Frank Effah, a Ghanaian in the UK, has advised parents abroad against withdrawing children from good schools in Ghana with the hope of enrolling them into better schools in Europe

According to him, Ghanaian senior high schools often surpass British public schools in academic efficiency and in preparing students for their future aspirations

He praised institutions like Adisadel College, Prempeh College, and Accra Girls Senior High School for their quality education and their ability to prepare students for the future

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Frank Effah, a Ghanaian living in the United Kingdom, has urged Ghanaian parents in Europe not to withdraw their children from good schools in Ghana with the hope of giving them better education abroad.

In a TikTok video, Effah, popularly known as Etuoaboba, argued that the quality of Ghanaian senior high school education often surpasses its British equivalent in terms of efficiency and academic preparation.

Frank Effah advises parents in Europe to consider the quality of Ghanaian schools before withdrawing their children for education abroad. Photo credit: Etuoaboba/TikTok, Adisadel College/Facebook

Source: TikTok

He highlighted top Ghanaian schools such as Adisadel College, Prempeh College, and Accra Girls Senior High School, praising their academic performance and ability to prepare students for future aspirations.

Effah noted that while private schools in Europe offer high-quality education, however, their fees are often prohibitively expensive for the average Ghanaian living abroad.

Public schools, though equipped with good facilities, do not match the academic quality of private institutions.

He advised that parents should not be swayed by aesthetics or modern facilities when considering schools abroad. According to him, withdrawing children from top Ghanaian schools for European alternatives often leads to regret.

Frank Effah shares advice for Ghanaian parents in Europe, urging them to trust the quality of Ghanaian senior high schools over moving children abroad.Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Having lived in the UK for several years, Effah said he understands the system and strongly advised Ghanaian parents in Europe to reconsider moving their wards solely for perceived educational advantages.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Netizens wade into conversation on Ghanaian education standards

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts on the subject, comparing Ghanaian senior high school standards with the European education standard. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Sammy said:

"After making all these arguments in favour of Ghana, he still prefers to live in Europe."

Anthony Puozah commented:

"It is not absolutely true. I had my Postgraduate degree from the UK. The standard was great."

Maame Kay shared:

"Ghana schools that they are sleeping on the floor. The Adisadel College you are hyping so much is no longer the school you knew several years ago. Akuffo Addo used his free SHS policy to destroy the quality of education."

Nana opined:

"You are right, dear brother, I was a teacher in Ghana before travelling to the UK. I witnessed what you are saying for the past three years I have been here teaching. Children only play at school and return home. Less teaching, more playing at school."

Frank Appiah Kubi said:

"Our children in the UK are not attending private schools here; most of them are attending what we call syto in Ghana. Is like government schools in Ghana. True talk paa!"

Woman shows a four-storey house project

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that a woman living abroad proudly showcased her parents’ impressive four-storey mansion in Africa.

She toured the luxurious property, highlighting its living room, kitchen, and other plush interior and exterior features.

Netizens flooded the comments section to express admiration for her home project.

Source: YEN.com.gh