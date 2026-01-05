Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

I.K. Gyasi: Ghanaian Educationist and Media Icon Who Shaped Generations Dies at 87
Ghana

I.K. Gyasi: Ghanaian Educationist and Media Icon Who Shaped Generations Dies at 87

by  Godwin Nii Armah Okine reviewed by  Bruce Douglas
3 min read
  • Veteran educationist and journalist Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, popularly known as I.K. Gyasi, has reportedly passed away at the age of 87
  • State-owned publication Daily Graphic confirmed his death on January 5, 2025, after years of battling heart and hypertensive issues
  • I.K. Gyasi built a media career spanning five decades and was the first former student to become headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The legendary Ghanaian educationist and journalist, Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, popularly known as I.K. Gyasi, has reportedly passed away, sparking sadness among Ghanaians.

I.K. Gyasi, veteran journalist Ghana, educationist Ghana, media career Ghana, T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS, Ghana Journalists Association, Bluntly Speaking column
Revered Ghanaian educationist and journalist, I.K. Gyasi, reportedly passes away on January 5, 2025, at the age of 87. Image credit: DailyGraphic
Source: Facebook

Daily Graphic broke the news of I.K. Gyasi’s death on January 5, 2025, at the age of 87.

The cause of the prominent journalist’s death was not stated, but he had been battling numerous health challenges in recent years, including heart and hypertensive problems.

Below is the Facebook post announcing the passing of the legendary educationist and columnist.

Read also

Late Ayawaso East MP: Mahama Toure Naser's cause of death, age, family, education and career

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Who was I.K. Gyasi?

I.K. Gyasi was a celebrated Ghanaian educationist, columnist, journalist, and media personality, with a career in the limelight spanning decades.

He was well known as the author of the Bluntly Speaking column in the Chronicle newspaper, which he wrote for over 20 years until he officially retired in 2016 due to his aforementioned health challenges.

Gyasi worked for over 50 years in the media, with his writings appearing in the Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic, The Mirror, The Pioneer, The Chronicle, and The Independent.

He also worked on radio and television, appearing as a panellist on GBC-TV, Kapital Radio, OTEC FM, LUV FM, Angel FM, and FOX FM, and serving as a host for discussion shows, including the Viewpoint on OTEC FM and Periscope on Garden City Radio.

Read also

End of year review: Top Ghanaian politicians who died in 2025

An old student of the T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi (AMASS), I.K. Gyasi started out as an English language tutor at the school before he later served as the headmaster of the institution from 1990 to 1998.

He was the first former student to rise to become headmaster of the celebrated secondary school.

An honorary member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), I.K. Gyasi was celebrated by the body in 2023 for his contributions to media and journalism in Ghana.

Below is a Facebook post of I.K. Gyasi after being honoured by the GJA.

Reactions to I.K. Gyasi's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of I.K. Gyasi.

Nana Kwadjo Agyeman II said:

"Rest well, sir. You have served well. Adansi Brofoyedru is proud of you."

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako wrote:

"He was a super-prolific writer/columnist! May he rest well!!"

Nana Kwadwo-wusu Sekyere commented:

"Rest in peace sir, obra twa owuo."
Dr Edmund Arthur, Balm of Gilead Clinic, alternative doctor. media personality, BF Suma Ghana, Ghanaian health news, clinical nutritionist, Your Kitchen Your Pharmacy
Ghana mourns as Dr Edmund Arthur, CEO of Balm of Gilead Clinic, reportedly passes away. Image credit: ASATV, CompetentJonathanYawBoampong
Source: Facebook

Balm of Gilead CEO passes away

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Edmund Arthur, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Balm of Gilead Clinic, had sadly passed on.

Read also

Kumawood veteran Kwaku Twumasi looks stronger and fitter as he resurfaces online, video warms hearts

The popular Ghanaian alternative doctor, nutritionist, and popular media personality reportedly passed away on December 22, 2025.

The tragic news was confirmed in viral Facebook posts by close associate Sylvester Arhin and the global health company, BF Suma Ghana.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Okine avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Karen carney Chrisean rock Jackie witte Antonio cromartie Volta