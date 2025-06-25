Nigerian musician Tems won the hearts of many people when she appreciated the handmade crochet portrait of her done by Odum Ifeoluwa in Nigeria

This comes after Odum took to X to share pictures of the masterpiece she had created and hoped that Tems would see it

Many people congratulated Odum after the Me & You crooner credited ₦3million into the account of either her mother or sister

Nigerian musician Tems has earned praise on social media for gifting a talented crochet artist, Odum Ifeoluwa, ₦3million for crocheting a portrait picture of her.

Tems gifts ₦3million to crochet artist Odum Ifeoluwa. Image Credit: @If3oluwacreates and @temsbaby

Source: Twitter

Tems gifts talented crochet artist

Odum Ifeoluwa, who is a staunch fan of Tems, took to her X account to share pictures of the final crochet portrait of her.

In sharing the pictures, she hoped that the Love Me Jeje crooner would see the post despite having few followers.

Sharing details of her work in the caption, Odum noted that she spent 70 hours making 8925 stitches for the masterpiece.

Giving details of the inspiration behind the crocheted masterpiece, Odum said she made it to mark the first anniversary of when she started crocheting.

She also added that it was her first time doing tapestry. She concluded her message by talking about how much she loved Tems, the co-owner of the MLS club San Diego FC.

"I hope @temsbaby gets to see this coz I don't have much followers on here, but after 8925 Stitches and 70 hours, I finished this crochet portrait of tems, I made this to mark the 1yr anniversary of when I started crocheting. It's also my first time doing tapestry. I love you Tems."

Tems reacts to the crochet portrait

Tems noticed Odum Ifeoluwa's post on X and expressed how awed she was by the crochet portrait and how much it looked like her.

In excitement, she mentioned that she needed the masterpiece and asked the young and talented crochet artist whether she could buy it from her.

"Yo this is unbelievable, You are incredible! I NEED IT RIGHT NOWWW. Can I buy it please? ," Tems wrote.

Moments later, Odum returned to X and shared a screenshot of Tems crediting the bank account of either her sister or mother since she was 17 and was not eligible to own a bank account of her own.

"OMG😭 this has to be the best day of my life. @temsbaby thank you so much. @yvonneonyanta you're are amazing. The rebel gang is the best community ever, thank you to everyone for your positive comments. Thank you so much🙏," Odum Ifeoluwa wrote on X.

Reactions as Tems gifts a crochet artist

Many people congratulated Odum Ifeoluwa, while others talked about the beautiful crochet portrait she made of Tems.

The heartwarming messages people left in the comment section of the post on X are below:

@senghajustice said:

"This is exactly why I love her. She sees everything, feels everything, and stays real. Even a simple portrait gets her love. Tems isn’t just an artist, she’s a whole vibe, a connected soul. My girl forever ❤️🔥."

@i_am_maxin said:

"Congratulations my baby"

@supercoolkay4 said:

"Definitely worth it! Crocheting no joke that’s art!"

City @City__PR said:

"Women empowering women, beautiful ."

@Mrbhadoosky said:

"Thank you Tems for recognising and celebrating talent ."

@Babangiida1 said:

"Congratulations, you deserve it."

Pictures of Tems dazzling in outfits. Image Credit: temsbaby

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh