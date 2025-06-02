Felix Kwakye Ofosu denied claims that Anne Sansa Daly had personal ties with former President John Mahama

Daly’s NHIA board appointment was revoked before the board’s inauguration due to invalid medical qualifications

The minister urged the public to be cautious of false information spread by political opponents

The Minister of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has dismissed claims that Anne Sansa Daly, the recently dismissed board member of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), had personal ties with former President John Mahama.

Speaking to Oyerepa TV, Mr Ofosu, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Abura Asebu-Kwamankese, clarified that Anne Sansa Daly was not President Mahama's personal physician, contrary to social media rumours.

He cautioned the public against relying on what he described as false information spread by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

"We should not entertain such claims. I think the media can verify some of these things. I know President Mahama's personal physician, who is a senior medical doctor, and he has worked with him for several years. This lady [Anne Sansa Daly] has never met President Mahama," he said.

The government’s spokesperson urged Ghanaians to be vigilant and critical of the information they consume, particularly from sources with potential biases.

Felix provides context on Daly's NHIA appointment

Mr Ofosu also provided context on the circumstances surrounding Anne Sansa Daly’s dismissal from the NHIA board.

On May 19, 2025, Anne Sansa Daly, a young Ghanaian woman purported to be a medical doctor trained at Johns Hopkins University, was named a board member of the NHIA by President Mahama.

However, it later emerged that she did not possess valid medical qualifications to practise in Ghana or the United States.

As a result, President Mahama revoked her appointment to the NHIA board.

Mr Ofosu explained that Ms Daly’s appointment was withdrawn even before the NHIA board’s inauguration by the Health Minister.

"Her appointment was revoked even before the NHIA board was inaugurated by the Health Minister. This means the government acted before the issue became public. In any case, the government may not always get it right, and if there is a mistake, the best course of action is to address it. I think this is a better way to serve the people than to ignore clear evidence of a mistake or wrongdoing," he stated.

Reactions to Felix's clarification on Daly's controversy

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on Felix Kwakye Ofosu’s clarification regarding Anne Sansa Daly’s NHIA appointment controversy.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@1BongoIdeas said:

"She shouldnt have been nominated in the first place if due diligence was done."

.@nyaduwaa also said:

"Okay cool,’but you know the reason it’s a democracy is for the people to also. Have a voice. In this case we did and they listened."

@Lechiboroni commented:

"Your job really hard defending the obvious truth very cunning."

Okatatyie Afrifa weighs in on Daly's saga

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial Ghanaian media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah, stirred controversy following his string of allegations against Anne Sansa Daly.

He alleged that the self-professed medical doctor was actually practising medicine in Ghana.

Social media users have also shared their views on the brouhaha involving Anne Sansa Daly's appointment.

