Lady Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta and her rise in the fashion world

Lady Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta, is an American fashion designer and costume maker. She made her Vegas Fashion Week debut in November 2025. Lady and Natali share a strong bond, and the latter has created several stage outfits for her sister, including the feathered coat she made during her 2021 Las Vegas residency.

Natali Germanotta attends the Viral Fashion launch party at Joanne Trattoria in NYC (L). Lady and Natali speak to customers in NYC. Photo: Robin Marchant, Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Natali Germanotta is a fashion designer and costume maker.

Germanotta made her Vegas Fashion Week debut on 15 November 2025 .

. She has created several outfits for Lady Gaga , including the feathered coat she wore during her Las Vegas residency in 2021.

, including the she wore during her Las Vegas residency in 2021. Germanotta has been married to Alex Dolan since June 2024.

Natali Germanotta's profile summary

Full name Natali Veronica Germanotta Gender Female Date of birth 10 March 1992 Age 33 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'0" Height in centimetres 152 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Joseph Germanotta Mother Cynthia Louise Siblings One Marital status Married Husband Alex Dolan Education Convent of the Sacred Heart, Parsons School of Design Profession Fashion designer, costume maker Net worth $9 million Instagram @nataligermanottadolan

All about Lady Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta

Lady Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta, was born on 10 March 1992 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States, to Cynthia Louise (née Bissett) and Joseph Germanotta. She and Gaga grew up on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

The fashion designer attended high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, an independent Catholic all-girls school in New York City. Natali later moved to Parsons School of Design to study fashion design and graduated in 2014.

Five facts about Natali Germanotta. Photo: @NataliVeronicaGermanottaDolan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

A deeper glimpse into Natali Germanotta's design career

Natali is a well-known fashion designer and costume maker. She has created several notable outfits for her older sister, Lady Gaga, including a pink feathered coat she crafted for her to wear during her Las Vegas residency in 2021 at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theatre. Germanotta showcased the outfit at the inaugural Las Vegas Fashion Week on 15 November 2025.

The fashion designer worked as a stylist on set for the film A Star Is Born, in which the American singer played the lead role. She also helped design the costumes Lady wore during her world tours for Cheek to Cheek (2014) and Artpop (2013).

Apart from creating outfits for her sister, she has also created costumes for the off-Broadway show Simon Says and interned for designer Allison Parris in 2010. In 2021, she founded her own fashion studio, Topo Studio, in New York.

Additionally, she and her husband, Alex Dolan, opened On Stage Essentials, a sewing and costume supply store that specialises in showgirl-inspired looks. The store was opened in July 2025 and is based in Las Vegas. Natali has also worked as an assistant for fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and as the former fashion director of the Haus of Gaga.

What is Natali Germanotta's net worth?

Natali Germanotta attends the Council of Fashion Designers of America's 2011 Fashion Awards at Lincoln Centre's Alice Tully Hall. Photo: Fairchild Archive

Source: Getty Images

According to The US Sun, her net worth is alleged to be $9 million as of 2025. Natali has mainly acquired her wealth from her career as a fashion designer and stylist.

Natali Germanotta's husband: More into her married life

Natali Germanotta is married to Alex Dolan. The couple married in June 2024 at the ViewPoint Hotel in York. Her older sister Lady Gaga served as the maid of honour at her wedding ceremony. Gaga wore a black sleeveless frock that clung to her curves during the occasion.

Is Lady Gaga close to her sister?

Lady and Natali share a strong connection filled with love and mutual support. Apart from designing Gaga’s stage outfits, their closeness was evident in 2019, after Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Shallow. According to People, in her acceptance speech, the American singer thanked Natali, calling her her soulmate.

To my sister, my soulmate, I love you.

FAQs

Who is Natali Germanotta? She is an American fashion designer and costume maker, widely known as Lady Gaga's sister. What is Natali Germanotta's full name? Her full name is Natali Veronica Germanotta. What is Natali Germanotta's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $9 million as of 2025. Does Lady Gaga have any siblings? Lady has only one sister, Natali Germanotta. How old is Natali Germanotta? Natali is 33 years old as of 2025. She was born on 10 March 1992. What is the age difference between Lady Gaga and Natali Germanotta? Lady Gaga is six years older than her sister Natali. She was born on 28 March 1986, and she is 39 years old as of 2025. Who are Natali Germanotta's parents? Her parents are Cynthia Louise and Joseph Germanotta. What are Natali Germanotta's movies? Natali is not an actress. However, she has been featured in her sister's music videos, such as Lady Gaga: Joanne - Piano Version and Lady Gaga feat. Beyoncé: Telephone.

Lady Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta, has gained public attention through her strong ties to the American singer. However, she is also a celebrity in her own right. Natali is a fashion designer and costume maker and operates a fashion studio, Topo Studio, in New York.

Yen.com.gh published another article about the Wayans siblings. The Wayans family is a household name in the American entertainment industry. There are 10 siblings in the Wayans family, including Marlon, Dwayne, Shawn, Damon, and Keenen Ivory.

The youngest sibling is Marlon, and the oldest is Dwayne. The fame of the Wayans siblings has generated interest in their family. Fans are eager to know more about the siblings' careers and whereabouts. Discover more about the Wayans siblings in this post.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh