Residents of the Weija-Gbawe community have helped identify the father of children living with a mentally challenged woman

The man, believed to be the children’s father, has expressed gratitude to Gender Minister Agnes Naa Momo Lartey for her intervention

He welcomed the government’s intervention to provide medical care, welfare and support for both the children and their mother, describing it as a good move

A man believed to be the father of the children of a mentally challenged woman in the Weija-Gbawe municipality has been identified following efforts by concerned residents.

The man, who is well-advanced in age, expressed appreciation to Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, for her intervention in ensuring the welfare of the children.

Father of the children speaks after being identified by residents in Weija-Gbawe. Photo credit: DATNews/TikTok

Source: TikTok

According to him, although he has not always been present in the home, the well-being of his children has remained a top priority.

He noted that he had previously taken two of the children away from their mother but has been unable to gain access to the other two despite several attempts.

He further explained that he had plans to relocate the children to a safer environment to improve their living conditions, but has been unable to do so due to financial challenges.

He therefore welcomed the minister’s intervention to ensure that both the children and their mother received proper medical care and social support, describing the move as timely and commendable.

The development follows reports that surfaced on March 21, 2026, about a woman suspected to be mentally unstable living with her children under poor and unsafe conditions.

The family is said to be residing in an uncompleted structure, with allegations that meals prepared in the household involve substances considered unsafe for consumption.

Authorities intervene after concerns over children’s welfare in Weija. Photo credit: Gossip24TV/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The situation came to public attention after a concerned resident raised questions about the woman’s mental health.

The matter was subsequently reported to community leaders, who intervened to address the situation

Watch the TikTok video here:

Gender Minister visits mother and two kids

The case has since attracted the attention of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, with Minister Agnes Naa Momo Lartey visiting the residence to assess the situation firsthand.

Following the visit, three individuals were transferred to a hospital, while efforts were made to contact the children’s father to determine the next course of action for the family.

Further concerns have been raised about the welfare of the children, as reports indicate that they had not been attending school for several years, despite them being described as outspoken and intelligent.

The incident has sparked widespread concern within the community and beyond, raising serious questions about child welfare, mental health, and family support systems.

Mother of Tema plane crash victims surfaces

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the tragic Tema aircraft crash had taken another emotional turn following the confirmation of the victims, as attention turned to the bereaved father and mother.

The two men who lost their lives, Frank Amoaning Donkor and Elijah Ofori Donkor, were identified as the sons of Hebron Prayer Camp founder Frank Kwabena Donkor and his wife, Sarah.

Source: YEN.com.gh