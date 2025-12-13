Meet Kiyan Anthony, Carmelo Anthony’s son and his life on and off the court

Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, has followed in his father’s footsteps, carving out his own path in basketball. He is an American basketball player currently playing for the Syracuse Orange. The youngster and has been ranked among the top shooting guards in the class of 2025 by ESPN.

Kiyan shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half (L). He drives against the Binghamton Bearcats during the second half(R). Photo. Zach Bello, Rich Barnes (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Kiyan Anthony is an American college basketball player for the Syracuse Orange.

He made his first career start for Syracuse in November 2025 .

. Kiyan began playing basketball at Christ the King High School .

. His father, Carmelo Anthony, played basketball for big NBA teams like the New York Knicks and the Denver Nuggets.

Kiyan Anthony's profile summary

Full name Kiyan Carmelo Anthony Gender Male Date of birth 7 March 2007 Age 18 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States Current residence Syracuse, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5'' Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Carmelo Kyam Anthony Mother Alani Nicole Anthony Siblings One Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Angel Bradley Education Christ the King High School, Long Island Lutheran High School, Syracuse University Profession Basketball player Instagram @kiyananthony TikTok @kiyananthony

Bio of Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony was born on 7 March 2007 in Denver, Colorado, United States, to Carmelo Kyam and Alani Nicole Anthony. His father is a renowned American former professional basketball player, while his mother is a prominent reality TV star, actress, and producer.

The Denver native grew up in New York City. Kiyan has a younger half-sister, Genesis Harlo Anthony, from his father's side. He went to Christ the King High School and Long Island Lutheran High School. The celebrity kid is currently enrolled at Syracuse University.

Five facts about Kiyan Anthony. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kiyan Anthony’s transition into college basketball

Kiyan is a rising basketball player, playing as a shooting guard. He first gained prominence while attending Christ the King High School in Queens, where he played for the school's basketball team. Anthony gained more fame after attending Long Island Lutheran High School, where he also played for the school's basketball team from 2023 to 2025.

Kiyan Anthony's high school experience shaped his basketball career, enabling him to enrol at Syracuse University in New York for the 2025-2026 season, where he has continued to record impressive performances.

A look at Carmelo Anthony's son's stats

Kiyan Anthony poses for a photo during a recruit visit at the Carmelo K. Anthony Basketball Centre in Syracuse, New York. Photo: Todd F. Michalek

Source: Getty Images

According to Syracuse University's athletics website, Carmelo Anthony's son, Kiyan, is a freshman at Syracuse University. The athlete has a total of 96 points, 13 assists and averaged 10.7 points. He earned the People’s Choice Award after posting 25 points in 21 minutes at the Iverson Classic.

Kiyan played his first college game against Binghamton, recording 15 points, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. He later made his collegiate debut start against Delaware State, delivering 19 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists.

The American basketball player also made 7 of 12 field goal attempts versus the Dragons. Additionally, he scored 10 points off the bench against Houston and played 24 minutes off the bench against Iowa State, scoring eight points. His sterling freshman performances have sparked discussions about Kiyan Anthony's NBA draft potential two years from now.

FAQs

Where does Kiyan Anthony go to college? He goes to Syracuse University. Where is Carmelo Anthony's son playing? Kiyan Anthony is playing college basketball for the Syracuse Orange. What happened to Carmelo Anthony's son? Nothing bad happened to Kiyan. He recently made his first career start for Syracuse, replacing JJ Starling, who suffered a lower leg injury in the first game against Binghamton. Does Carmelo Anthony have any other children? Carmelo has a daughter, Genesis Harlo Anthony, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Mia Burks. She was born in 2017. How old is Carmelo Anthony's son? The celebrity kid is 18 years old as of 2025. He was born on 7 March 2007. What rank is Kiyan Anthony? Kiyan was ranked 36th on ESPN’s final 2025 Top 100 list. Is Kiyan Anthony a 5-star? The college basketball player is a four-star shooting guard. Who is Kiyan Anthony's mother? His mother is Alani Nicole Anthony, an American actress known for her roles in Think Like a Man and La La’s Full Court Life. Which teams did Carmelo Anthony play for? Carmelo played for several NBA teams, including the New York Knicks, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Denver Nuggets. Who is Kiyan Anthony's girlfriend? The basketball player is dating TikTok star Angel Bradley.

Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, is a college basketball player for the Syracuse Orange. His basketball journey began at Christ the King High School in Queens, New York, where he quickly established himself as the starting shooting guard. His father played for NBA teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks and has supported him in his career journey.

