Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle's wife has redefined fashion and style for women in the gospel fraternity

Selasie Mettle looked flamboyant in stylish outfit for a her video which has gone viral on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Selasie Mettle's video as Joe Mettle remained seated throughout the shoot

Ghanaian musician Joe Mettle and his pretty wife are currently enjoying their lavish vacation abroad.

The celebrity couple and style influencers looked adorable together as they stepped out in a black designer ensemble.

Joe Mettle and his wife rock stylish outfits. Photo credit: @lady_selasiemettle.

Joe Mettle's wife Selasie Mettle looked fabulous in a black leather jacket and Nike black leggings while jamming to Lamboginny's trending song titled, My Year.

In the viral video, the fashion lover turned heads with her beautiful long African braid hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Boo Noo Ni hitmaker, Joe Mettle looked dapper in a black jacket and black jeans while fidgeting with his phone during the video shoot.

Selasie Mettle rocked white designer sneakers to match her look and shared the video with this caption:

"The Caption is in the song 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽. I want you to declare these words type it and say it out loud and watch what God will do this year."

Joe Mettle's wife slays in a maxi dress

Lady Selasie Mettle looked magnificent in a white camisole and shiny maxi dress designed with embroidery for her video shoot.

The fashion lover showed off her perfect skin tone makeup, long eyelashes and long acrylic nails on Instagram.

Lady Selasie Mettle posted the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Faith Seeks the Will of God. 1 John 5:14-15 This is the confidence we have in approaching God… that if we ask anything according to his will , he hears us. And if we know that he hears us whatever we ask we know that we have what we asked of him”.

"This January I read the book of 1John…. the lord opened my eyes to 3 powerful promises in there I want to share with you."

"Not only can we confidently take our requests to God, but we can be certain that He will hear us. And if your prayer aligns with God’s will for your life, you can be certain of receiving it.

"But what if you’re not certain your prayer is God’s will???? What do you do believer…. Pray as Jesus did … “NOT MY WILL,BUT YOURS BE DONE LORD” Luke 22:42."

Joe Mettle's wife rocks ripped jeans

Gospel musician Joe Mettle's wife looked effortlessly chic in a white long-sleeve shirt and ripped jeans for her viral photoshoot.

Lady Selasie Mettle wore a frontal lace blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup with red bold lipstick to enhance her natural beauty.

Joe Mettle celebrates his 4th wedding anniversary

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Joe Mettle who wrote a lovely message to celebrate his 4th wedding anniversary.

The gospel musician and his beautiful wife Selasie Mettle thanked their loved ones, friends, and supporters for always being there for them.

Some fans and celebrities have reacted to Joe Mettle's social media post that warmed hearts on Instagram.

