Who is Lady Sarah Chatto? Parents, siblings, net worth, children

Lady Sarah Chatto is Queen Elizabeth II's only niece. She is also King George VI's and Queen Elizabeth's youngest granddaughter. But, aside from her royal status, what else do you know about her? Here's everything you probably didn't know about Lady Sarah Chatto.

Lady Sarah Chatto attends day 4 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2019, in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

Source: Getty Images

Lady Sarah Chatto is regarded as one of the British monarch's low-key royals. Many people admire her modesty. According to palace insiders, the Queen adores her and seeks her company as often as possible.

Lady Sarah Chatto's profile summary

Full name: Sarah Frances Elizabeth Armstrong-Jones

Sarah Frances Elizabeth Armstrong-Jones Family name: Armstrong-Jones family

Armstrong-Jones family Family title: House of Windsor

House of Windsor Noble title : Lady

: Lady Gender: Female

Female Born: 1 May 1964

1 May 1964 Age: 57 as of 2021

57 as of 2021 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Birthplace: Kensington Palace, London

Kensington Palace, London Nationality: British

British Father: Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon

Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon Mother: Countess of Snowdon, Princess Margaret

Countess of Snowdon, Princess Margaret Siblings: Four

Four Sibling names: David Armstrong-Jones, Lady Frances Von Hofmannsthal, Polly Fry and Jasper Cable-Alexander

David Armstrong-Jones, Lady Frances Von Hofmannsthal, Polly Fry and Jasper Cable-Alexander Spouse: Daniel Chatto ​(m. 1994)​

Daniel Chatto ​(m. 1994)​ Children: Two

Two Children names: Samuel and Arthur

Samuel and Arthur Education: Bedales School, Camberwell School of Art and Middlesex Polytechnic

Bedales School, Camberwell School of Art and Middlesex Polytechnic Occupation: Painter

Painter Net worth: $18 million

Early life

Lady Sarah Chatto was born on 1 May 1964 in London at Kensington Palace. She is the second born and only daughter to her parents. Her brother, David Armstrong-Jones, is the firstborn and was born on 3 November 1961.

She grew up with her brother in Kensington Palace's nursery, Apartment 10. They were raised by a nanny named Verona Sumner. Their parents were relatively hands-on and taught them to build things and be creative.

Lady Sarah Chatto's parents

Princess Margaret with Lord Snowdon and David Armstrong-Jones (Viscount Linley) at Kensington Palace shortly after the birth of her daughter, Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones. Photo: Fox Photos

Source: Getty Images

Lady Sarah Chatto's parents are Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, and Antony Charles Robert Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon. Her mother, Princess Margaret, is Queen Elizabeth II's younger sister and only sibling.

Lady Sarah Chatto's mother, Princess Margaret, was born on 21 August 1930 at Glamis Castle in Scotland. She died on 9 February 2002, at the age of 71, in King Edward VII's Hospital in London, England.

Lady Sarah's father, Antony Charles, was a British filmmaker and photographer. He was born on 7 March 1930, in Belgravia, central London. He died on 13 January 2017, at the age of 86, and was buried in St Baglan's Church in Llanfaglan, Wales.

Lady Sarah Chatto's parents married on 6 May 1960 at a ceremony held at Westminster Abbey. The couple had two children together, David and Sarah. However, their union did not last as they were reports of infidelity in the marriage.

By 1976, the marriage had failed, and the couple separated. Lady Sarah Chatto's parents divorced on 11 July 1978 but remained close friends.

Lady Sarah Chatto's siblings

Lady Sarah has four siblings, David Armstrong-Jones, Lady Frances Von Hofmannsthal, Polly Fry and Jasper Cable-Alexander. David and Sarah are Princess Margaret's children, but the others result from relationships where Sarah's father was involved.

Who is Sarah Chatto's half-sister? She has two half-sisters, Polly Fry and Lady Frances Von Hofmannsthal. Polly was born on 28 May 1960, while Frances was born on 17 July 1979.

Education

Sarah received a single A level in art when she graduated from Bedales School. She continued her education at Camberwell School of Art and the Royal Academy of Arts.

What does Princess Margaret's daughter do?

Lady Chatto is a renowned painter and artist. Her work is on display at the Redfern Gallery, where it has been since 1995. In addition, she has won various awards, including The Winsor & Newton Prize in 1988 and The Creswick Landscape Prize in 1990.

She is also the vice president of the Royal Ballet, a classical ballet company based at the royal opera house in London.

Lady Sarah Chatto's husband

Daniel Chatto, a British artist and former actor, is Lady Sarah Chatto's husband. The couple married in July 1994 and have been together ever since. The couple is blessed with two children, Samuel and Arthur.

Lady Sarah's children

Lady Sarah Chatto, with husband Daniel Chatto and son Arthur Chatto, look on in the House of Lords in the Palace of Westminster on May 25, 2010, in London, England. Photo: Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool

Source: Getty Images

The Chattos are the parents of two sons. Samuel, the first child, was born in July 1996 and is 25 years old as of 2021. Arthur, the second child, was born in February 1999 and is 22 years old as of 2021.

Samuel Chatto, like his mother, is interested in art, whereas Arthur is more outgoing and enjoys adventures and exploration.

Where does Lady Sarah Chatto live?

Sarah lives with her husband and two kids in Kensington, London. However, her home is not in the palace where she grew up, but rather a small, grade II listed terrace house.

The couple also owns a Georgian country farmhouse near Midhurst in Sussex, given to Sarah by her godfather, Simon Sainsbury.

Net worth

Lady Sarah Chatto's net worth is estimated to be around $18 million. Her net worth is thought to be derived from an inheritance given to her by her mother, Princess Margaret.

Lady Sarah Chatto is a real-life royal. However, she prefers to live her life away from the spotlight and as privately as possible. Lady Chatto is one of Queen Elizabeth's favourite relatives, and her down-to-earth personality has made her popular.

