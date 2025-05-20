Karoline Leavitt's parents and the surprising truth about her age-gap marriage

Karoline Leavitt's parents, Bob and Erin Leavitt, raised her in Atkinson, New Hampshire. They instilled strong values in her upbringing, shaping her path in politics. While details about their lives remain limited, their influence plays a key role in her journey.

Karoline Leavitt's parents, Bob and Erin Leavitt, have been married for over 35 years and are still going strong. Photo: @bob.leavitt.161 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Bob and Erin Leavitt have a 10-year age gap and have been married since 1989, celebrating over 35 years together as of 2025.

and have been married since 1989, celebrating over 35 years together as of 2025. The couple owned an ice cream shop and Leavitt Auto and Truck Company , where Karoline worked growing up, shaping her work ethic and public service values.

and , where Karoline worked growing up, shaping her work ethic and public service values. Karoline Leavitt's mom, Erin, has also pursued a career in wellness, working as a certified yoga instructor since 2018 after studying Human Services.

A surprising twist in the family dynamic is the big age gap between Erin and her son-in-law, Nicholas Riccio, who is also 32 years older than Karoline.

Karoline Leavitt's parents' profile summary

Full name Erin Leavitt (née Egan) Robert Norman Bob Leavitt Gender Female Male Date of birth 18 July 1970 4 May 1960 Age 54 years old (as of May 2025) 65 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Taurus Place of birth Haverhill, Massachusetts, USA Haverhill, Massachusetts, USA Current residence Atkinson, New Hampshire, USA Atkinson, New Hampshire, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Hair colour Blonde Light brown Eye colour Hazel Blue Mother Claire Fiset Carol Ann Gallerani Father Daniel Francis Egan Robert Norman Leavitt Bunny Marital status Married Married Partner Robert Norman Leavitt Erin P. Egan Children Three Three Profession Certified yoga instructor Businessman

Meet Karoline Leavitt's parents

Karoline Leavitt's parents are Robert Norman Bob Leavitt and Erin Leavitt (née Egan). They reside in Atkinson, New Hampshire, USA, where they raised their three children, Karoline, Joe, and Mike Leavitt.

Bob and Erin have been married since 24 November 1989. On 18 July 2024, Karoline Leavitt's father, Bob, wrote a happy birthday message on Facebook to his wife Erin, celebrating her 54th birthday and 36 years together.

If you see my lovely wife today, wish her a happy birthday. 36 birthdays ago, today we went out on our first date. We've been side-by-side ever since. Happy birthday, Erin hope you have a wonderful day. ￼I love you!

Erin Leavitt

Erin Leavitt (née Egan) was born on 18 July 1970, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, USA. She is the daughter of Claire Fiset and Daniel Francis Egan. Erin is 54 years old (as of May 2025) and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Karoline Leavitt's parents pose and hold for a photo (L). Karoline and her mother Erin (R). Photo: @erin.leavitt.75 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

According to her Facebook profile, Erin studied Human Services at Saint Joseph's College of Maine from 2016 to 2017. Her passion for wellness led her to become a certified yoga instructor, a career she has actively pursued since 2018. She teaches at Hot Asana Yoga Studio, Hampstead.

Bob Leavitt

Robert Norman Bob Leavitt was born on 4 May 1960, in Haverhill, Massachusetts, USA. He is the son of Carol Ann Gallerani and Robert Norman Leavitt Bunny. Bob is 65 years old (as of May 2025) and his zodiac sign is Taurus.

Bob built his career as a businessman, owning Leavitt Auto and Truck Company, a used car dealership in Plaistow, New Hampshire. Alongside Erin, he ran an ice cream shop in Atkinson, where their children worked growing up.

A closer look at Karoline Leavitt's family history

Bob and Erin Leavitt hugging (L). They pose together with their three kids at the beach (R). Photo: @bob.leavitt.161 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Karoline comes from a Catholic family in Atkinson, New Hampshire, where she was raised alongside her two brothers, Joe and Mike Leavitt. Mike is co-owner, vice president, and general manager at Leavitt Auto & Truck, a key part of Karoline Leavitt's parents' business legacy. Joe Leavitt's profession is not widely known.

Bob and Erin Leavitt owned an ice cream shop in Atkinson, where Karoline worked as a teenager. Additionally, Bob operated Leavitt Auto & Truck Company in Plaistow. Due to the family's strong work ethic, Karoline Leavitt's parents and siblings played a significant role in shaping her values and career.

A look at Karoline Leavitt's mom's shocking age gap to Nicholas Riccio

Karoline Leavitt's mother, Erin Leavitt, has an unexpected age gap with her son-in-law, Nicholas Riccio. Riccio was born on 23 February 1965, five and a half years before Erin was born on 18 July 1970.

Bob Leavitt, Karoline's father, was born on 4 May 1960, making him five years older than Riccio.

FAQs

What are Karoline Leavitt's parents' names? Her parents are Robert Norman Bob Leavitt and Erin Leavitt (née Egan). How old are Karoline Leavitt's parents? Bob and Erin Leavitt are 65 and 54, respectively (as of this writing). Bob was born on 4 May 1960, while Erin was born on 18 July 1970, creating a 10-year age gap between them. What are Karoline Leavitt's parents' nationalities? Robert Norman Bob Leavitt and Erin Leavitt (née Egan) are American. They are from Haverhill, Massachusetts, USA, but reside in Atkinson, New Hampshire, USA. What are Karoline Leavitt's parents' ethnicities? Karoline Leavitt's parents are white, with French-Canadian, English, Irish, Italian, German, Scottish, and distant Norwegian ancestry. What is the origin of Karoline Leavitt's parents? Her family has roots in New Hampshire, with ancestors from Canada, Ireland, Italy, and England. What is Karoline Leavitt's parents' religion? Her parents are Christians and raised her in a Catholic household in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Is Nicholas Riccio, Karoline Leavitt's husband? Yes, Nicholas Riccio is Karoline Leavitt's husband. He is a real estate developer, and the couple has a 32-year age gap.

Karoline Leavitt's parents, Bob and Erin Leavitt, played a significant role in her early life. She grew up alongside her two brothers in a Catholic household in Atkinson, New Hampshire. Her parents owned an ice cream shop and a used car dealership, instilling in her strong family values and a hardworking mindset.

Yen.com.gh recently published a biography of Desmond Ridder's parents. Ridder is best known for his career as an NFL quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons, the Arizona Cardinals and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Desmond Ridder's fame has generated interest from the public, who want to know about his upbringing. While information about his mother is available, details about his father are missing. Read the article for more.

Source: YEN.com.gh