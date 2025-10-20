What is the true Ed Gein's story, and why it still terrifies decades later

Ed Gein's story involves grave robbing, confirmed murder, and the grotesque use of human remains to make bizarre objects. The investigation began in 1957 with the simple disappearance of Plainfield hardware store owner Bernice Worden. However, when law enforcement arrived at Gein's remote home, they faced a visceral house of horrors.

Key takeaways

Ed Gein's reputation stems primarily from his massive grave robbery and gruesome exploitation of human remains.

of human remains. His crimes were mainly driven by his divisive and isolating relationship with his fanatically religious mother, Augusta .

. Gein's case significantly impacted the horror genre , directly inspiring some of cinema's most memorable villains.

, directly inspiring some of cinema's most memorable villains. He was eventually diagnosed with schizophrenia, which led to his delusions and auditory hallucinations.

Ed Gein's profile summary

Full name Edward Theodore Gein Gender Male Date of birth 27 August 1906 Date of death 26 July 1984 Age at the time of death 77 years Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth La Crosse, Wisconsin, United States Place of death Mendota Mental Health Institute, Madison, Wisconsin, United States Place of burial Wisconsin, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′7″ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Father George Philip Gein Mother Augusta Wilhelmine Gein Siblings Henry George Gein Education Roche-a-Cri grade school Profession Handyman, farmer Span of crimes 1947–1957

What is the true Ed Gein's story?

The true story of Ed Gein, often known as the Butcher of Plainfield or the Plainfield Ghoul, is one of the most horrible and impactful instances in American criminal history.

While he only confessed to two killings, his terror legacy lives on due to the horrific nature of what authorities uncovered at his secluded Wisconsin farmhouse in 1957.

Ed Gein's traumatic and isolated upbringing

Edward was born on 27 August 1906 in La Crosse, Wisconsin, United States, to his parents, George Philip Gein and Augusta Wilhelmine Gein. His father was an American businessperson, tanner, carpenter, and firefighter.

He was reportedly a violent alcoholic who often abused his children. The blows to Ed’s head were so severe that his ears would ring afterward.

Gein's mother, Augusta, was devoutly religious and supposedly Lutheran. She constantly lectured her sons on the world's inherent immorality, the dangers of alcohol, and her opinion that all women were innately licentious and instruments of the devil. Gein idolised and later got infatuated with his mother.

The family resided on a farm in Plainfield, Wisconsin, which remained their permanent domicile, restricting Ed's exposure to the outside world. According to family acquaintances, Augusta punished Ed when he tried to make friends.

Deaths in Edward's close family members

Edward's father, George Philip Gein, died of heart failure on 1 April 1940, when he was 66 years old.

On 16 May 1944, Ed was burning the marsh grass on the property. The fire grew out of control, attracting the attention of the local fire service. By the end of the day, Ed had reported his older brother, Henry, missing.

Henry's body was eventually discovered lying face down, and investigators determined that asphyxiation was the cause of death. Augusta, Edward's mother, died on 29 December 1945, aged 67, from a second stroke. Gein was distraught when his mother died.

Life after his mother’s death

After his mother died, Edward remained on the farm and worked odd jobs to supplement his income. He boarded up his mom's rooms, including the downstairs, upstairs, parlour, and living room, and left them unchanged. While the rest of the home became increasingly filthy, these rooms remained immaculate.

Ed lived in a little room adjacent to the kitchen. During this time, he grew interested in reading pulp magazines and adventure tales, especially those involving cannibals or Naazi crimes, mainly about Ilse Koch, who was suspected of selecting tattooed prisoners for execution to create lampshades and other objects from their skins.

Augusta Wilhelmine's son's confirmed crimes

Bernice Worden, 58, the owner of a Plainfield hardware business, went missing early on 16 November 1957. Frank Worden told authorities that Gein had been in the store the evening before his mother's disappearance and was supposed to return the following day for a gallon of antifreeze.

That evening, Edward was apprehended at a West Plainfield grocery shop, and the Waushara County Sheriff's Department raided his farm. Investigators made a grim discovery on Gein’s property, where the missing store owner, Bernice Worden, was found deceased.

She had been shot, and evidence at the scene linked Gein to her disappearance. Further searches revealed disturbing items made from human remains, as well as personal effects belonging to other missing women, including Mary Hogan.

Ed Gein's slide into the grave robbery

During questioning, Gein told investigators that, between 1947 and 1952, he frequently visited local cemeteries at night while in what he described as a “dazed” state. He claimed that on most occasions, he left without disturbing anything, but in some instances, he removed remains.

Gein admitted to taking items from several graves and cooperated with authorities in identifying the affected sites.

In some cases, Gein admitted to removing remains from graves of women he believed resembled his mother. He told investigators he took items from nine burial sites and later helped them locate these graves.

Butcher of Plainfield's further crimes

Soon after his mother died, Gein began working on a "woman suit" so that "he could practically crawl into his late mother's skin." During questioning at the state crime laboratory, the American serial killer admitted to fatally shooting 51-year-old Mary Hogan, a local bar owner who had been missing since December 1954. Investigators later found evidence in his home linking him to her disappearance.

However, he later denied knowing the details of her death. Ed was suspected in many additional unsolved cases in Wisconsin. The finding of Hogan's remains heightened their suspicions.

Lie detector tests cleared Gein of any other killings, and his psychiatrists believed that Gein's aggressiveness was limited to women who visually resembled his mother.

Ed Gein's trial

On 21 November 1957, Gein appeared in Waushara County Court on one count of first-degree murder and pleaded not guilty due to insanity. He was diagnosed with schizophrenia and declared mentally incompetent, rendering him ineligible for trial.

Gein was admitted to the Central State Hospital for the Criminally Insane, a maximum-security facility in Waupun, and later moved to the Mendota State Hospital in Madison.

Augusta Wilhelmine's son's death

Gein died in the Mendota Mental Health Institute on 26 July 1984, at the age of 77, from respiratory failure caused by lung cancer.

FAQs

Who was Ed Gein, and what did he do? He was an American murderer, body snatcher, and possible serial killer from Plainfield, Wisconsin. Gein was a grave robber. Who Did Ed Gein Kill? Ed Gein confessed to killing two women: Mary Hogan and Bernice Worden. Who was Adeline Watkins? Adeline Watkins was a friend of Ed Gein from Plainfield, Wisconsin, who rose to prominence following his imprisonment in 1957. Was Ed Gein convicted of killing any of his victims? Ed was never formally convicted of killing any of his victims, though he did confess to two murders. He was taken to a mental hospital. Who was Ed Gein's mother? His mother was Augusta Wilhelmine Gein, a fanatically religious woman. Did Ed Gein actually kill his brother? It is unclear whether Ed Gein killed his brother, Henry. The official cause of his brother's death was determined as asphyxiation. What films and TV shows are inspired by serial killer Ed Gein? Some of the movies and TV shows include Psycho (1960), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974).

The true story of Ed Gein remains a notably horrific chapter in American true crime, not only because of the number of people he eliminated, but also because of the profound psychological horror of his acts. His actions, which involved grave robbery and the crafting of disturbing household items, shocked the nation in 1957.

