ESPN female reporters: A list of the 10 most influential on the sports channel

ESPN is one of the biggest cable sports channels in the world. The American company was launched in 1979 and covers the most popular sports globally. ESPN anchors and reporters must be well versed in various sports and possess other skills in the newsroom. ESPN female reporters are skilled, bold and understand the industry as well as their male counterparts. This is because the company hires the best and trains its staff to be the crème de la crème.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Cassidy Hubbarth (L) and Suzy Kolber (R). Photo: Tommaso Boddi and Jonathan Bachman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Some female ESPN reporters are best known for their physique and physical features. Despite doing an excellent job, fans will always describe them based on physical features like the colour of their hair or eyes, height, complexion and even race.

Most influential ESPN female reporters

Who is the most influential female reporter on ESPN? Which show is she in charge of? The following ladies are the most recognized faces on the cable sports channel:

1. Cassidy Hubbarth

Cassidy Hubbarth attends the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Arturo Holmes

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Cassidy Hubbarth is one hot sports reporter. The now 37-year-old presenter hosts NBA Tonight and anchors for ESPN's SportsCenter and College Football Live. She joined the sports channel in August 2010.

Before joining the sports channel, Hubbarth worked at Big Ten Network and Fox Sports South, where she was a host and reporter. Hubbarth has also worked at Navteq as a traffic reporter and producer for WMAQ NBC5 Network in Chicago.

2. Nicole Briscoe

Nicole Briscoe (R) interviews Kyle Busch (L), driver of the #18 M&M's Toyota, at a NASCAR Chase Across North America event in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Brian Kersey

Source: Getty Images

Who is the blonde anchor on ESPN? Her name is Nicole Briscoe. She initially covered auto racing, including stints as the host of NASCAR Countdown and NASCAR Now.

Other channels Nicole Briscoe has worked for include WREX-TV, WANE V, WISH-TV and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Radio Network. Nicole is currently an ESPN SportsCenter anchor, a position she has held since 2015.

3. Malika Andrews

Malika Andrews attends The Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit day 1 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in La Jolla, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Talk of up-and-coming female ESPN reporters, and we have the lovely Malika Rose Andrews. She is the host of NBA Today. The 27-year-old joined the sports channel in October 2018 as an online NBA writer. Andrews is one of the youngest hosts and sideline reporters on the channel.

Malika Andrews is a fast-rising star and has been recognized for her excellent work on many platforms. In 2021, Andrews was named among the Forbes 30 under 30 in the sports industry.

4. Elle Duncan

Elle Duncan attends the 2019 ABC Walt Disney Television Upfront at Tavern on the Green in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Lauren Elle Duncan is one of the most famous female sports commentators and ESPN anchors. She hosts the show SportsCenter and is also a writer and .

Duncan's career started in May 2016 and has been thriving since she covers multiple major sports news around the globe. Besides SportsCenter, Duncan also co-hosts the weekly radio show The Intercession, a role she has had since June 2020.

5. Hannah Storm

Hannah Storm hosts the 2017 Clio Sports Awards at Capitale in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess

Source: Getty Images

Hannah Lynn Storen Hicks works as an anchor of ESPN's SportsCenter Face to Face. The bubbly journalist and anchor has been with the sports channel since 2008.

Hannah Storm has been active since 1984. Some of the shows she hosted before joining ESPN are CNN Sports tonight as an anchor, World Series show as a host, The Early Show as a co-host and WNBA on NBC Play by Play.

6. Sage Steele

Sage Steele hosts the CoachArt Gala Of Champions at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Joshua Blanchard

Source: Getty Images

Sage Marie Steele co-hosts the 12 pm SportsCenter show on ESPN. Sage Marie Steele also hosts SportsCenter on the Road from sporting events like The Masters and Super Bowl.

Steele joined the sports channel in 2007, having previously worked in other media networks such as WSBT TV and Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic. She is one of the most prominent ESPN black female reporters.

7. Suzy Kolber

Suzy Kolber broadcast before the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo: Bob Levey

Source: Getty Images

Suzy Kolber is among the best female sports broadcasters at ESPN. She works as a sideline reporter, co-producer, and sportscaster for the sports cable. Kolber is recognized as one of the pioneer anchors of ESPN2 when it was established in 1993.

Kolber worked for the company for three years from 1993, then left the channel forFox Sports and later rejoined in 1999. She is one of the highest-paid female reports on ESPN.

8. Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters talks to Tv cameras during the game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz during the 2007 NBA Playoffs in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Lisa Salters has been working for ESPN as a reporter since 2000. She is among the notable ESPN female sports reporters. The former college basketball player covered the O.J Simpson murder case for ABC and other notable events like the 1998 Winter Olympics in Nagano, Japan, and the Oklahoma City Bombing.

Salters is the first black female broadcast journalist to fully transition to a sports journalist. She has also been a reporter at WBAL TV and has had other roles in different channels before the company reached out in 2000.

9. Cari Champion

Cari Champion arrives at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennettv

Source: Getty Images

Cari Champion is a broadcast journalist and TV personality. The journalist has had an impressive career in sports broadcast and reporting, having worked for the Tennis Channel, WPTV TV, and WGCL TV.

Champion started working with the company as a host for the ESPN2 live debates show First Take in October 2012. She was promoted to be an anchor on SportsCenter in 2015, where she currently is.

10. Linda Cohn

Linda Cohn speaks on stage at the Paley Prize Gala honouring ESPN's 35th anniversary presented by Roc Nation Sports in New York City. Photo: Bryan Bedder

Source: Getty Images

Linda Cohn started her career as a sports anchor for the WALK FM radio station in 1981. She has climbed the ranks through the years and worked for some of the biggest sports channels in America.

Cohn, 63, started working for the company in 1992. She has had diverse roles in the channel, including writing, reporting, commentating, and interviewing. She currently works as a SportsCentre anchor for the company.

FAQs

What does ESPN stand for? The initials stand for Entertainment and Sports Programming Network. Who owns ESPN? The company is owned by ESPN Inc, owned jointly by the Walt Disney Company (80%), and Hearst Communications (20%) How many sister channels does ESPN have? The company has a dozen sister channels, including ESPN+, ESPN2, ESPN College Extra, ACC Network, and Big 12 Network. Who is the highest-paid female anchor on ESPN? Samantha Ponder is the top earning sportscaster, taking home an annual salary of $4.9 million. Samantha Ponder hosts NFL Countdown on the sports cable. How can you become a female ESPN reporter? The company requires all its reporters and anchors to have a bachelor's degree, charisma and competitiveness. An experience in the industry and on-air skills will be an added advantage. Which other sports channels does ESPN compete with? ESPN's top competitors are CBS Sports, Yahoo! Sports, and Bleacher Report. Who is the youngest ESPN reporter? Malika Rose Andrews,27, is the youngest reporter. She joined the company in 2018.

ESPN has a huge influence in sports globally. ESPN female reporters get perks for working on the channel, increasing their chances of climbing the career ladder faster and connecting with the high and mighty in the industry.

Yen.com.gh shared the list of the top ten most popular artists in Ghana. People from Ghana enjoy their music. The music industry has grown over the years as new stars keep rising and sharpening their skills.

What is the most loved genre of music in Ghana? Some love Azonto, reggae, hiplife, and dancehall. Check out the article about the biggest singers in the country.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh