Rock and Roll Hoochie Koo, Highway 61 Revisited, Still Alive and Well

Johnny Winter, born in Beaumont, Texas 1944, was surrounded by music from an early age. He started recording at 15 and got his break in 1968 when Mike Bloomfield brought him to New York, catching Columbia Records' attention.

3. John Lee

John Lee performs March 1998 at the Las Vegas Hard Rock Hotel: Photo: Scott

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Arthur Lee

John Arthur Lee Date of birth : 24 May 1915

: 24 May 1915 Hit tracks: Down at the Depot, Alberta, Baby Please Don't Go

John Lee, the King of Boogie, revolutionised blues with his unique rhythmic style. Preferring electric guitar, he blended country and Mississippi blues, producing hits like Boom Boom and Boogie Chillen (1948). Even at 70, he continued evolving musically. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991.

4. Howlin' Wolf

Blues musician Howlin' Wolf poses for a portrait session holding an Epiphone hollowbody electric guitar behind the Fillmore. Photo: Sandy Guy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Chester Arthur Burnett

: Chester Arthur Burnett Date of birth : 10 June 1910

: 10 June 1910 Hit tracks: Smokestack Lightnin’, Spoonful, Killing Floor

With a raw, powerful voice that perfectly fit the blues, this renowned musician played a key role in shaping and spreading the genre. His electrifying stage presence and masterful guitar and harmonica skills mesmerised audiences everywhere.

5. Stevie Ray Vaughan

American musician Stevie Ray Vaughan plays guitar as he performs onstage at the Fireside Bowl, Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Paul Natkin

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Stephen Ray Vaughan

: Stephen Ray Vaughan Date of birth: 3 October 1954

3 October 1954 Hit tracks: Pride and Joy, Texas Flood, Cold Shot

Stevie Ray Vaughan revived blues in the 1980s, and his fiery guitar skills made him one of the most famous blues guitarists of all time. Inspired by legends like Jimi Hendrix and Albert King, he quit school to pursue music full-time. He was known for his aggressive Stratocaster-playing skills.

6. B.B King

BB King performs at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Jo Hale

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Riley B. King

Riley B. King Date of birth : 16 September 1925

: 16 September 1925 Hit tracks: The Thrill Is Gone, Lucille, Every Day I Have the Blues

A legendary figure in the blues industry. This electrifying artist mesmerised audiences for decades with his magnetic presence and masterful guitar skills. Known for blending soulful, gospel-inspired vocals with fiery electric guitar riffs, he helped push blues into the mainstream.

7. Muddy Waters

Photo of Muddy Waters on stage. Photo: Richard E. Aaron

Source: Getty Images

Full name : McKinley Morganfield

: McKinley Morganfield Date of birth: 4 April 1913

4 April 1913 Hit tracks: Hoochie Coochie Man, Mannish Boy, Got My Mojo Working

Muddy Waters played a crucial role in shaping modern blues, helping transition it from its Delta roots to an electrified Chicago sound. Learning from greats like Robert Johnson, he moved to Chicago, recording classics like Hoochie Coochie Man. His style of music laid the foundation for rock music, influencing legends like The Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton.

8. Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton performs onstage during Day 2 of Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival at Crypto.com Arena 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton Date of birth : 30 March 1945

: 30 March 1945 Hit tracks: Layla, Tears in Heaven, Wonderful Tonight

Eric Clapton, one of history's greatest blues guitarists, ranked second on Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Guitarists list. Though best known as a solo artist, he played in iconic bands like The Yardbirds and Cream, having a high rank among the most famous blues artists.

9. Elmore James

Elmore James performs at the 2017 National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene honoring Jerry Zaks at Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Elmore Brooks,

: Elmore Brooks, Date of birth: 27 January 1918

27 January 1918 Hit tracks: Dust My Broom, The Sky Is Crying, Shake Your Moneymaker

Elmore James was among the most influential male blues musicians, known for his electrifying slide guitar. Born in 1918, he shaped modern blues with hit songs like Dust My Broom.

10. Willie Dixon

American Blues musician Willie Dixon performs at the Chicago Bluesfest, Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Paul Natkin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William James "Willie" Dixon

William James "Willie" Dixon Date of birth : 1 July 1915

: 1 July 1915 Hit tracks: Hoochie Coochie Man, I Just Want to Make Love to You, Spoonful

A well-known songwriter, bassist, and producer, this artist was key to the golden age of Chicago blues. His timeless compositions, covered by many, became genre staples. As a true blues ambassador, his influence on music and pop culture remains profound, cementing his legacy as a defining figure in blues history.

11. Jared James Nichols

Jared James Nichols performs onstage during an album release show at The Basement East in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Terry Wyatt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jared James Nichols

Jared James Nichols Date of birth : 14 March 1989

: 14 March 1989 Hit tracks: Nails in the Coffin, Can You Feel It?, Skin ‘n Bone

Jared James Nichols is a modern blues powerhouse known for his energetic, pick-free guitar playing. His raw, old-school approach has earned him fans worldwide. As Gibson's Global Ambassador, he designed signature guitars, including Old Glory and Gold Glory.

12. Joe Bonamassa

Joe Bonamassa performs onstage during the at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Joseph Leonard Bonamassa

: Joseph Leonard Bonamassa Date of birth : 8 May 1977

: 8 May 1977 Hit tracks: Sloe Gin, Mountain Time, Driving Towards the Daylight

Joe Bonamassa, a guitar prodigy, toured with B.B. King at age 12. His deep passion for blues led to multiple solo albums, nearly all of which topped the U.S. charts. Dedicated to keeping the blues alive, he founded a record label in 2020 to support emerging blues artists worldwide.

13. Ray Charles

Ray Charles plays piano as he performs during a JVC Jazz Festival concert at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center, New York, New York. Photo: Jack Vartoogian

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ray Charles Robinson

: Ray Charles Robinson Date of birth: 23 September 1930

23 September 1930 Hit tracks: Georgia on My Mind, Hit the Road Jack, I Got a Woman

Exploring Ray Charles' music feels like journeying through America's diverse soundscape. He blended soul, jazz, country, rhythm and blues, and pop, leaving a lasting mark on music. His albums highlight his creativity and evolution from Genius + Soul = Jazz to Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music.

14. Freddie King

American blues guitarist Freddie King performing in Copenhagen, Denmark. Photo: Jan Persson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Freddie Christian

: Freddie Christian Date of birth: 3 September 1934

3 September 1934 Hit tracks: Hide Away, Have You Ever Loved a Woman

Freddie King, the youngest of the legendary Three Kings, had a wild, fast-paced guitar style with powerful bends and fierce vibrato. Despite being rejected by Chess Records, he found success with Federal Records, making him an icon among famous blues guitarists. He influenced guitarists like Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan before his untimely death at 42.

15. Rory Gallagher

Irish blues guitarist Rory Gallagher performs at Donau Arena, Regensburg, Germany. Photo: Bernd Mueller

Source: Getty Images

Full name : William Rory Gallagher

: William Rory Gallagher Date of birth : 2 March 1948

: 2 March 1948 Hit tracks: A Million Miles Away, Tattoo’d Lady, Bullfrog Blues

Irish guitar virtuoso Rory Gallagher is among male blues musicians who blurred the lines between blues and rock with a signature electric sound that influenced many, including the famous musician Brian May. He rose to fame in the early '70s with Taste before going solo refusing blues with Celtic elements, folk, and skiffle.

16. Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix performs onstage with his Fender Stratocaster electric guitar at the Newport Pop Festival in Devonshire Downs, California. Photo: Vince Melamed

Source: Getty Images

Full name : James Marshall Hendrix

: James Marshall Hendrix Date of birth : 27 November 1942

: 27 November 1942 Hit tracks: Purple Haze, Voodoo Child (Slight Return), All Along the Watchtower

Jimi Hendrix redefined electric guitar playing, blending blues with innovative rock techniques. His unique sound was legendary, and his hits like Purple Haze and Hey Joe made it a classic. His groundbreaking 1967 Monterey Pop Festival performance set new standards in music.

17. Lightnin' Hopkins

Lightnin Hopkins performing on stage. Photo: Tom Copi

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Samuel John Hopkins

: Samuel John Hopkins Date of birth : 15 March 1912

: 15 March 1912 Hit tracks: Mojo Hand, Baby Please Don’t Go, Bring Me My Shotgun

This Texas-born bluesman crafted a unique fingerpicking style that remains unmistakable. His raw, soulful vocals and deeply expressive playing shaped the sound of acoustic blues. His legacy endures as a major influence on future musicians, securing his place in music history and popular culture.

18. Etta James

Etta James performs during the Santa Cruz Blues Festival at Aptos Village Park in Aptos, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jamesetta Hawkins

: Jamesetta Hawkins Date of birth: 25 January 1938

25 January 1938 Hit tracks: At Last, I’d Rather Go Blind, Something’s Got a Hold on Me

With a voice full of raw power and deep emotion, this legendary singer became a lasting icon of blues and soul. Her electrifying stage presence and immense talent captivated fans and musicians, securing her place in music history. As a cultural icon, her influence resonates in blues and beyond, shaping generations of artists.

19. Albert Collins

American blues musician Albert Collins performs at the Park West auditorium, Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Paul Natkin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Albert Collins

Albert Collins Date of birth: 1 October 1932

1 October 1932 Hit tracks: Too Many Dirty Dishes, Iceman

Known as the Iceman or Master of the Telecaster, Collins was one of the most famous blues artists. With his sharp tone and unique technique, he shaped modern electric blues. His masterful playing blended skill with deep emotion, leaving a lasting mark on the genre.

20. T-Bone Walker

American blues guitarist singer and songwriter T-Bone Walker performing in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo: Jan Persson

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Aaron Thibeaux Walker

: Aaron Thibeaux Walker Date of birth: 28 May 1910

28 May 1910 Hit tracks: Call It Stormy Monday, Mean Old World, T-Bone Shuffle

A guitarist raised on blues plays with unmistakable passion, and T-Bone Walker embodied this truth. Surrounded by music from birth, he learned from Blind Lemon Jefferson and launched his career in 1920s Dallas. A pioneer of jump blues, he shaped modern electric guitar blues with expressive phrasing and string bends.

Who is the most famous blues singer?

Determining the "most famous" blues singer is subjective, but B.B. King is often cited due to his significant influence and widespread recognition.

Who is the greatest blues player ever?

B.B. King often holds the title of the greatest blues player ever because of his profound impact on the genre.

Who is the oldest blues singer still alive?

Bobby Rush, born in November 1933, is among the oldest blues musicians at 91. He continues to perform and contribute to the blues genre.

Blues remains a timeless expression of human emotion, passed down through generations. The impact of famous blues musicians continues to shape the genre, inspiring and captivating audiences worldwide.

