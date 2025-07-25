Paige DeSorbo's boyfriend is seemingly Joe D'Amelio, as they have been spotted together multiple times. This comes after her recent split from Craig Conover. The Summer House star has also been linked to several notable figures in the entertainment industry over the years, though some of these were merely rumours.

Paige DeSorbo attends the 2025 TIME100 Creators Launch Party (L), and during a Love Island Aftersun episode (R). Photo: Craig Barritt, Kim Nunneley (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Paige DeSorbo's most public relationship was with Craig Conover , whom she dated from 2021 to late 2024.

, whom she dated from 2021 to late 2024. As of July 2025, Paige DeSorbo's new boyfriend is Joe D'Amelio, a sports marketing executive.

Paige and Joe were first spotted together in January 2025 at a Philadelphia Eagles game.

at a Philadelphia Eagles game. DeSorbo's past relationships include Andrea Denver, Perry Rahbar, and a brief fling with Carl Radke during early Summer House seasons.

Paige DeSorbo's profile summary

Full name Paige DeSorbo Gender Female Date of birth 5 November 1992 Age 32 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Albany, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Italian-American Religion Christianity Education The College of Saint Rose Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Height in feet and inches 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 119 Weight in kilograms 54 Father Gary DeSorbo Mother Kimberly DeSorbo Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status In a relationship Partner Joe D’Amelio Profession Reality TV star, fashion influencer, podcast co-host Instagram @paige_desorbo

Who is Paige DeSorbo's boyfriend?

Paige DeSorbo is in a relationship with Joe D'Amelio, a senior vice president at Klutch Sports Group, known for representing top NFL talent. On 14 July 2025, a source exclusively shared with Us Weekly that:

Paige has been quietly dating Joe D'Amelio for a while now, and things between them are going really well. It took a few months for Paige to warm up to being in another relationship again, but she moved on after Craig and is genuinely happy.

While neither Paige nor Joe has confirmed the relationship, they have been spotted together several times looking cosy. The two were first seen together in January 2025 at a Philadelphia Eagles game. Later, photos of them holding hands in Capri, Italy, surfaced online.

Paige DeSorbo's dating history

Paige DeSorbo's love life has piqued the interest of reality TV viewers for years, from her Bravo flings to high-profile relationships on Summer House and Winter House. The fashion influencer and podcast host has been romantically linked to several individuals. Here is her detailed dating history:

Craig Conover (October 2021–December 2024)

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover attend Variety Women of Reality in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

DeSorbo's most public relationship was with Southern Charm's Craig Conover. Here is a detailed Craig and Paige relationship timeline from when they met to when they broke up:

Late 2021: Sparks fly on Winter House

Paige and Craig first met during the filming of Winter House in late 2021. Their on-screen chemistry swiftly progressed from cordial to flirtatious, and fans were ecstatic as their connection unfolded. By October 2021, they had confirmed their romance and were officially a couple.

2022–2023: A long-distance love

Craig and Paige navigated the ups and downs of a bicoastal relationship for the following two years, with Paige in New York and Craig in Charleston. Despite the distance, they documented their journey on social media, with travel images and occasional joint Bravo appearances.

Early 2023 saw them cohabiting briefly in New York City as DeSorbo shifted away from Summer House filming.

Late 2023–early 2024: Future talk and private pressures

Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover attend the Heineken suite at the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in New York. Photo: Craig Barritt

Source: Getty Images

As their bond grew stronger, discussions about the future began to emerge. Fans speculated about engagements and life plans, but neither publicly confirmed a formal commitment. Private pressures from juggling reality TV careers and personal goals began to mount.

December 2024: Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover split

On 30 December 2024, Paige on her podcast with Hannah Berner, Giggly Squad.

In January 2025, Conover addressed the split on Instagram, calling it unexpected. Shortly after, rumours started circulating that DeSorbo had cheated on Conover, and the podcast host clarified the situation on the 4 February 2025 Giggly Squad podcast episode.

Let me say this here and now: I did not move on with some new guy.. I'm single. I don't have a new boyfriend. I did not cheat — not on my ex-boyfriend.

Paige insisted that the breakup was mutual, but Conover made it clear on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that it was not mutual and that he was blindsided.

Andrea Denver (2021)

Andrea Denver is in an all black (L) and printed (R) outfit. Photo: @andreadenver on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The fashionista had a short relationship with Andrea Denver, an Italian fashion model based in New York City, while filming Winter House Season 1. The two went on a few dates but never officially became a couple, and the connection faded after the show was finished filming.

Perry Rahbar (2019–2020)

Paige and entrepreneur Rahbar began dating in 2019, and fans received frequent updates on their relationship through Instagram and FaceTime moments shown on Summer House. However, they had parted ways by the time season 5 aired in October 2020.

Carl Radke (2018)

Carl Radke attends The PEOPLE interview with The Boys of Bravo's "Summer House" as they discuss the season nine premiere at the Dotdash Meredith Auditorium in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

When she joined the Summer House cast, the American podcast host had a flirty connection with Carl Radke, an American film producer and TV personality. However, she felt like he was not making enough effort, and their relationship ended quickly after it began.

FAQs

Who is Paige DeSorbo? She is an American television personality, podcaster, and author best known as a Summer House cast member. Who is Paige DeSorbo dating now? The podcast host is in a relationship with Joe D'Amelio. Is Joe D'Amelio related to Charlie D'Amelio? The two are not related. Are Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo still together? The ex-couple split in December 2024. Are Paige and Jesse Solomon together? Paige DeSorbo and Jesse Solomon have clarified they are not romantically involved. Is Paige DeSorbo still with Perry? The pair broke up in 2020. Is Paige DeSorbo engaged? The reality TV star is not yet engaged.

Paige DeSorbo's boyfriend, Joe D'Amelio, is the senior vice president at football marketing company Klutch Sports Group. Although they have not confirmed their relationship, sources close to them have confirmed they are indeed dating. Paige was previously in a 3-years relationship with Craig Conover.

