Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the new Ashanti Regional Police Commander to work without fear or favour

The Asantehene cautioned against individuals using his name to influence police decisions or seek favours

DCOP Arthur Osei Akoto replaced COP Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe and was introduced by the minister for the region

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has issued a warning to the new Ashanti Regional Police Commander not to tolerate interference, especially from individuals who use his name for personal gain.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, charges DCOP Arthur Osei to work without fear or favour. Photo credit: Citifm/Facebook

Source: UGC

The revered monarch, as seen in a video, gave this advice during a courtesy call by DCOP Arthur Osei Akoto at the Manhyia Palace.

Asantehene warns DCOP against allowing interference

The visit followed Arthur Osei's recent appointment as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, replacing COP Emmanuel Teye Cudjoe.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II firmly stated that he does not interfere in police operations or legal proceedings, and advised the new commander to reject anyone who attempts to use his name to influence decisions, especially in cases involving suspects.

The Asantehene said:

“If anybody comes to you and says that I have sent them, just tell the person that you have heard. If I want to tell you something, I will let them call you myself. Whatever anybody comes to say, I have no knowledge about it.”

He also stressed that he has never, and would never, order the release of a suspect from prison.

“There is no way I will send people to you for the release of any suspect. I have never done anything like this before. So, if anybody comes to you saying Otumfuo says this or that, know that I do not know about it,” he added.

Otumfuo further urged DCOP Osei to execute his duties without fear, adding that he should not feel intimidated by individuals attempting to invoke the king’s authority.

The new police boss was introduced by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, who confirmed the leadership change in a Facebook post on Monday, November 3, 2025.

Watch the video below:

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II gifts German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier a traditional stool during a visit to the Manhyia Palace. Photo source: Onua TV, UTV Ghana

Source: TikTok

Who is Otumfuo Osei Tutu II?

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, born Barima Kwaku Duah, is the Asantehene, the traditional ruler and king of the Asante (Ashanti) Kingdom in Ghana.

He ascended to the Golden Stool on April 26, 1999, becoming the 16th Asantehene in a royal line that dates back to the 17th century.

Notable achievements of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Born on May 6, 1950, some of his notable achievements are:

Founder of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation, which supports education and healthcare in Ghana

Known for promoting peace, especially in Ghanaian politics and traditional affairs

Played a critical role in conflict resolution in the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis

Respected as a symbol of tradition, unity, and cultural identity among the Ashanti people and Ghanaians at large.

He resides at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, the capital of the region, and serves as the spiritual and cultural leader of the Ashanti people.

Although he holds no political office, his influence is vast, particularly in national matters related to peace, unity, and traditional governance.

Otumfuo gives traditional stool to German President

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II received German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, November 4, 2025.

In a trending video, the European leader received a traditional stool with an emblem from the Asantehene, with Ghanaians sharing mixed reactions on social media.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh