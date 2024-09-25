Top 10 biggest cities in Ohio ranked by population and attractions

Ohio, located in the United States' Midwestern heartland, is one of the country's most important cultural centres. With over 11 million people, Ohio is the seventh most populated state and the 10th most densely populated in the United States. It is also home to some major metropolitan areas and cities. Discover the biggest cities in Ohio ranked by population.

Ohio is the seventh most populated state and the 10th most densely populated in the United States. Photo: John Greim (modified by author)

Ohio's demographics show a combination of urbanisation and economic issues. The state's population is diverse, with considerable representation from the White, Hispanic or Latino, African American, and Asian cultures. Discover the biggest cities in Ohio ranked by population and attractions. We based our research on 2020 census data.

Top 10 biggest cities in Ohio

The state of Ohio covers 116,096 square kilometres and had a population of 11,799,448 in the 2020 decennial census. Ohio contains 926 municipalities, including 253 cities and 673 villages. Here are Ohio cities by metro population.

City Population Area Columbus 905,748 586 km2 Cleveland 372,624 213.62 km2 Cincinnati 309,317 206.26 km2 Toledo 270,871 217.12 km2 Akron 190,469 161.29 km2 Dayton 137,644 147.52 km2 Parma 81,146 51.98 km2 Canton 70,872 68.41 km2 Lorain 65,211 62.37 km2 Hamilton 63,399 56.70 km2

1. Columbus

Population: 905,748

905,748 Area: 586 km2

586 km2 Founded: 14 February 1812

Columbus is the largest and most populated city in the United States state of Ohio. According to the 2020 census population, the state has 905,748 people. It is the 14th-most populated city in the United States, the second-most populated city in the Midwest, and the third-most crowded state capital. Columbus is the biggest city in Ohio by area.

Attractions

Columbus is home to numerous museums, theatres, and galleries, including the world-famous Columbus Museum of Art. The city thrives in the food and microbrewery industries, with a diverse selection of restaurants and breweries catering to all tastes.

2. Cleveland

Population: 372,624

372,624 Area: 213.62 km2

213.62 km2 Founded: 22 July 1796

Cleveland is a city in Ohio that serves as the county seat for Cuyahoga County. It is situated on the southern side of Lake Erie, across the Canada-United States maritime border. Cleveland is the most populated city on Lake Erie. It is the second-most populated city in Ohio and the 54th-most populated city in the United States, with a 2020 population of 372,624 people.

Attractions

Cleveland is well-known for its rich history, cultural variety, and strong community spirit, which combines industrial tradition and innovation. Cleveland symbolises American growth and diversity, with attractions ranging from athletics to a lively food scene and natural beauty.

3. Cincinnati

Cincinnati is the county seat of Hamilton County, Ohio. Photo: Marli Miller

Population: 309,317

309,317 Area: 206.26 km2

206.26 km2 Founded: 1788

Cincinnati is the county seat of Hamilton County, Ohio. Founded in 1788, it lies on the northern side of the junction of the Licking and Ohio rivers. In 2020, Cincinnati had a population of 309,317, making it Ohio's third-most-populated city.

Attractions

Cincinnati is located on the Ohio River. The Over-the-Rhine neighbourhood is notable for its 19th-century architecture, notably Findlay Market, which houses food and craft sellers. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden are located to the north. The Cincinnati Museum Centre, located in the Art Deco Union Terminal, houses museums dedicated to science, history, and children.

4. Toledo

Population: 270,871

270,871 Area: 217.12 km2

217.12 km2 Founded: 1837

Toledo is the county seat and largest city in Lucas County, Ohio, in the United States. According to the census, it was Ohio's fourth-most populated city in 2020, with 270,871 residents. The city serves as the centre of the Toledo metropolitan region. Toledo has the fifth-busiest port on the Great Lakes, making it a vital hub for trade with the Midwest.

Attractions

Toledo hosts the Toledo Museum of Art, which houses a vast collection of contemporary and Renaissance works. The museum's Glass Pavilion displays hundreds of glass works, reflecting the city's glass production tradition. The Imagination Station along the Maumee River is a kids' science museum with interactive exhibits.

5. Akron

Population: 190,469

190,469 Area: 161.29 km2

161.29 km2 Founded: 1825

Akron is a city in Summit County, Ohio, and serves as its county seat. At the 2020 census, the city's total population was 190,469, making it Ohio's fifth-largest city and the 136th-largest in the United States. It is situated on the western edge of Northeast Ohio's Glaciated Allegheny Plateau, approximately 40 miles (64 kilometres) south of downtown Cleveland.

Attractions

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, located in Akron, is a Tudor Revival manor home, conservatory, and landscaped gardens. The Akron Art Museum, housed in an 1899 structure with a spectacular glass and steel extension, exhibits contemporary artworks such as pop art and photographs.

6. Dayton

Dayton is a city in Ohio's Montgomery and Greene counties. Photo: Joe Sohm

Population: 137,644

137,644 Area: 147.52 km2

147.52 km2 Founded: 1796

Dayton is a city in Ohio's Montgomery and Greene counties. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 137,644, making it Ohio's sixth-most populous city. It is the focal point of the Dayton metropolitan region, the state's fourth-largest, with 814,049 residents. It serves as Montgomery County's seat.

Attractions

Dayton is home to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, which houses an extensive collection of aircraft, from planes from the beginning of the 1900s to a rocket shuttle exhibit. The Boonshoft Museum of Discovery features educational exhibits for children and a small zoo.

7. Parma

Population: 81,146

81,146 Area: 51.98 km2

51.98 km2 Founded: 1816

Situated on the southern boundary of Cleveland, Parma is a city in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, in the United States. As of the 2020 census, 81,146 people lived in Parma city. Parma is the largest suburb in Ohio, the second-biggest city in Cuyahoga County, following Cleveland, and the seventh-largest city overall.

Attractions

Parma is well-known for its food and gastronomical traditions, including Prosciutto di Parma and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, which have Protected Designation of Origin status.

8. Canton

Population: 70,872

70,872 Area: 68.41 km2

68.41 km2 Founded: 1805

Canton is a city in Stark County, Ohio, and serves as its county seat. As per the 2020 census, its population was 70,872, ranking seventh among Ohio cities. It is the biggest municipality in the Canton-Massillon metropolitan region, which covers all of Stark and Carroll counties, with a population of 401,574 in 2020.

Attractions

Canton is famous for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, honouring National Football League players with permanent and travelling exhibits. The circular and domed William McKinley Tomb is the ultimate resting place of the 25th President of the United States, who dedicated much of his lifetime to Canton.

9. Lorain

Lorain is a city located in Lorain County, Ohio, USA. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Population: 65,211

65,211 Area: 62.37 km2

62.37 km2 Founded: 1807

Lorain is a city located in Lorain County, Ohio, USA. It is situated near the mouth of the Black River on Lake Erie in Northeast Ohio, approximately 25 miles (40 kilometres) west of Cleveland. The city's population was 65,211 at the 2020 census, making it Ohio's ninth-biggest city, the third-biggest in Greater Cleveland, and the most populous in Lorain County.

Attractions

The Lorain United States Steel Plant remains an industrial symbol in the county and an integral part of Lorain's past. As a result of the steel mill's existence, Lorain has grown into a significant city and a destination for job seekers.

10. Hamilton

Population: 63,399

63,399 Area: 56.70 km2

56.70 km2 Founded: 1791

Hamilton is the county seat of Butler County, Ohio. It is 20 miles (32 kilometres) north of Cincinnati and is the second-biggest city in the Greater Cincinnati region and Ohio's tenth-biggest city. The 2020 census recorded a population of 63,399 people.

Attractions

Hamilton is the City of Sculpture, and it is home to numerous public art projects, notably Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park.

List of cities in Ohio alphabetically

Ohio contains 926 recognised municipalities, separated into cities and villages and distributed throughout 88 counties. How many cities are in Ohio? There are 253 cities in the state. The following is an alphabetical list of Ohio cities.

Akron Alliance Amherst Ashland Ashtabula Athens Aurora Avon Avon Lake Barberton Bay Village Beachwood Beavercreek Bedford Bedford Heights Bellbrook Bellefontaine Bellevue Belpre Berea Bexley Blue Ash Bowling Green Brecksville Broadview Heights Brook Park Brooklyn Brookville Brunswick Bryan Bucyrus Cambridge Campbell Canal Fulton Canal Winchester Canfield Canton Carlisle Celina Centerville Chardon Cheviot Chillicothe Cincinnati Circleville Clayton Cleveland Cleveland Heights Clyde Columbiana Columbus Conneaut Cortland Coshocton Cuyahoga Falls Dayton Deer Park Defiance Delaware Delphos Dover Dublin East Cleveland East Liverpool Eastlake Eaton Elyria Englewood Euclid Fairborn Fairfield Fairlawn Fairview Park Findlay Forest Park Fostoria Franklin Fremont Gahanna Galion Garfield Heights Geneva Germantown Girard Grandview Heights Green Greenville Grove City Groveport Hamilton Harrison Heath Highland Heights Hilliard Hillsboro Hubbard Huber Heights Hudson Huron Independence Ironton Jackson Johnstown Kent Kenton Kettering Kirtland Lakewood Lancaster Lebanon Lima Logan London Lorain Louisville Loveland Lyndhurst Macedonia Madeira Mansfield Maple Heights Marietta Marion Martins Ferry Marysville Mason Massillon Maumee Mayfield Heights Medina Mentor Mentor-on-the-Lake Miamisburg Middleburg Heights Middletown Milford Monroe Montgomery Moraine Mount Healthy Mount Vernon Munroe Falls Napoleon Nelsonville New Albany New Carlisle New Franklin New Philadelphia Newark Niles North Canton North College Hill North Olmsted North Ridgeville North Royalton Northwood Norton Norwalk Norwood Oakwood Oberlin Obetz Olmsted Falls Ontario Oregon Orrville Oxford Painesville Parma Parma Heights Pataskala Pepper Pike Perrysburg Pickerington Piqua Port Clinton Portsmouth Powell Ravenna Reading Reminderville Reynoldsburg Richmond Heights Rittman Riverside Rocky River Rossford St. Clairsville St. Marys Salem Sandusky Seven Hills Shaker Heights Sharonville Sheffield Lake Shelby Sidney Solon South Euclid South Lebanon Springboro Springdale Springfield Steubenville Stow Streetsboro Strongsville Struthers Sunbury Sylvania Tallmadge The Village of Indian Hill Tiffin Tipp City Toledo Toronto Trenton Trotwood Troy Twinsburg Uhrichsville Union University Heights Upper Arlington Upper Sandusky Urbana Van Wert Vandalia Vermilion Wadsworth Wapakoneta Warren Warrensville Heights Washington Court House Waterville Wauseon Wellston West Carrollton Westerville Westlake Whitehall Wickliffe Willard Willoughby Willoughby Hills Willowick Wilmington Wooster Worthington Wyoming Xenia Youngstown Zanesville

Is Columbus or Cleveland larger?

According to the 2020 census report, Columbus is the largest city in Ohio, with a population of 905,748. Cleveland is the second largest city, with a population of 372,624.

Why is Columbus, Ohio, so big?

Columbus, Ohio, grew rapidly due to its post-Civil War business boom and role as a transportation hub. A successful annexation program expanded its land area fivefold between 1950 and 2000, nearly doubling its population. By 1990, it became Ohio's largest city.

The biggest cities in Ohio are Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Parma, Canton, Lorain, and Hamilton. Ohio's cities have a diversified and inviting terrain that captivates citizens with its mix of metropolitan centres, gorgeous countryside, and vibrant neighbourhoods.

