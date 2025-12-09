Lady Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta and her rise in the fashion world
Lady Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta, is an American fashion designer and costume maker. She made her Vegas Fashion Week debut in November 2025. Lady and Natali share a strong bond, and the latter has created several stage outfits for her sister, including the feathered coat she made during her 2021 Las Vegas residency.
- Natali Germanotta is a fashion designer and costume maker.
- Germanotta made her Vegas Fashion Week debut on 15 November 2025.
- She has created several outfits for Lady Gaga, including the feathered coat she wore during her Las Vegas residency in 2021.
- Germanotta has been married to Alex Dolan since June 2024.
Natali Germanotta's profile summary
Full name
Natali Veronica Germanotta
Gender
Female
Date of birth
10 March 1992
Age
33 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Place of birth
Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States
Current residence
Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Height in feet
5'0"
Height in centimetres
152
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Father
Joseph Germanotta
Mother
Cynthia Louise
Siblings
One
Marital status
Married
Husband
Alex Dolan
Education
Convent of the Sacred Heart, Parsons School of Design
Profession
Fashion designer, costume maker
Net worth
$9 million
All about Lady Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta
Lady Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta, was born on 10 March 1992 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States, to Cynthia Louise (née Bissett) and Joseph Germanotta. She and Gaga grew up on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
The fashion designer attended high school at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, an independent Catholic all-girls school in New York City. Natali later moved to Parsons School of Design to study fashion design and graduated in 2014.
A deeper glimpse into Natali Germanotta's design career
Natali is a well-known fashion designer and costume maker. She has created several notable outfits for her older sister, Lady Gaga, including a pink feathered coat she crafted for her to wear during her Las Vegas residency in 2021 at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theatre. Germanotta showcased the outfit at the inaugural Las Vegas Fashion Week on 15 November 2025.
The fashion designer worked as a stylist on set for the film A Star Is Born, in which the American singer played the lead role. She also helped design the costumes Lady wore during her world tours for Cheek to Cheek (2014) and Artpop (2013).
Apart from creating outfits for her sister, she has also created costumes for the off-Broadway show Simon Says and interned for designer Allison Parris in 2010. In 2021, she founded her own fashion studio, Topo Studio, in New York.
Additionally, she and her husband, Alex Dolan, opened On Stage Essentials, a sewing and costume supply store that specialises in showgirl-inspired looks. The store was opened in July 2025 and is based in Las Vegas. Natali has also worked as an assistant for fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and as the former fashion director of the Haus of Gaga.
What is Natali Germanotta's net worth?
According to The US Sun, her net worth is alleged to be $9 million as of 2025. Natali has mainly acquired her wealth from her career as a fashion designer and stylist.
Natali Germanotta's husband: More into her married life
Natali Germanotta is married to Alex Dolan. The couple married in June 2024 at the ViewPoint Hotel in York. Her older sister Lady Gaga served as the maid of honour at her wedding ceremony. Gaga wore a black sleeveless frock that clung to her curves during the occasion.
Is Lady Gaga close to her sister?
Lady and Natali share a strong connection filled with love and mutual support. Apart from designing Gaga’s stage outfits, their closeness was evident in 2019, after Gaga won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Shallow. According to People, in her acceptance speech, the American singer thanked Natali, calling her her soulmate.
To my sister, my soulmate, I love you.
FAQs
- Who is Natali Germanotta? She is an American fashion designer and costume maker, widely known as Lady Gaga's sister.
- What is Natali Germanotta's full name? Her full name is Natali Veronica Germanotta.
- What is Natali Germanotta's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $9 million as of 2025.
- Does Lady Gaga have any siblings? Lady has only one sister, Natali Germanotta.
- How old is Natali Germanotta? Natali is 33 years old as of 2025. She was born on 10 March 1992.
- What is the age difference between Lady Gaga and Natali Germanotta? Lady Gaga is six years older than her sister Natali. She was born on 28 March 1986, and she is 39 years old as of 2025.
- Who are Natali Germanotta's parents? Her parents are Cynthia Louise and Joseph Germanotta.
- What are Natali Germanotta's movies? Natali is not an actress. However, she has been featured in her sister's music videos, such as Lady Gaga: Joanne - Piano Version and Lady Gaga feat. Beyoncé: Telephone.
Lady Gaga's sister, Natali Germanotta, has gained public attention through her strong ties to the American singer. However, she is also a celebrity in her own right. Natali is a fashion designer and costume maker and operates a fashion studio, Topo Studio, in New York.
