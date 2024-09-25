Global site navigation

Top 10 biggest cities in Ohio ranked by population and attractions
Ohio, located in the United States' Midwestern heartland, is one of the country's most important cultural centres. With over 11 million people, Ohio is the seventh most populated state and the 10th most densely populated in the United States. It is also home to some major metropolitan areas and cities. Discover the biggest cities in Ohio ranked by population.

Ohio's demographics show a combination of urbanisation and economic issues. The state's population is diverse, with considerable representation from the White, Hispanic or Latino, African American, and Asian cultures. Discover the biggest cities in Ohio ranked by population and attractions. We based our research on 2020 census data.

Top 10 biggest cities in Ohio

The state of Ohio covers 116,096 square kilometres and had a population of 11,799,448 in the 2020 decennial census. Ohio contains 926 municipalities, including 253 cities and 673 villages. Here are Ohio cities by metro population.

CityPopulationArea
Columbus905,748586 km2
Cleveland372,624213.62 km2
Cincinnati309,317206.26 km2
Toledo270,871217.12 km2
Akron190,469161.29 km2
Dayton137,644147.52 km2
Parma81,14651.98 km2
Canton70,87268.41 km2
Lorain65,21162.37 km2
Hamilton63,39956.70 km2

1. Columbus

  • Population: 905,748
  • Area: 586 km2
  • Founded: 14 February 1812

Columbus is the largest and most populated city in the United States state of Ohio. According to the 2020 census population, the state has 905,748 people. It is the 14th-most populated city in the United States, the second-most populated city in the Midwest, and the third-most crowded state capital. Columbus is the biggest city in Ohio by area.

Attractions

Columbus is home to numerous museums, theatres, and galleries, including the world-famous Columbus Museum of Art. The city thrives in the food and microbrewery industries, with a diverse selection of restaurants and breweries catering to all tastes.

2. Cleveland

  • Population: 372,624
  • Area: 213.62 km2
  • Founded: 22 July 1796

Cleveland is a city in Ohio that serves as the county seat for Cuyahoga County. It is situated on the southern side of Lake Erie, across the Canada-United States maritime border. Cleveland is the most populated city on Lake Erie. It is the second-most populated city in Ohio and the 54th-most populated city in the United States, with a 2020 population of 372,624 people.

Attractions

Cleveland is well-known for its rich history, cultural variety, and strong community spirit, which combines industrial tradition and innovation. Cleveland symbolises American growth and diversity, with attractions ranging from athletics to a lively food scene and natural beauty.

3. Cincinnati

Barge transporting gravel up the Ohio River. Cincinnati skyline in the background
Cincinnati is the county seat of Hamilton County, Ohio. Photo: Marli Miller
Source: Getty Images
  • Population: 309,317
  • Area: 206.26 km2
  • Founded: 1788

Cincinnati is the county seat of Hamilton County, Ohio. Founded in 1788, it lies on the northern side of the junction of the Licking and Ohio rivers. In 2020, Cincinnati had a population of 309,317, making it Ohio's third-most-populated city.

Attractions

Cincinnati is located on the Ohio River. The Over-the-Rhine neighbourhood is notable for its 19th-century architecture, notably Findlay Market, which houses food and craft sellers. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden are located to the north. The Cincinnati Museum Centre, located in the Art Deco Union Terminal, houses museums dedicated to science, history, and children.

4. Toledo

  • Population: 270,871
  • Area: 217.12 km2
  • Founded: 1837

Toledo is the county seat and largest city in Lucas County, Ohio, in the United States. According to the census, it was Ohio's fourth-most populated city in 2020, with 270,871 residents. The city serves as the centre of the Toledo metropolitan region. Toledo has the fifth-busiest port on the Great Lakes, making it a vital hub for trade with the Midwest.

Attractions

Toledo hosts the Toledo Museum of Art, which houses a vast collection of contemporary and Renaissance works. The museum's Glass Pavilion displays hundreds of glass works, reflecting the city's glass production tradition. The Imagination Station along the Maumee River is a kids' science museum with interactive exhibits.

5. Akron

  • Population: 190,469
  • Area: 161.29 km2
  • Founded: 1825

Akron is a city in Summit County, Ohio, and serves as its county seat. At the 2020 census, the city's total population was 190,469, making it Ohio's fifth-largest city and the 136th-largest in the United States. It is situated on the western edge of Northeast Ohio's Glaciated Allegheny Plateau, approximately 40 miles (64 kilometres) south of downtown Cleveland.

Attractions

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, located in Akron, is a Tudor Revival manor home, conservatory, and landscaped gardens. The Akron Art Museum, housed in an 1899 structure with a spectacular glass and steel extension, exhibits contemporary artworks such as pop art and photographs.

6. Dayton

Illuminated Red White and Blue 5th Street Bridge crosses Miami River at night into Dayton, Ohio
Dayton is a city in Ohio's Montgomery and Greene counties. Photo: Joe Sohm
Source: Getty Images
  • Population: 137,644
  • Area: 147.52 km2
  • Founded: 1796

Dayton is a city in Ohio's Montgomery and Greene counties. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 137,644, making it Ohio's sixth-most populous city. It is the focal point of the Dayton metropolitan region, the state's fourth-largest, with 814,049 residents. It serves as Montgomery County's seat.

Attractions

Dayton is home to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, which houses an extensive collection of aircraft, from planes from the beginning of the 1900s to a rocket shuttle exhibit. The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery features educational exhibits for children and a small zoo.

7. Parma

  • Population: 81,146
  • Area: 51.98 km2
  • Founded: 1816

Situated on the southern boundary of Cleveland, Parma is a city in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, in the United States. As of the 2020 census, 81,146 people lived in Parma city. Parma is the largest suburb in Ohio, the second-biggest city in Cuyahoga County, following Cleveland, and the seventh-largest city overall.

Attractions

Parma is well-known for its food and gastronomical traditions, including Prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, which have Protected Designation of Origin status.

8. Canton

  • Population: 70,872
  • Area: 68.41 km2
  • Founded: 1805

Canton is a city in Stark County, Ohio, and serves as its county seat. As per the 2020 census, its population was 70,872, ranking seventh among Ohio cities. It is the biggest municipality in the Canton-Massillon metropolitan region, which covers all of Stark and Carroll counties, with a population of 401,574 in 2020.

Attractions

Canton is famous for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, honouring National Football League players with permanent and travelling exhibits. The circular and domed William McKinley Tomb is the ultimate resting place of the 25th President of the United States, who dedicated much of his lifetime to Canton.

9. Lorain

Partial view of the Cleveland Skyline as photographed from the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge
Lorain is a city located in Lorain County, Ohio, USA. Photo: Raymond Boyd
Source: Getty Images
  • Population: 65,211
  • Area: 62.37 km2
  • Founded: 1807

Lorain is a city located in Lorain County, Ohio, USA. It is situated near the mouth of the Black River on Lake Erie in Northeast Ohio, approximately 25 miles (40 kilometres) west of Cleveland. The city's population was 65,211 at the 2020 census, making it Ohio's ninth-biggest city, the third-biggest in Greater Cleveland, and the most populous in Lorain County.

Attractions

The Lorain United States Steel Plant remains an industrial symbol in the county and an integral part of Lorain's past. As a result of the steel mill's existence, Lorain has grown into a significant city and a destination for job seekers.

10. Hamilton

  • Population: 63,399
  • Area: 56.70 km2
  • Founded: 1791

Hamilton is the county seat of Butler County, Ohio. It is 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Cincinnati and is the second-biggest city in the Greater Cincinnati region and Ohio's tenth-biggest city. The 2020 census recorded a population of 63,399 people.

Attractions

Hamilton is the City of Sculpture, and it is home to numerous public art projects, notably Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park.

List of cities in Ohio alphabetically

Ohio contains 926 recognised municipalities, separated into cities and villages and distributed throughout 88 counties. How many cities are in Ohio? There are 253 cities in the state. The following is an alphabetical list of Ohio cities.

  1. Akron
  2. Alliance
  3. Amherst
  4. Ashland
  5. Ashtabula
  6. Athens
  7. Aurora
  8. Avon
  9. Avon Lake
  10. Barberton
  11. Bay Village
  12. Beachwood
  13. Beavercreek
  14. Bedford
  15. Bedford Heights
  16. Bellbrook
  17. Bellefontaine
  18. Bellevue
  19. Belpre
  20. Berea
  21. Bexley
  22. Blue Ash
  23. Bowling Green
  24. Brecksville
  25. Broadview Heights
  26. Brook Park
  27. Brooklyn
  28. Brookville
  29. Brunswick
  30. Bryan
  31. Bucyrus
  32. Cambridge
  33. Campbell
  34. Canal Fulton
  35. Canal Winchester
  36. Canfield
  37. Canton
  38. Carlisle
  39. Celina
  40. Centerville
  41. Chardon
  42. Cheviot
  43. Chillicothe
  44. Cincinnati
  45. Circleville
  46. Clayton
  47. Cleveland
  48. Cleveland Heights
  49. Clyde
  50. Columbiana
  51. Columbus
  52. Conneaut
  53. Cortland
  54. Coshocton
  55. Cuyahoga Falls
  56. Dayton
  57. Deer Park
  58. Defiance
  59. Delaware
  60. Delphos
  61. Dover
  62. Dublin
  63. East Cleveland
  64. East Liverpool
  65. Eastlake
  66. Eaton
  67. Elyria
  68. Englewood
  69. Euclid
  70. Fairborn
  71. Fairfield
  72. Fairlawn
  73. Fairview Park
  74. Findlay
  75. Forest Park
  76. Fostoria
  77. Franklin
  78. Fremont
  79. Gahanna
  80. Galion
  81. Garfield Heights
  82. Geneva
  83. Germantown
  84. Girard
  85. Grandview Heights
  86. Green
  87. Greenville
  88. Grove City
  89. Groveport
  90. Hamilton
  91. Harrison
  92. Heath
  93. Highland Heights
  94. Hilliard
  95. Hillsboro
  96. Hubbard
  97. Huber Heights
  98. Hudson
  99. Huron
  100. Independence
  101. Ironton
  102. Jackson
  103. Johnstown
  104. Kent
  105. Kenton
  106. Kettering
  107. Kirtland
  108. Lakewood
  109. Lancaster
  110. Lebanon
  111. Lima
  112. Logan
  113. London
  114. Lorain
  115. Louisville
  116. Loveland
  117. Lyndhurst
  118. Macedonia
  119. Madeira
  120. Mansfield
  121. Maple Heights
  122. Marietta
  123. Marion
  124. Martins Ferry
  125. Marysville
  126. Mason
  127. Massillon
  128. Maumee
  129. Mayfield Heights
  130. Medina
  131. Mentor
  132. Mentor-on-the-Lake
  133. Miamisburg
  134. Middleburg Heights
  135. Middletown
  136. Milford
  137. Monroe
  138. Montgomery
  139. Moraine
  140. Mount Healthy
  141. Mount Vernon
  142. Munroe Falls
  143. Napoleon
  144. Nelsonville
  145. New Albany
  146. New Carlisle
  147. New Franklin
  148. New Philadelphia
  149. Newark
  150. Niles
  151. North Canton
  152. North College Hill
  153. North Olmsted
  154. North Ridgeville
  155. North Royalton
  156. Northwood
  157. Norton
  158. Norwalk
  159. Norwood
  160. Oakwood
  161. Oberlin
  162. Obetz
  163. Olmsted Falls
  164. Ontario
  165. Oregon
  166. Orrville
  167. Oxford
  168. Painesville
  169. Parma
  170. Parma Heights
  171. Pataskala
  172. Pepper Pike
  173. Perrysburg
  174. Pickerington
  175. Piqua
  176. Port Clinton
  177. Portsmouth
  178. Powell
  179. Ravenna
  180. Reading
  181. Reminderville
  182. Reynoldsburg
  183. Richmond Heights
  184. Rittman
  185. Riverside
  186. Rocky River
  187. Rossford
  188. St. Clairsville
  189. St. Marys
  190. Salem
  191. Sandusky
  192. Seven Hills
  193. Shaker Heights
  194. Sharonville
  195. Sheffield Lake
  196. Shelby
  197. Sidney
  198. Solon
  199. South Euclid
  200. South Lebanon
  201. Springboro
  202. Springdale
  203. Springfield
  204. Steubenville
  205. Stow
  206. Streetsboro
  207. Strongsville
  208. Struthers
  209. Sunbury
  210. Sylvania
  211. Tallmadge
  212. The Village of Indian Hill
  213. Tiffin
  214. Tipp City
  215. Toledo
  216. Toronto
  217. Trenton
  218. Trotwood
  219. Troy
  220. Twinsburg
  221. Uhrichsville
  222. Union
  223. University Heights
  224. Upper Arlington
  225. Upper Sandusky
  226. Urbana
  227. Van Wert
  228. Vandalia
  229. Vermilion
  230. Wadsworth
  231. Wapakoneta
  232. Warren
  233. Warrensville Heights
  234. Washington Court House
  235. Waterville
  236. Wauseon
  237. Wellston
  238. West Carrollton
  239. Westerville
  240. Westlake
  241. Whitehall
  242. Wickliffe
  243. Willard
  244. Willoughby
  245. Willoughby Hills
  246. Willowick
  247. Wilmington
  248. Wooster
  249. Worthington
  250. Wyoming
  251. Xenia
  252. Youngstown
  253. Zanesville

Is Columbus or Cleveland larger?

According to the 2020 census report, Columbus is the largest city in Ohio, with a population of 905,748. Cleveland is the second largest city, with a population of 372,624.

Why is Columbus, Ohio, so big?

Columbus, Ohio, grew rapidly due to its post-Civil War business boom and role as a transportation hub. A successful annexation program expanded its land area fivefold between 1950 and 2000, nearly doubling its population. By 1990, it became Ohio's largest city.

The biggest cities in Ohio are Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Parma, Canton, Lorain, and Hamilton. Ohio's cities have a diversified and inviting terrain that captivates citizens with its mix of metropolitan centres, gorgeous countryside, and vibrant neighbourhoods.

