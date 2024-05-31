Two young Ghanaian men have co-established a factory for the production of handmade shoes using waste materials

Peter Anowie partnered with his friend Kwabena Obiri Yeboah. to establish Koliko Wear in Takoradi to provide jobs while creating a sustainable environment

Koliko Wear has a rich clients list, which includes John Mahama, John Dumelo and Wode Maya

Two Takoradi-based Ghanaian men are making waves in the manufacturing industry with their locally produced shoes branded as Koliko Wear.

Koliko Wear shoes are handmade from waste materials collected from the streets of Takoradi.

Founders of Koliko Wear, Peter Anowie (Left) and Kwabena Obiri Yeboah (Right). Photo credit: kolikowear.com

The young men, Peter Anowie and Kwabena Obiri Yeboah, started the Koliko Wear brand some years ago to satisfy a need to solve a societal problem.

In a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, Peter was captured showing one of his beautifully designed shoes to famous YouTuber Wode Maya on the streets of Takoradi.

Wode Maya seemed very impressed by the quality of the shoes, promising to get one for himself.

Peter Anowie, the co-founder, said Koliko Wear produces a wide range of footwear collections, from executive and casual shoes to slippers.

According to Peter, their clients include notable personalities, such as former President John Mahama and famed actor John Dumelo, with Wode Maya being the latest to patronise their product.

Watch the video below:

Peter said they want to create a sustainable environment and employment

Speaking to Wode Maya in the video, Peter said he started the shoemaking business with his partner after working in the banking sector for three years to create employment and training opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth in Takoradi.

He added that they decided to use waste materials for their production to create a sustainable environment in Takoradi.

"And in terms of climate change too, we thought about using waste to make these shoes, which is also unique. I know in Africa, apart from Kenya, Sole Rebel, they use sustainable materials to make shoes and we are also doing it, " Peter told Wode Maya.

"Our aim is to ensure high-quality footwear in a way of protecting our environment and to train the youth and therefore create employment. We are proud to produce locally made in Tadi, Ghana shoes," a statement on their website read.

Peter says Koliko Wear's products are affordable and they do deliveries to every part of Ghana.

University of Ghana graduate turns shoemaker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jackline Osman, a young graduate of the University of Ghana, took the bold step of turning her passion for shoes into a fledgling business.

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, Jackline said she established Jackline O in 2023 after many failed attempts to secure a job with her school certificate.

The budding entrepreneur, who operates her Jackline O shoemaking brand on a tabletop at Amrahia in Accra, said she produces all kinds of leather footwear, ranging from slippers to executive shoes.

