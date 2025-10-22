The Electricity Company of Ghana will continue maintenance works on October 22

The planned maintenance will affect parts of the Greater Accra, Central, and Tema regions

The Electricity Company of Ghana extended its sympathies over the inconvenience the planned maintenance may cause

The Electricity Company of Ghana will disrupt power supply as part of planned maintenance works scheduled for October 22, 2025.

This disruption will affect areas in the Tema, Greater Accra, and Central regions.

The Electricity Company of Ghana releases a list of areas to be affected by power cuts as part of maintenance works.

Source: Getty Images

Graphic Online reported that the disruptions will last until 5 pm.

Engineers will be carrying out essential network upgrades, repairs, and equipment replacement works.

In the Tema Region, areas expected to experience outages include:

Jericho Adjei Kodjo

Kanawu

BBF,

Abattoir, Community 19 (2nd Gate)

Dawhenya Township

Abbey Kope, and the surrounding communities

In the Greater Accra Region, the exercise will affect:

Top Herbal, Haatso

Sasaabi Township

Mensah Bar

Bawaleshie

Oyibi

Malejor

Kitase Township

Springfield Community

Aburi,

Adjiringanor

NTHC Estate

NAFTI

Kotoku

Medie

The Central Region will also experience multiple maintenance activities covering several districts and communities.

Areas to be affected include:

Ekumfi Asaman

Ekumfi Egyankwaa

Ekumfi Egyabenkwa

Ekumfi Otuam

Ekumfi Kontankora

Ekumfi Etseebaadu

Ekumfi Rabbi

Ekumfi Immuna

Ekumfi Srafa Mpoano

Ekumfi Srafa Kokodo

Ekumfi Owofa

Ekumfi Owuya

Ekumfi Aboano

Ekumfi Boadukwa

Winneba Roundabout

Winneba Low Cost

Gomoa Bewadzi

Gomoa Onyadze

Mankwadze

Gomoa Abrekum

Ankamu Junction

Gomoa Ajumako

Apam

Manford

Dago

Gomoa Assin

Gomoa Nkransh

Gomoa Kumasi

Gomoa Enyame

Gomoa Dankyie

Gomoa Koforidua

Gomoa Dawurampong

Gomoa Nduam

Gomoa Wassa

Gomoa Nkran

Gomoa Esikuman

Gomoa Debiso

Gomoa Darman

Gomoa Abonko

Gomoa Lome

Gomoa Ogun

Larota

Fiifi Pratt

Millennium Junction

Nyanyano Township

Kakraba

In all the notices, the Electricity Company of Ghana expressed regret over the inconvenience the planned maintenance may cause.

Past power disruptions by the ECG

Before the October outages, July saw significant disruptions in the Volta, Central, Ashanti, Accra, and Tema regions due to maintenance.

On July 15, the Greater Accra, Tema, Ashanti and Volta regions were affected by such operations.

On July 11, maintenance works in parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions also led to planned power cuts.

The Electricity Company of Ghana also managed temporary power outages on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

On that date, the government also warned of some disruptions, noting rehabilitation work by gas supplier ENI.

On October 7, some parts of the country had also suffered power disruptions because of a rainstorm.

ECG proposes increase in Distribution Service Charge

The Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.

The Ghanaian power provider had argued in September 2025 that the proposed new increase was necessary to avert a financial collapse.

The proposed new Distribution Service Charge would see the costs increase from GHp19.0384/kWh to GHp61.8028/kWh from 2025 to 2029.

