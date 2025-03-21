Sensational Ghanaian singer Mr Drew visited a female hostel on the KNUST campus and the videos have caused a stir online

In the video, Mr Drew had goodie bags for the ladies who knew the name of his EP, Lova Boy Era or mentioned any song on it

The video sparked a debate about whether Mr Drew entered the rooms of the female students unannounced and filmed or whether the ladies were given prior notice

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian musician, Mr Drew, has faced backlash for storming a female hostel on the Kwame Nkrumah Science and Technology (KNUST) at night unannounced.

Mr Drew storms the female KNUST hostel. Image Credit: @mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

Mr Drew at KNUST female hostel

In a video trending on social media, one person from his team with a microphone stormed into a female hostel to ask them about how they would feel if they were to meet Mr Drew.

The ladies, standing in the room and rocking their evening wear, beamed with excitement, while others smiled shyly.

The ladies were elevated as the This Year hitmaker entered the room bearing gifts for the ladies who answered questions about his EP, Lova Boy Era.

Mr Drew walked into the room and the ladies immediately took out their smartphone to record him, while reeling with excitement.

Sharing his purpose for the visit, the talented Ghanaian dancer noted that he wanted to come around and vibe with his fervent fans.

One of the ladies mentioned the name of Mr Drew's EP, while two other ladies mentioned a song off the EP, and as their reward, they received goody bags.

"I want to say thank you for supporting, keep supporting and God bless you. Have a great night," the Shuperu crooner said.

In the video, Mr Drew visited other female rooms on the KNUST campus as he encouraged them to stream his EP and participate in the viral dance challenges.

While embarking on his EP promotion tour on the campus, he also got the chance to interact with fans and take selfies with them.

At the end of the video, Mr Drew gave a free performance in the middle of the hostel as students came out and stood on their balconies while others surrounded him while he performed.

Reactions to Mr Drew at a female KNUST hostel

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video of Mr Drew promoting his EP on the KNUSt campus:

@JasperZiggle said:

"Mr Drew enters KNUST female hostel unannounced.... This is not right!!"

@whittle5424 said:

"This app ankasa I no know. Elon Musk wey I Dey blame. Secof small dollars man go get so so captions basaaaaa biaaaa dem boys Dey do for the dollar."

@1___Jose said:

"Cameraman Dey there dey video before he entered, are you saying they didn’t know he was coming?? Even the ladies had their phones ready to video."

@Adwentser3nkoaa said:

"I saw this video on IG yesterday. I’m sure he asked for permission before entering and the students were well informed that he was around!!!!"

@Cfcmyste said:

"Your caption mislead me paa ah, I thought say he entered the room unannounced whiles some sef Korea were naked and wasn't ready for him tswww."

@Andel001_ said:

"Unannounced wey dem make demma cameras ready? Masa be serious."

Mr Drew flaunts a new look, and grows his ball hair. Image Credit: @mrdrewofficial

Source: Instagram

KiDi supports Black Sherif during street performance

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rap sensation Black Sherif took to the streets of London for a thrilling live performance alongside British DJ AG Online, drawing a crowd of excited onlookers.

In a viral video, KiDi, a fellow Ghanaian musician, was seen singing and dancing in support of Black Sherif, adding to the electrifying atmosphere.

Fans were thrilled by the moment, with many expressing their hopes to see Black Sherif featured on DJ AG Online’s shown the streets of London.

Source: YEN.com.gh