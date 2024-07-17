Larsa Pippen before surgery: 10 interesting facts about Larsa Pippen's several plastic surgeries
Larsa Pippen is a prominent television personality and former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen. She has been the subject of many things, including her dramatic physical transformation. Her journey with plastic surgery has sparked curiosity and debate. But how was Larsa Pippen before surgery? Discover fascinating facts about her plastic surgery journey.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Larsa Pippen's profile summary
- Larsa Pippen before surgery: Interesting facts about her transformation
- 1. She was a natural beauty
- 2. Larsa began her transformation subtly
- 3. Realty TV fame might have influenced her changing looks
- 4. She underwent UltraShape in 2015
- 5. She began rocking a fuller lips by 2015
- 6. Fans called her out for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian in 2017
- 7. Larsa denied having had a BBL
- 8. Larsa has had breast augmentation
- 9. She admitted to having had a nose job
- 10. She is not ruling out more procedures in the future
- FAQs
Larsa Pippen's personal life and career have long fascinated the public. Her high-profile relationships have put her in the limelight, but her bodily change has garnered significant attention. Many fans and critics alike have shown great interest in knowing Larsa Pippen's appearance before surgery, comparing her early natural beauty to her current glamorous appearance.
Larsa Pippen's profile summary
|Full name
|Larsa Marie Pippen (née Younan)
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|6 July 1974
|Age
|50 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Chicago, Illinois, USA
|Current residence
|Miami, Florida, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Assyrian
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'2"
|Height in centimetres
|157
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Siblings
|Three
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Scottie Pippen
|Children
|Four
|University
|University of Illinois, Chicago (BA)
|Profession
|Television personality, businesswoman
|Net worth
|$10 million–$14 million
|@larsapippen
|@lifewithlarsa
Larsa Pippen before surgery: Interesting facts about her transformation
Larsa Pippen's journey with plastic surgery has sparked curiosity and debate. However, the television personality hasn't shied away from addressing the rumours. She disclosed some of her transformation during The Real Housewives of Miami season 5 reunion. Larsa said;
I've had my nose done. I've had my lips done. And that's basically it. I'm into trends and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I'm willing to do. I'm that person. I'm very happy with the way I look.
But how did Larsa Pippen look before surgery? Here are ten interesting facts about her plastic surgery journey, some of which she has admitted to doing while others she has denied.
1. She was a natural beauty
Before Hollywood's fame and glitz, Larsa Pippen was known for her natural beauty. Born on 6 July 1974 in Chicago, Illinois, she captured attention with her striking features and charismatic personality. Photos from her early days reveal a youthful, radiant Larsa with a naturally beautiful appearance.
2. Larsa began her transformation subtly
Larsa's transformation journey began subtly. Initially, she opted for non-surgical enhancements like Botox and fillers to maintain her youthful appearance. These minimally invasive procedures were noticeable in 2010 when she joined The Real Housewives of Miami. She also frequently appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside her BFF Kim.
3. Realty TV fame might have influenced her changing looks
Larsa's widespread recognition as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Miami might have influenced her decision to alter her looks. After her reality TV breakthrough, she began subtly changing her appearance.
4. She underwent UltraShape in 2015
Marie Pippen underwent UltraShape in 2015, a non-invasive fat reduction treatment that uses ultrasound technology to target and destroy fat cells in specific areas. She endorsed the procedure and praised its effectiveness, emphasizing that the painless sessions took just 45 minutes.
5. She began rocking a fuller lips by 2015
The television personality began spotting a fuller pout by 2015. Though Larsa admitted having had her lips done in 2022, the change was noticeable in her 2015 photos. One piece of evidence is her 2015 attendance at the Haute Living & Adrien Brody Cover release party. Here, she has fuller lips compared to her photos from 2013 and 2014.
6. Fans called her out for her resemblance to Kim Kardashian in 2017
By 2017, Larsa's appearance had changed dramatically to the point that some fans called her out for looking more and more like Kim. The comparison is evident in her 2017 photos, in which she appears to have a tighter jawline.
7. Larsa denied having had a BBL
In 2022, Larsa denied rumours suggesting she had undergone a BBL. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the star disclosed that her body is tight because she works out. She said,
I literally work out seven days a week. If I show you my photos from five years ago, I was less than 100 pounds. I'm 140 pounds now, so yeah, my legs look thicker than they were, my arms look thicker than they were. My whole body has changed. … My body's tight because I work out.
8. Larsa has had breast augmentation
Larsa Pippen has undergone breast augmentation. She confirmed it during The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 reunion, stating,
I've had my boobs done before [Season 3].
9. She admitted to having had a nose job
Larsa Pippen openly admitted to having a nose operation during The Real Housewives of Miami reunion in March 2022.
10. She is not ruling out more procedures in the future
According to Hello, Larsa disclosed that she was confident in her look and wasn't ruling out having surgery to achieve a different appearance. She said,
I feel like I'm very progressive. I'm into trends, and I feel like whatever makes me feel good and look good, I'm willing to do. I'm that person.
FAQs
- What did Larsa Pippen do to her face? Larsa Pippen has been candid about some of her cosmetic enhancements. She's undergone a nose job and lip plumping.
- Who is Larsa Pippen's surgeon? The television personality's plastic surgeon is Dr. Michael Horn. He was responsible for Larsa's UltraShape procedure in 2015 in Chicago.
- Who is Larsa Pippen? She is an American television personality and former wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen.
- What ethnicity is Larsa Pippen? The entertainer is of Assyrian ethnicity, an indigenous Middle eastern ethnic group. Her father is from Syria, and her mother is from Lebanon.
- How much older is Larsa Pippen than Marcus Jordan? Larsa is 16 years older than her boyfriend, Marcus Jordan.
- What does Larsa Pippen do for a living? She is an American reality TV personality and businesswoman.
- What is Larsa Pippen's net worth? The entertainer's net worth is alleged to be between $10 million and $14 million.
- What was Larsa Pippen's early life like? Larsa was born in Chicago, Illinois, where she attended local schools and later graduated from the University of Chicago with a degree in Political Science.
- Has Larsa Pippen undergone any plastic surgeries? The TV star has been open about her cosmetic procedures. She has reportedly had breast augmentation, liposuction, and other enhancements.
Many are curious about Larsa Pippen's appearance before surgery. Her journey with plastic surgery has sparked endless debate online over the years. In her response to the speculations, she has admitted to having gone under the knife a few times and is not afraid of doing what makes her happy.
