Pre-wedding photos of an adorable Ghanaian police couple have surfaced on social media

The couple, who seem deeply in love with each other, were seen in various poses during the shoot

Netizens who saw the photos were overwhelmed with joy and extended their heartfelt congratulations in the comments section

An adorable Ghanaian police couple have warmed hearts on social media after dropping their pre-wedding photos.

The lovers, who announced their union on TikTok, are preparing to get married and have given their followers a taste of their love.

Ghanaian couple delight as they get ready to marry. Image source: nanaadwoaadepa

Source: TikTok

The young man and his lover have been dating for a while. The two have now decided to take their relationship a step further by getting married.

In their pre-wedding photos, they were seen in various poses, delighted and beaming with smiles.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations pour in for police couple

Netizens who saw the pre-wedding photos and videos were impressed. Many congratulated them in the comments section of the post. Others also tapped into the blessing of the two.

@Geesberry wrote:

"Congrats Monica."

@BobYawson wrote:

"Anytime I see my colleagues getting married in the same profession then my heart start resting .This is the best decision in your life .God bless it .Good luck on this journey.Remember submissiveness."

@Ama Agyeiwaa wrote:

"Congratulations."

@Angie wrote:

"I type into ur blessing. my passion for this work."

@Mummy’s girl wrote:

"Congratulations Kobby."

@O.P.K wrote:

"I’m happy papa. Congratulations kobby."

@Wic Ked wrote:

"You’re here too."

@Nana Kojo wrote:

"Incoming Mr and Mrs."

@Heartwill245 wrote:

"Congratulations in advance bby bwoy."

@Maame Akosua wrote:

"Congratulations dear …. Try and invite me wai."

@Star girl wrote:

"Congratulations my babies. Yaa hemaa kojo wife. Lady yi ho twa."

@Serwaa Akoto wrote:

"Sir tieku congrats."

@Asore gh wrote:

"congrats maame."

@nanaadwoaadepa780

The doing of the Lord 🙏🙏🥰

3d ago

15





Ms. Ablorde❤️

Congrats love ❤️

3d ago

0



Qwabena de Tailor.✂️✂️🧵🪡✂️✂️

· Creator

🥰🥰💜

1d ago

0





Amoakowaa❤️

Congratulations bro 🎉🥰❤️

3d ago

3



Qwabena de Tailor.✂️✂️🧵🪡✂️✂️

· Creator

🥰

1d ago

0





Ama_beauty

Congrats Monica 🥰

3d ago

2



Source: YEN.com.gh