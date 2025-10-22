Dumsor Schedule: ECG Releases List of Areas to Face Power Cuts From Maintenance on October 22
- The Electricity Company of Ghana will continue maintenance works on October 22
- The planned maintenance will affect parts of the Greater Accra, Central, and Tema regions
- The Electricity Company of Ghana extended its sympathies over the inconvenience the planned maintenance may cause
The Electricity Company of Ghana will disrupt power supply as part of planned maintenance works scheduled for October 22, 2025.
This disruption will affect areas in the Tema, Greater Accra, and Central regions.
Graphic Online reported that the disruptions will last until 5 pm.
Engineers will be carrying out essential network upgrades, repairs, and equipment replacement works.
In the Tema Region, areas expected to experience outages include:
- Jericho Adjei Kodjo
- Kanawu
- BBF,
- Abattoir, Community 19 (2nd Gate)
- Dawhenya Township
- Abbey Kope, and the surrounding communities
In the Greater Accra Region, the exercise will affect:
- Top Herbal, Haatso
- Sasaabi Township
- Mensah Bar
- Bawaleshie
- Oyibi
- Malejor
- Kitase Township
- Springfield Community
- Aburi,
- Adjiringanor
- NTHC Estate
- NAFTI
- Kotoku
- Medie
The Central Region will also experience multiple maintenance activities covering several districts and communities.
Areas to be affected include:
- Ekumfi Asaman
- Ekumfi Egyankwaa
- Ekumfi Egyabenkwa
- Ekumfi Otuam
- Ekumfi Kontankora
- Ekumfi Etseebaadu
- Ekumfi Rabbi
- Ekumfi Immuna
- Ekumfi Srafa Mpoano
- Ekumfi Srafa Kokodo
- Ekumfi Owofa
- Ekumfi Owuya
- Ekumfi Aboano
- Ekumfi Boadukwa
- Winneba Roundabout
- Winneba Low Cost
- Gomoa Bewadzi
- Gomoa Onyadze
- Mankwadze
- Gomoa Abrekum
- Ankamu Junction
- Gomoa Ajumako
- Apam
- Manford
- Dago
- Gomoa Assin
- Gomoa Nkransh
- Gomoa Kumasi
- Gomoa Enyame
- Gomoa Dankyie
- Gomoa Koforidua
- Gomoa Dawurampong
- Gomoa Nduam
- Gomoa Wassa
- Gomoa Nkran
- Gomoa Esikuman
- Gomoa Debiso
- Gomoa Darman
- Gomoa Abonko
- Gomoa Lome
- Gomoa Ogun
- Larota
- Fiifi Pratt
- Millennium Junction
- Nyanyano Township
- Kakraba
In all the notices, the Electricity Company of Ghana expressed regret over the inconvenience the planned maintenance may cause.
Past power disruptions by the ECG
Before the October outages, July saw significant disruptions in the Volta, Central, Ashanti, Accra, and Tema regions due to maintenance.
On July 15, the Greater Accra, Tema, Ashanti and Volta regions were affected by such operations.
On July 11, maintenance works in parts of the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions also led to planned power cuts.
The Electricity Company of Ghana also managed temporary power outages on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
On that date, the government also warned of some disruptions, noting rehabilitation work by gas supplier ENI.
On October 7, some parts of the country had also suffered power disruptions because of a rainstorm.
ECG proposes increase in Distribution Service Charge
The Electricity Company of Ghana had proposed a 225% increase in its Distribution Service Charge.
The Ghanaian power provider had argued in September 2025 that the proposed new increase was necessary to avert a financial collapse.
The proposed new Distribution Service Charge would see the costs increase from GHp19.0384/kWh to GHp61.8028/kWh from 2025 to 2029.
Source: YEN.com.gh
