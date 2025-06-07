Musician Hajia4Reall melted hearts when she gave her millions of fans a glimpse of how she was celebrating the Eid festivities

Sensational Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall melted many hearts when she shared a video on social media of herself all dressed up for the Eid celebrations on June 6, 2025.

Hajia4Reall on Instagram shared a video of herself all dressed up in her traditional attire for the Eid celebrations.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she expressed her profound gratitude to all those who were there for her. She thanked those people for never giving up on her.

This comes after she was sentenced to 12 months for engaging in romance scams, and the court based in the US ordered her to repay US$1.3 million to 40 romance scam victims following her release.

"To the people who have always been there and never gave up on me, from the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU 🩷. Happy Eid 😇😇," Hajia4Reall wrote in the caption.

Reactions to Hajia4Reall's Eid post

Many people in the comment section expressed their excitement at seeing Hajia4Reall celebrating her first Eid after her 12-month sentence in the US.

Other social media users also talked about how beautiful she looked in the video she shared on her Instagram page.

The lovely reactions of dancehall musician Fantana and several others to the video Hajia4Reall posted are below

iamfantana said:

"For life is for life ❤️🥰"

ms.riri727 said:

"Do you, Mona. I’ve known you for a while. Since Chicago days and I know you’re not a bad person. Do not let some of these negative comments affect you. Those of us who know you, know your heart. Live your life. Remember, YOLO."

500wild___ said:

"When they think they’ve tarnish ur reputation but end up giving u more fame, more numbers 😂"

official_lellyko said:

"Me de3 i gave up on you. But glad you are back home safely 💪💪💪"

kelmemaybe_ said:

"I’m so glad Mona is back! We love you queen!!!!❤️"

jibril_jaroon said:

"The whole Zola Hood got you. We proud 💯"

samcross100 said:

"Enjoying to watch you fly to the top. Your strength will show when your story is revealed. You set the standard for young ladies to make it no matter what they must go through."

Hajia4Reall makes her first public appearance

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite and singer Hajia4Reall made waves online after stepping out publicly for the first time since completing her one-year jail term in the U.S.

A video shared on Instagram by popular blogger GHHyper captured the Badder Than singer arriving at a luxurious restaurant in a convoy of sleek cars, accompanied by close friends.

The video sparked excitement among fans, with many expressing joy at seeing her again, while others encouraged her to reflect on her journey and reconsider her inner circle.

