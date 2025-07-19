Who are Brec Bassinger's parents? Meet Shelley and Raymond Bassinger
Brec Bassinger's parents, Shelley and Raymond Bassinger, play a significant role in her life. While Brec is an acclaimed actress, many people are intrigued by the family that supported her on her journey. Find out more about Brec’s parents and her familial background.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Brec Bassinger was born in Saginaw, Texas, to parents Shelley and Raymond Bassinger.
- She is currently living with her mother, while the rest of her family stays in Texas.
- Brec Bassinger has two older brothers named Beric and Brice Bassinger.
Brec Bassinger's profile summary
|Full name
|Brec Marie Bassinger
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|25 May 1999
|Age
|26 years old (as of 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Gemini
|Place of birth
|Saginaw, Texas, United States
|Current residence
|Tarrant County, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5′2″
|Height in centimetres
|157
|Weight in pounds
|106
|Weight in kilograms
|48
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Ocean blue
|Relationship status
|Engaged
|Fiancé
|Dylan Summerall
|Father
|Raymond Bassinger
|Mother
|Shelley Bassinger
|Siblings
|Beric, Brice Bassinger
|Education
|Saginaw High School
|Profession
|Actress
|Years active
|2013–present
|Net worth
|$3 million
|@brecbassinger
|TikTok
|@brecbass
A closer look at Brec Bassinger's parents
The American actress' parents have been supportive of her acting career and have been active participants in her journey, notably her advocacy for diabetes awareness following her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis at the age of eight. Here is more about them.
Shelley Bassinger
Shelley Bassinger is reportedly Brec's manager and has been steering her daughter's career since she was a child. She relocated to Los Angeles with her daughter, leaving her relatives in Texas. Brec Bassinger's mother frequently posts about her daughter and her accomplishments on social media channels.
Raymond Bassinger
Brec Bassinger's father is reportedly an American businessman who operates and owns Bassinger Koi Farm in Texas. Since 1972, the Bassingers have been producing exceptional Butterfly Koi. Following Brec Bassinger's parents' separation, her dad remained in Texas with the rest of his household.
Inside Brec Bassinger's family background
Brec Marie Bassinger was born on 25 May 1999 in Saginaw, Texas. She hails from a family with roots in Texas, where most of her family still lives. Brec has two older brothers named Beric and Brice. Her parents, Shelley and Raymond Bassinger, live separately.
While Brec currently resides with her mum, her dad, Raymond, is known as the businessman who owns and operates the Bassinger Koi Farm in Texas. Her Texan heritage and American upbringing are essential components of her identity, inspiring her work ethic and beliefs.
Bassinger's family, with their love and support, has certainly shaped the person and actress she is today, laying a solid basis for her success in the competitive world of acting.
FAQs
- Who is Brec Bassinger? Brec Marie Bassinger is an American actress known for her roles in various movies and TV series.
- How old is Brec Bassinger? Brec is 26 years old as of 2025. She was born on 25 May 1999.
- Where is Brec Bassinger from? She is originally from Saginaw, Texas, in the United States.
- What are Brec Bassinger's parents' occupations? Brec's mother, Shelley, is her daughter's manager, while her dad is said to be an entrepreneur with an interest in aquaculture.
- What is Brec Bassinger's Stargirl's role? In the television series Stargirl (2020–2022), Brec Bassinger plays the titular character, Courtney Whitmore, also known as Stargirl.
- What is Brec Bassinger's role as Courtney Whitmore? In this role, she plays a high school student who transforms into the superheroine Stargirl after acquiring the Cosmic Staff.
- Does Brec Bassinger have diabetes? Brec Bassinger has Type 1 diabetes. She was diagnosed at the age of 8.
Brec Bassinger's parents have played important roles in her life and work. While Brec now lives with her mother, the family's roots are still in Texas, where her dad, Raymond and brothers Beric and Brice are centred. Brec have had a great support system from both Shelley and Raymond, especially after she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring Desmond Ridder's parents. Desmond Ridder's ascent to NFL success may be attributed to both his talent and his family's enduring support. Desmond Ridder's parents made enormous sacrifices, laying the groundwork for his journey.
Desmond Ridder's mother is Sarah Ridder. The identity of his father remains unknown. Desmond spent his childhood with his mother and grandmother, Jan. Read the article to learn more about the family that raised him.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Tatiana Thiga (Lifestyle writer) Tatiana Thiga is a content creator who joined Yen in 2022. She is an English literature graduate from Kenyatta University. She has amassed sufficient knowledge working on a variety of topics, including biographies, fashion and lifestyles, guides, and more. In 2023, Tatiana finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. You can reach her at tatianathiga@gmail.com