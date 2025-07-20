The Queenmothers of Ketu South honoured John Mahama with large bowls of fish during his visit

The gesture symbolised gratitude for the former president’s contributions to the constituency's development

A viral video captured the moment the Queenmothers presented three aluminium bowls of fish to Mahama

The Queenmothers of Ketu South have gifted President John Mahama large bowls of fish.

This traditional gesture signifies the Queenmothers' respect and gratitude towards President Mahama for his contributions to the constituency.

Ketu South Queenmothers gift President John Mahama large bowls of fish.

In a video circulating on social media, the queenmothers were seen presenting three large aluminium bowls of fish to the president.

The gift of fish highlights their appreciation for President Mahama's efforts in supporting the development of the Ketu North constituency.

After receiving the gifts, President Mahama expressed his profound gratitude to the queenmothers for their gesture and thoughtfulness.

Mahama cuts sod for sea defence project

The presentation was made on the sidelines of the sod cutting ceremony to commence phase two of the Blekusu Sea Defence project in Ketu South.

Accompanied by the Member of Parliament for Ketu South and Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Former President John Dramani Mahama has officially broken ground for phase two of the Blekusu Sea Defence project.

This long-anticipated initiative by the people of Ketu South marks a significant move to combat the coastal erosion that has troubled the area for decades.

Phase two will see the extension of protective infrastructure along vulnerable parts of the coastline, offering relief to several communities frequently affected by destructive tidal waves.

Mahama, who launched the project’s first phase during his initial term, stressed the urgent need to complete the second phase to secure the long-term safety and resilience of the coastal region.

The second phase of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project, which is expected to be completed within 48 months, involves constructing 37 armour rock groynes spaced approximately 220 metres apart, coupled with land reclamation to safeguard eight kilometres of shoreline.

Watch the video below:

Queenmother's donation to Mahama sparks reactions

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the video of the queenmothers' donation to President Mahama.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Elizabeth Awoki Tawiah said:

"The Difference between Volta Region And Shanti Region.... Appreciation and the Love is different."

@cobbinah philip also said:

"We will never throw away this beautiful culture ours.we will support those visit us in peace and means well for us."

@IRON Girl 22 commented:

"Great this is so touching, I am almost in tears, we greatful to God, God bless you Mr president live long."

@Banasco also commented:

"You can see how respect they have for the President, they carefully selected elderly woman to carry the fish before the president, that is the sign of highly respect they are and I love that."

President John Mahama controls an excavator to the admiration of many.

President Mahama operates an excavator

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that President John Dramani Mahama attended the official ground-breaking ceremony for Phase II of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project

He sat in an excavator and successfully operated it to cut the sod and commence the project

Social media users who viewed the video shared varied reactions in the comment section of the post

