Claudia Lumor, a prominent figure in the media, has urged political parties to make conscious efforts to increase the proportion of women in administration

She emphasised that women should have more influence in leadership roles to improve decision-making and advance the country

Claudia Lumor, a prominent Ghanaian politician and CEO of Glitz Africa Magazine and Glitz Fashion Week, has called on political leaders to appoint more women to top government positions.

She stressed the need for decision-makers to deliberately create structures that encourage women’s participation in governance.

Claudia Lumor advocates for women in politics

In an exclusive interview with GHOne TV on January 23, 2026, Claudia Lumor highlighted institutional and cultural barriers that continue to limit women’s representation in Ghanaian politics.

She noted that the political sphere is predominantly male, which can be intimidating for women, particularly those who are not psychologically prepared for the confrontational nature of political life.

Lumor opened up about the emotional toll of her own political journey.

"I think there is less representation of women. You should give it a shot if you’ve developed a sufficient network and maturity. Many ladies should do that. The established systems are not supportive of women, and some may find it intimidating that the field is male-dominated. People even say I’m courageous and strong simply because I entered politics. If you’re not psychologically mature, you will feel frightened or threatened the instant someone speaks to you in that manner,” she said.

Reflecting on her personal struggles, Lumor added:

"I had moments where I cried a lot in my room, feeling overwhelmed by all I had to do. The structures in place demand a heavy investment of time as well."

Claudia Lumor balancing career and motherhood

Speaking on the difficulties experienced by women who have kids, Claudia Lumor clarified that juggling parenting and politics continues to be one of the key obstacles for women.

She explained that because society is more accepting of males abandoning their families to pursue political careers than it is of women, current political systems are made to favour men.

However, Lumor praised Ghana's advancements in gender representation and cited the nation's female vice president as an example.

Lumor also discussed the challenges women face when juggling political careers and motherhood.

"I’m a mother of three, and I was always flying to different places. Spending weekends in Accra became a luxury. That’s why you don’t see a lot of women doing it. Our political structures are built in a way that makes it easier for men to leave their children than mothers, especially when their kids are young," she explained.

She called for intentional measures by political parties to ensure more women enter governance.

"If political parties are listening, they need to be intentional about getting more women into government. Ghana has made progress—we now have a female vice president, which is inspiring. But we must continue to ensure politics is not seen as a game for men,” she stressed.

Lumor expressed her openness to returning to public service if called upon.

"When it comes to service, there are no deadlines; it’s a journey. If my people call me to serve again, I will gladly do so."

