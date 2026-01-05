I.K. Gyasi: Ghanaian Educationist and Media Icon Who Shaped Generations Dies at 87
- Veteran educationist and journalist Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, popularly known as I.K. Gyasi, has reportedly passed away at the age of 87
- State-owned publication Daily Graphic confirmed his death on January 5, 2025, after years of battling heart and hypertensive issues
- I.K. Gyasi built a media career spanning five decades and was the first former student to become headmaster of T.I. Ahmadiyya SHS
The legendary Ghanaian educationist and journalist, Ibrahim Kwaku Gyasi, popularly known as I.K. Gyasi, has reportedly passed away, sparking sadness among Ghanaians.
Daily Graphic broke the news of I.K. Gyasi’s death on January 5, 2025, at the age of 87.
The cause of the prominent journalist’s death was not stated, but he had been battling numerous health challenges in recent years, including heart and hypertensive problems.
Below is the Facebook post announcing the passing of the legendary educationist and columnist.
Who was I.K. Gyasi?
I.K. Gyasi was a celebrated Ghanaian educationist, columnist, journalist, and media personality, with a career in the limelight spanning decades.
He was well known as the author of the Bluntly Speaking column in the Chronicle newspaper, which he wrote for over 20 years until he officially retired in 2016 due to his aforementioned health challenges.
Gyasi worked for over 50 years in the media, with his writings appearing in the Ghanaian Times, Daily Graphic, The Mirror, The Pioneer, The Chronicle, and The Independent.
He also worked on radio and television, appearing as a panellist on GBC-TV, Kapital Radio, OTEC FM, LUV FM, Angel FM, and FOX FM, and serving as a host for discussion shows, including the Viewpoint on OTEC FM and Periscope on Garden City Radio.
An old student of the T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Kumasi (AMASS), I.K. Gyasi started out as an English language tutor at the school before he later served as the headmaster of the institution from 1990 to 1998.
He was the first former student to rise to become headmaster of the celebrated secondary school.
An honorary member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), I.K. Gyasi was celebrated by the body in 2023 for his contributions to media and journalism in Ghana.
Below is a Facebook post of I.K. Gyasi after being honoured by the GJA.
Reactions to I.K. Gyasi's death
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of I.K. Gyasi.
Nana Kwadjo Agyeman II said:
"Rest well, sir. You have served well. Adansi Brofoyedru is proud of you."
Abdul Malik Kweku Baako wrote:
"He was a super-prolific writer/columnist! May he rest well!!"
Nana Kwadwo-wusu Sekyere commented:
"Rest in peace sir, obra twa owuo."
Balm of Gilead CEO passes away
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Edmund Arthur, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Balm of Gilead Clinic, had sadly passed on.
The popular Ghanaian alternative doctor, nutritionist, and popular media personality reportedly passed away on December 22, 2025.
The tragic news was confirmed in viral Facebook posts by close associate Sylvester Arhin and the global health company, BF Suma Ghana.
