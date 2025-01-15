Wahab, a Ghanaian asylum seeker in Canada, said he regretted leaving his two wives and nine children behind

He said despite being employed and sending money home, his absence is affecting his children's upbringing, especially his sons

Social media users who listened to Wahab's story shared some encouraging words to give him the strength to continue his stay in Canada

Wahab, a Ghanaian man seeking asylum in Canada, said he regretted his decision to leave Ghana but cannot return to his home country soon.

He said he wishes to be home with his two wives, nine children, and the other young ones he used to care for before he left Ghana for Canada.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami, Wahab said he left for Canada in 2023 in search of greener pastures. Before he left, he had his own business at Suame Magazine. He said he regretted leaving his young children alone to be raised by their mothers.

Wahab said that even though he is gainfully employed in Canada and sends money home for the family’s upkeep, he wishes to be present to help raise the children, especially his sons.

“Some of my children are quite young. I do not have good periods of sleep in Canada because I am always thinking about my family. Some of my children are young, their mothers alone cannot raise them. Even though they live in my own house, I think about the upbringing of the children, especially the boys. You know it is difficult to raise boys. Even though I have a job in Canada, I am not happy. I do not have peace of mind at all.”

Netizens sympathise with unhappy Ghanaian in Canada

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@AbubakariSadiqueIbrahim said:

“I use to think abroad is what would make my life better some yrs back but today I am doing good in Ghana because I am a Mechanic and I always upgrade myself so I don't even think about travelling anymore. I am building my future right here in Ghana mother land. Dash me abroad and I will only go for holidays.”

@hamxastillbelieve4184 wrote:

“You're 💯 right, bro. I've regretted leaving my business, which I make from 10000 to 12000 monthly to travel to Europe. Miss my kids a lot.”

@franciskumah7881 said:

“So many borgas have regretted traveling. They have realized that they were not doing that bad in Ghana. Most ppl travelled because of envy and jealousy.Ghana is the best country in the world."

@musahabelem4618 wrote:

"He's 💯 right... abroad is not easy as most Ghanaian thought. Bra Wahab should've visited and see how things are. Hmmm is unfortunate, but with God all things are possible 🙏."

@damoahlydia1284 said:

"Two wives 9 kids eiii😅 well done,🎊 you're doing well.... I salute you ✋."

Man regrets relocating to UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian in the UK was unhappy after leaving his successful business in Ghana to relocate abroad.

Stephen Yeboah said the high cost of living and other issues make him regret the move.

He said young Ghanaians must instead focus on building careers in Ghana rather than moving abroad for greener pastures.

