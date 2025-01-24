Adorable Ghanaian Police Couple Set to Tie the Knot: "This is the Doing of the Lord"
- Pre-wedding photos of an adorable Ghanaian police couple have surfaced on social media
- The couple, who seem deeply in love with each other, were seen in various poses during the shoot
- Netizens who saw the photos were overwhelmed with joy and extended their heartfelt congratulations in the comments section
An adorable Ghanaian police couple have warmed hearts on social media after dropping their pre-wedding photos.
The lovers, who announced their union on TikTok, are preparing to get married and have given their followers a taste of their love.
The young man and his lover have been dating for a while. The two have now decided to take their relationship a step further by getting married.
In their pre-wedding photos, they were seen in various poses, delighted and beaming with smiles.
Watch the video below:
Congratulations pour in for police couple
Netizens who saw the pre-wedding photos and videos were impressed. Many congratulated them in the comments section of the post. Others also tapped into the blessing of the two.
@Geesberry wrote:
"Congrats Monica."
@BobYawson wrote:
"Anytime I see my colleagues getting married in the same profession then my heart start resting .This is the best decision in your life .God bless it .Good luck on this journey.Remember submissiveness."
@Ama Agyeiwaa wrote:
"Congratulations."
@Angie wrote:
"I type into ur blessing. my passion for this work."
@Mummy’s girl wrote:
"Congratulations Kobby."
@O.P.K wrote:
"I’m happy papa. Congratulations kobby."
@Wic Ked wrote:
"You’re here too."
@Nana Kojo wrote:
"Incoming Mr and Mrs."
@Heartwill245 wrote:
"Congratulations in advance bby bwoy."
@Maame Akosua wrote:
"Congratulations dear …. Try and invite me wai."
@Star girl wrote:
"Congratulations my babies. Yaa hemaa kojo wife. Lady yi ho twa."
@Serwaa Akoto wrote:
"Sir tieku congrats."
@Asore gh wrote:
"congrats maame."
@nanaadwoaadepa780
The doing of the Lord 🙏🙏🥰
3d ago
15
Reply
View 2 replies
Ms. Ablorde❤️
Congrats love ❤️
3d ago
0
Reply
Qwabena de Tailor.✂️✂️🧵🪡✂️✂️
· Creator
🥰🥰💜
1d ago
0
Reply
Hide
Amoakowaa❤️
Congratulations bro 🎉🥰❤️
3d ago
3
Reply
Qwabena de Tailor.✂️✂️🧵🪡✂️✂️
· Creator
🥰
1d ago
0
Reply
Hide
Ama_beauty
Congrats Monica 🥰
3d ago
2
Reply
Source: YEN.com.gh
