Who are Brec Bassinger's parents? Meet Shelley and Raymond Bassinger

Key takeaways

Brec Bassinger was born in Saginaw, Texas , to parents Shelley and Raymond Bassinger.

, to parents Shelley and Raymond Bassinger. She is currently living with her mother , while the rest of her family stays in Texas.

, while the rest of her family stays in Texas. Brec Bassinger has two older brothers named Beric and Brice Bassinger.

Brec Bassinger's profile summary

Full name Brec Marie Bassinger Gender Female Date of birth 25 May 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Saginaw, Texas, United States Current residence Tarrant County, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′2″ Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 106 Weight in kilograms 48 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Ocean blue Relationship status Engaged Fiancé Dylan Summerall Father Raymond Bassinger Mother Shelley Bassinger Siblings Beric, Brice Bassinger Education Saginaw High School Profession Actress Years active 2013–present Net worth $3 million Instagram @brecbassinger TikTok @brecbass

A closer look at Brec Bassinger's parents

The American actress' parents have been supportive of her acting career and have been active participants in her journey, notably her advocacy for diabetes awareness following her Type 1 diabetes diagnosis at the age of eight. Here is more about them.

Shelley Bassinger

Shelley Bassinger is reportedly Brec's manager and has been steering her daughter's career since she was a child. She relocated to Los Angeles with her daughter, leaving her relatives in Texas. Brec Bassinger's mother frequently posts about her daughter and her accomplishments on social media channels.

Raymond Bassinger

Brec Bassinger's father is reportedly an American businessman who operates and owns Bassinger Koi Farm in Texas. Since 1972, the Bassingers have been producing exceptional Butterfly Koi. Following Brec Bassinger's parents' separation, her dad remained in Texas with the rest of his household.

Inside Brec Bassinger's family background

Brec Marie Bassinger was born on 25 May 1999 in Saginaw, Texas. She hails from a family with roots in Texas, where most of her family still lives. Brec has two older brothers named Beric and Brice. Her parents, Shelley and Raymond Bassinger, live separately.

While Brec currently resides with her mum, her dad, Raymond, is known as the businessman who owns and operates the Bassinger Koi Farm in Texas. Her Texan heritage and American upbringing are essential components of her identity, inspiring her work ethic and beliefs.

Bassinger's family, with their love and support, has certainly shaped the person and actress she is today, laying a solid basis for her success in the competitive world of acting.

FAQs

Who is Brec Bassinger? Brec Marie Bassinger is an American actress known for her roles in various movies and TV series. How old is Brec Bassinger? Brec is 26 years old as of 2025. She was born on 25 May 1999. Where is Brec Bassinger from? She is originally from Saginaw, Texas, in the United States. What are Brec Bassinger's parents' occupations? Brec's mother, Shelley, is her daughter's manager, while her dad is said to be an entrepreneur with an interest in aquaculture. What is Brec Bassinger's Stargirl's role? In the television series Stargirl (2020–2022), Brec Bassinger plays the titular character, Courtney Whitmore, also known as Stargirl. What is Brec Bassinger's role as Courtney Whitmore? In this role, she plays a high school student who transforms into the superheroine Stargirl after acquiring the Cosmic Staff. Does Brec Bassinger have diabetes? Brec Bassinger has Type 1 diabetes. She was diagnosed at the age of 8.

Brec Bassinger's parents have played important roles in her life and work. While Brec now lives with her mother, the family's roots are still in Texas, where her dad, Raymond and brothers Beric and Brice are centred. Brec have had a great support system from both Shelley and Raymond, especially after she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

