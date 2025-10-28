All about Epstein survivor Virginia Giuffre's death and the untold story behind it
Virginia Giuffre's death occurred in April 2025 at her home in the suburbs of Perth, Australia. Giuffre passed away a month after being involved in a car crash with a school bus. Before her death, she was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse.
Get the story behind Virginia Giuffre's death
Virginia Giuffre was found dead at her home in Neergabby, Western Australia, on 24 April 2025. She was 41 years old at the time. Her family confirmed Virginia Giuffre's cause of death in a public statement, describing her as a "fierce warrior" in the fight against sexual abuse. She was one of the earliest and loudest voices calling for criminal charges against Jeffrey Epstein and his enablers.
However, her attorney, Karrie Louden, told The Sun, that she had doubts about whether Giuffre had taken her own life. Her posthumous memoir, Nobody's Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was completed before her death and released later in 2025.
The memoir contains harrowing details of the abuse she reportedly suffered as a teenager, and her years attempting to get justice for herself and her fellow victims. It also contains detailed allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.
Understanding the Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre's case
According to The Conversation, Giuffre alleges in her book that she had an intimacy with Prince Andrew three times, including when she was 17. She was allegedly taken to a British royal family member by Jeffrey Epstein.
It is also alleged that Andrew’s team attempted to hire online trolls to harass Virginia during her civil case against him. According to The Guardian, Giuffre claimed in the memoir that Andrew believed that having intimacy with her was his birthright.
King Charles has since ordered Andrew to relinquish his title of Royal Highness. The former Duke of York has repeatedly denied all allegations.
Virginia Giuffre's accident: what really happened?
Giuffre was involved in a car crash with a school bus in March 2025 near her farm in Neergabby. After the accident, she posted a bruised snap from her Australian hospital bed, claiming she had suffered kidney failure, was fatally ill, and she had just “four days to live”. She captioned the photo,
I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live. Transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.
She continued,
I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time. My heart is shattered, and every day that passes, my sadness only deepens.
Her dad, Sky Roberts, also clarified that a medical doctor told Virginia she would have died within four days had she not received medical treatment. Virginia was discharged from Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in April after a week-long stay.
Get to know Virginia Giuffre's husband and kids
Virginia was married to Robert Giuffre for over two decades. They had three kids, two sons, Christian and Noah, and a daughter, Emily. Her daughter Emily was born on 7 January 2010. During an interview with People in January 2025, she claimed she had endured years of domestic violence in her marriage, and she had been reluctant to speak publicly about it.
I was able to fight back against Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, who abused me. But I was unable to escape the domestic violence in my marriage until recently.
Virginia and Robert were reportedly locked in a messy separation. Before Virginia's death, she was faced with a restraining order from Robert that prevented her from seeing her kids.
The orders gave Virginia Giuffre's husband primary custody of their kids and prohibited Virginia from contacting them. In March 2025, Virginia shared photos of her kids on Instagram, claiming the celebrity kids were being poisoned with lies.
My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them, and they’re being poisoned with lies.
She further wrote,
I miss them so very much. I have been through hell & back in my 41 years, but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else.
Virginia Giuffre died on 24 April 2025 at her home in Neergabby, Western Australia. She was 41 years old at the time of her death. Giuffre was married to Robert Giuffre and had three children, Emily, Noah, and Christian.
