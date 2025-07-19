Meet Tina Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, the American composer and comedian

Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey's husband, is a professional American composer and comedian best known for directing 30 Rock and co-producing Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He is a creative force in TV and Broadway, with Emmy wins and various credits to his name.

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond at the "Mean Girls: The Musical" Opening Night at The Savoy Theatre in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond married in 2001.

Jeff Richmond is an Emmy Award-winning composer, director, and producer.

composer, director, and producer. The couple shares two daughters , Alice and Penelope.

, Alice and Penelope. Richmond's career began in improv theatre and expanded to include scoring films, Broadway musicals, and executive producing major TV comedies.

Jeff Richmond's profile summary

Full name Jeffrey Wayne Richmond Gender Male Date of birth 7 January 1961 Age 64 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Garrettsville, Ohio, USA Current residence New York City, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2" Height in centimetres 157 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Blanche Richmond (née Estep) Father Wayne Richmond Marital status Married Wife Tina Fey Children Two School James A. Garfield High School University Kent State University Profession Composer, producer, director, comedian Net worth $3 million

Bio of Tina Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond

Jeffrey Wayne Richmond was born on 7 January 1961 in Garrettsville, Ohio, USA, to Blanche Richmond (née Estep) and Wayne Richmond. He is 64 years old (as of 2025) and his zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Top-5 facts about Tina Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond. Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Jeff attended James A. Garfield High School, graduating in 1979, where he earned the prestigious John Philip Sousa Award for musical excellence. During high school, Richmond helped establish the Garrettsville Community Players, contributing as a director and choreographer.

He later studied at Kent State University in the early 1980s, where he co-authored several musicals and composed a score for Shakespeare's Othello.

Exploring Jeff Richmond's career

Jeff Richmond at The Museum Gala held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Photo: Nina Westervelt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jeff Richmond began his career in Chicago's improv scene, working with The Second City and Child's Play Touring Theatre, where he met Tina Fey. He transitioned to the music director for Saturday Night Live from 2001 to 2006, composing for sketches.

Richmond left SNL in 2006 to produce, compose, and direct on 30 Rock (2006–2013), winning three Primetime Emmy Awards and contributing the theme soundtrack. Between 2008 and 2016, he composed Baby Mama and produced Sisters and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot.

From 2015 to 2019, Richmond served as executive producer and composer for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, followed by work on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend in 2020 and Great News from 2017 to 2018. He debuted Mean Girls (Broadway musical) in 2018 and followed up with a film adaptation in 2024.

Notable Jeff Richmond movies and TV shows

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond attend the "Leopoldstadt" Broadway opening night at Longacre Theatre in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to IMDb, Jeff Richmond has 14 credits as a composer, 10 as a producer, five as a director, and three as an actor (as of this writing). Here are some of his notable works:

Film/TV show Release date 30 Rock 2006–2013 Baby Mama 2008 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt 2015–2019 Great News 2017–2018 Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs the Reverend 2020 Mr. Mayor 2021–2022 Girls5eva 2021–2024 Mulligan 2023 Mean Girls 2024 The Four Seasons 2025

What is Jeff Richmond's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Sun, Jeff Richmond's alleged net worth in 2025 is $3 million. He amassed wealth through a multifaceted career as a composer, producer, director, and actor.

A look at Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond's relationship

Jeff Richmond and his wife, Tina Fey, pose at the MCC Theatre Company's "Miscast" 2016 Gala at The Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tina Fey met Jeff Richmond in 1993 at Chicago's ImprovOlympic Theatre, where he was the in-house pianist, and she was auditioning for improv classes. They began dating in 1994 after working together at Second City.

In 1997, they moved to New York City when Fey joined Saturday Night Live as a writer and Richmond became the show's music director.

Jeff and Tina got married on 3 June 2001, in a Greek Orthodox ceremony, and have been together since.

Meet Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond's kids

Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond have two daughters: Alice Zenobia Richmond and Penelope Athena Richmond. Alice, born on 10 September 2005, is known for her early cameo on 30 Rock, while Penelope, born on 10 August 2011, is known for making her screen debut in Girls5eva as a child influencer.

FAQs

Who is Tina Fey married to? Tina Fey is married to Jeff Richmond, an Emmy-winning composer, producer, and director. How did Tina Fey meet her husband? They met in 1993 at the iO Theatre in Chicago, where Richmond was the in-house pianist and Fey was auditioning for improv comedy. Why did Tina Fey marry Jeff Richmond? She appreciated Richmond's maturity, and their relationship was easy, respectful, and solid from the beginning. Richmond, in turn, was drawn to her wit and authenticity. How old was Tina Fey when she met her husband? Tina Fey was 24 years old when she met Jeff Richmond, who was 33 at the time. How tall is Tina Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond? Jeff Richmond is approximately 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. What is Tina Fey's height? Tina Fey stands approximately 5 feet 4 inches (164 centimetres) tall. Who is Jeff Richmond's baby mama? Jeff Richmond's "baby mama" is his wife, Tina Fey. They have two daughters together: Alice, born in 2005, and Penelope, born in 2011. How much is Tina Fey worth? Tina Fey's alleged net worth in 2025 is $75 million.

Tina Fey's husband, Jeff Richmond, is an Emmy-winning composer, comedian, and producer. He met Fey in Chicago's improv scene and married her in 2001. Richmond's signature style blends quirky comedy with musical sophistication, earning multiple Emmy wins.

Yen.com.gh published an informative piece about Jonathan Bennett's husband, Jaymes Vaughan. Jaymes is an acclaimed actor, TV personality, and musician. He is best known for being on Celebrity Page, The Talk, and The Amazing Race.

Jonathan and Vaughan have captivated many with their public and authentic love story. Their relationship, which began with an on-screen interview, has evolved into a historic marriage, marking significant milestones for the LGBTQ+ community. Discover more about the couple in the article.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh