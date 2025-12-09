All about the timeless romance of Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen are one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples. They first met in 1983 and later reconnected in 1993 during the filming of Pontiac Moon. Their bond began as a friendship before blossoming into a romance. The Hollywood actors married in 1995, following the end of their previous marriages.
Explore Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's relationship timeline
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen first met in 1983. However, it wasn’t until 1993, a decade later, that their romance blossomed into a relationship. Below is a detailed breakdown of their love life.
1983: Ted and Mary meet
The Hollywood actors first met in 1983 during the audition for Cross Creek. At the time, both actors were already married. Danson was married to American activist Cassandra Coates, while Mary was married to British actor Malcolm McDowell.
1993: The couple reconnects
The couple reconnected and became good friends after they were both cast in 1993's Pontiac Moon. During an interview with People, Danson reflected on their first meeting, saying,
Which is a miracle, because, man, I was a hot mess back then.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's friendship turned romantic after a canoe trip to Mendocino.
1995: Danson proposes to Steenburgen
Danson proposed to Mary on her 42nd birthday in February 1995 in Houston, Texas, United States, where she was filming the 1995 movie Powder. The Pontiac Moon star described the proposal in a YouTube interview, saying,
I was so clear that I didn't want to be with anyone else. I couldn't imagine not being with her at all times. I got the ring made, and I kept walking around, practising in my head, 'I want to marry you, I want to marry you.' Literally, for like a month.
1995: Ted Danson and Mary tie the knot
The couple married on 7 October 1995, on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's wedding was attended by 150 guests, including political figures like Bill and Hillary Clinton.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen's children also attended the wedding, with Kate serving as a bridesmaid and Katrina as a flower girl.
1996: The couple stars in Gulliver's Travels
Ted and Steenburgen costarred in the 1996 TV miniseries Gulliver's Travels. Steenburgen portrayed Mary Gulliver, and Ted played Mary's husband Lemuel Gulliver.
1998: They attend the Creative Coalition Spotlight Awards Gala
Ted and his wife, Mary, attended the Creative Coalition Spotlight Awards Gala on 30 November 1998. The event was held at the Pierre Hotel in New York City, New York, United States.
1999–2009: Danson and Steenburgen continue to shine as couples
In 2004, they co-starred in It Must Be Love. Danson portrayed George Gazelle, and Mary played Gazelle's wife, Clem. They also made several public appearances during this period, including attending a book signing party for Alan Dershowitz at the Moxie Café in July 1999.
Danson and Mary also attended a 2009 ceremony honouring Steenburgen with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California.
October 2013: Mary Steenburgen describes Ted as "heaven-sent"
The American actress opened up about married life with Danson to CBS's This Morning, recalling how she almost gave up on dating before meeting him. She said,
I had actually, before I met him, gotten a little cynical about love. I thought infatuation was about as far as it went, and then I met him.
Mary added,
He's the real deal for me. He's definitely heaven-sent.
2017: Divorce rumours surface
Speculations emerged that the couple was going their separate ways. The rumours stemmed from a storyline in Curb Your Enthusiasm, in which they both played fictional characters.
Fans became curious after they got divorced on-screen. However, they refuted the claims, stating that their characters' divorce was simply a storyline on the TV show.
2018: Mary congratulates Ted on the Critics' Choice Awards win
Steenburgen congratulated Danson on Instagram for winning the Critics' Choice Awards for his sterling performance on the comedy series The Good Place. In the caption, she wrote,
Congrats to my darling heart on his Critic's Choice Award!!!!
2020: Couple celebrates 25th wedding anniversary
Danson and Mary celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary on 7 October 2020. Steenburgen shared a comical tribute to Danson on Instagram. She wrote,
Happy 25th Anniversary! This was supposed to be a sweet, loving anniversary photo, but you have a big piece of salad in your teeth. So there it is.
2021: Ted Danson says his "greatest role" in life is being Mary's husband
Before the season 2 premiere of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Ted praised his wife on his Instagram page, saying his main role is being the husband of Mary. He wrote,
My greatest role is getting to be the husband of this incredible woman
2021: They were featured on the cover of People's first-ever Love Issue
The Hollywood actors were featured on the cover of People's first-ever Love Issue, where they explored details of their married life.
2024: Ted and Mary walk the red carpet
In March 2024, Ted and Mary walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Danson rocked a black suit over a crisp white shirt, complete with black shoes and a polka-dot tie, while Mary wore a strapless black column gown with a buckle detail in the centre.
2025: Ted and Mary receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
The couple attended the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theatre, where they received the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for their philanthropic work. Their charitable work spans several organisations, including Pathway to Kinship, No Kid Hungry, and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.
2025: They attend the PaleyFest 2025
Ted Danson and Mary attended Netflix's hit show A Man on the Inside during PaleyFest 2025 in November 2025 in New York City. The two co-stared as love interests in the second season of the TV show.
FAQs
- Are Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen separated? They are still together.
- Are Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen married in real life? The couple has been married since 7 October 1995.
- What shows have Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen appeared in together? They have appeared in several shows, including It Must Be Love and Curb Your Enthusiasm.
- How old is Mary Steenburgen? Mary is 72 years old as of 2025. She was born on 8 February 1953.
- Do Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have children together? The couple has no children together. However, Ted has two daughters, Kate and Alexis, with his ex-wife, Casey Coates, while Mary has two kids, Lilly Walton and Charlie, with her ex-husband, Malcolm McDowell.
- How old was Mary Steenburgen when she met Ted Danson? The couple met in 1983 when Mary was roughly 30, and Danson was 36.
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have been married since 1995. The two first met in 1983 during the audition for Cross Creek. However, it wasn't until 10 years later, on the set of Pontiac Moon, that their relationship turned romantic.
