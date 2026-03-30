Nana Agradaa amazed many as she spoke fluent English to thank her “Abozigi” fans, celebrating their unwavering support following her release from Nsawam Prison

A video of Agradaa delivering her address in fluent English as congregants showered praise has captured hearts and drawn widespread admiration online

The woman of God also sought forgiveness from President John Mahama, kneeling in heartfelt prayer while asking mercy for past words and actions

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Controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, impressed many as she spoke fluent English during a thanksgiving service, expressing heartfelt gratitude to her supporters.

Nana Agradaa expresses gratitude to supporters during Thanksgiving service after prison release. Image credit: Original Agradaa/TikTok, Ghanaye90/Instagram

Source: UGC

The woman of God, who was released from Nsawam Prison on March 3, 2026, used the service to acknowledge the unwavering support of her fan base, affectionately known as the “Abozigi family,” during her year-long incarceration.

In an Instagram video shared from the service, Agradaa addressed her fans directly:

"Thank you to all my fans, the Abozigi family. You have shown me what love in Christ looks like, without judgment. Thank you, and God bless you."

She continued, introducing herself in a way that drew smiles from attendees:

"My name is Mrs Patricia Asiamah. When you meet me, call me the Prison Preacher."

The service highlighted Agradaa’s ability to connect with her congregation while demonstrating eloquence and composure, earning praise from followers across social media platforms.

Agradaa, known for her bold personality and outspoken ministry, has maintained a strong following despite her controversial past, and this event served as both a celebration of her freedom and a reaffirmation of her spiritual mission.

Fans have taken to Instagram and other platforms to commend her poise and the heartfelt message she delivered in fluent English, marking a memorable moment in her ministry since her release.

Watch the Instagram video below.

Agradaa seeks forgiveness from President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the controversial Ghanaian televangelist, Nana Agradaa, born Patricia Asiedua, apologised and asked President John Mahama for forgiveness for any unpleasant words and inappropriate remarks made against him in the past.

Nana Agradaa begged for forgiveness when she visited the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre to thank Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly called Prophet 1 or Opambour, for the vital role he played in her release.

The ex-convict, who was dressed in an all-white attire, knelt and cried while begging President Mahama to forgive her.

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, also knelt to join his wife to beg for mercy.

"I am kneeling and pleading with our President to forgive me. I am begging him in the name of God and also with our father, Otumfuo's great seat. He should have mercy on me. Anything I did against President John Dramani, I am begging him to forgive me."

See the video on X below:

Why was Agradaa released from prison?

On July 3, 2025, Agradaa was jailed for 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court, after being convicted of fraud and charlatanic advertisements.

The prosecution stemmed from a 2022 church service during which she allegedly advertised her money-doubling activities, convincing many Ghanaians to bring her varying sums to be doubled.

She allegedly took the money and neither doubled nor returned the capital.

After serving six months at the Nsawam Female Prison, Nana Agradaa’s sentence was cut from 15 years to one year by the Amasaman High Court on appeal.

This new ruling saw her released from prison on March 3, 2026, having served the majority of the revised term.

Since Agradaa was released, she has not spoken publicly, even though she shares scripture and videos on social media.

Even at a Thanksgiving service, it was her husband, Asiamah, and her mother who expressed their gratitude to God on her behalf.

Agradaa kneels to beg President John Mahama for forgiveness for all her wrongdoings while at Prophet Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom's church. Photo credit: @JDMahama & De Prince

Source: Facebook

Agradaa steps out with Rihanna and Asiamah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Agradaa, her husband Angel Asiamah, and daughter Rihanna enjoyed a family outing together in a video that was shared online.

The trio appeared happy and reunited at a mall in Accra, with Rihanna visibly excited to be with her mother again.

Social media users flooded the comments with positive reactions, praising the family bond and celebrating Agradaa’s return to normal life.

Source: YEN.com.gh