Ghanaian commercial drivers have captured online attention with their reactions to the government’s new transport plans, sparking lively discussions

Confident in their trade, the drivers assured the public that their business would continue thriving, insisting new buses charging lesser faires will not disrupt their daily operations

Their statements follow government plans to introduce high-occupancy buses nationwide, aimed at expanding capacity

Trotro drivers react to the government's new transport plans, saying it will not affect their business.

Speaking in a TikTok interview with Nsem360.com, several trotro drivers expressed firm belief that their livelihoods will continue to thrive, regardless of how many new buses are introduced onto Ghana’s roads. With smiles and measured words, they insisted that passengers will always rely on trotro services for flexibility, accessibility, and affordability.

Drawing everyday comparisons, the drivers explained that prices across markets and businesses rarely change simply because competition increases. In the same spirit, transport prices, they said, will remain steady. According to them, rising costs of fuel, spare parts, and food leave little room for fare reductions, even as new buses arrive.

Their confidence stood out, especially as online discussions continue about whether government buses could disrupt the transport sector. For these drivers, however, the road ahead feels familiar. They see buses as an addition, not a threat, and insist their services remain essential to daily commuting.

Meanwhile, the government has announced plans to expand public transport nationwide. Speaking in Accra, Jane Opoku-Agyemang explained that the introduction of high-occupancy buses is aimed at easing congestion and supporting existing operators, not replacing them.

As commuters call for relief and smoother journeys, trotro drivers continue to steer forward with optimism, reminding Ghanaians that their engines, routes, and resolve are far from slowing down.

Trotro driver explains rationale behind fare hike

A Ghanaian driver has shared his views on the ongoing debate regarding the scarcity of commercial minibuses, which has led to a noticeable increase in transport fares.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @kmfthg, the driver, whose name was not disclosed, in an interview disclosed that the decision to raise transport fares was due to several factors. Prominent among them was fuel consumption, as he disclosed that he spends GH¢600 a day on fuel.

In addition, he also pays GH¢500 daily to the vehicle owner as sales.

He added that in instances where he is cited for flouting traffic regulations, he is made to pay fines to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly authorities.

He concluded on the matter by saying that these are the reasons that necessitated the transport fare hike and why some drivers stick to short trips to make up for lost earnings.

“Our aim is not to overprice passengers; that is not what we want. But if we don’t do it this way, we end up being plunged into debt,” he told the interviewer.

Ghanaian driver explains why transport fares have shot up.

Commuters express concern over transport fares

In recent days, commuters have raised serious concerns regarding the sudden rise in transport fares, with many accusing trotro operators of arbitrarily increasing charges.

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, on Friday, January 16, met the Minister for Transport, relevant stakeholders, and transport unions to find solutions to address the severe transportation challenges. She announced government plans to supply new buses to Metro Mass Transit, Ayalolo, and the private sector, adding that there was a need for fair transport fares.

In the meantime, the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, John Dumelo, has begun providing free buses to transport people within his constituency.

The Gbawe MP, Jerry Ahmed, on Friday, January 16, also paid the transport fares of residents in his constituency.

Mate confronts passengers over transport fares

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a bus conductor exchanged words with some elderly passengers aboard his vehicle en route from Mamobi to Circle in Accra over transport fares.

This followed his claim that he had not been provided with the new list of approved fares and therefore insisted that passengers stick to the old rates.

The excuse did not sit well with two elderly women in the minibus, who called him out and reminded him that a 15 per cent reduction had been approved and announced.

