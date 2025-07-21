A Ghanaian man could not conceal his joy as he walked out of jail after serving his prison sentence

A young Ghanaian man was overcome with emotion as he walked out of prison after completing his sentence.

The Unidentified man was reportedly jailed for an undisclosed offence and was released after serving his term.

A touching video shared on TikTok by @Unruly Emerald captured the moment the young man was freed from the Winneba Local Prison in the Central Region. He celebrated his exit from jail.

Why do inmates celebrate leaving prison?

Prison life in Ghana is a complex and often challenging experience in Ghana and other parts of the world. Apart from one's freedom being restricted, prisoner in Ghana face many challenges.

The Ghana Prisons Service is committed to the custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates; however, many facilities face ongoing difficulties that impact the well-being and dignity of those in their care.

One of the main concerns is overcrowding, with some prisons accommodating far more inmates than they were originally designed for.

This often results in limited sleeping space, with some individuals sharing small areas or resting on the floor.

Meals provided are typically basic, and while they help meet daily needs, they may lack nutritional variety. The government allocates a modest daily feeding allowance per inmate, which has historically been quite low.

Sanitation and hygiene also pose challenges in certain facilities, largely due to high numbers of inmates and limited resources such as water and proper toilet facilities.

Man rejoices as he leaves prison

It had been a long time away from home, and this was evident by how he was warmly welcomed from the correctional facility by two ladies, believed to be his relatives. The ladies embraced him tightly, expressing how much they had missed him.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh shows the former inmate filled with emotions as he received the warm embrace from his visibly emotional relatives, and left the facility. Unruly Emerald captioned the post:

"The happiest day of this year."

Watch the video of the young man rejoicing as he left prison below:

Netizens celebrate young man he leaves prison

Netizens who saw the video of the man leaving prison were overwhelmed with joy and congratulated him in the comments section. Many advised him to "go and sin no more."

@Babaatta7 wrote:

"As you turn your back to that building, so shall it be " take care of yourself, and in all may the Almighty protect you and us all 🙏."

@🎀Lisa🎀 wrote:

"I'm happy for you guys😁😘😘"

@Tea spoon wrote:

"That’s your brother."

@Dickson wrote:

"That's great love you have for him. God richly bless you for that."

@KEZIA 🌷🌸🌷wrote:

"Welcome back ✌️"

