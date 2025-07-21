Elders of Asante Mampong have rejected President Mahama’s nomination of Yakubu Issifu as MCE

They say appointing a northerner is disrespectful, citing NDC members’ past rejection of an Asante nominee

The elders are urging the president to revoke the nomination, saying Mampong deserves more respect

Elders of Asante Mampong have expressed strong opposition to President John Mahama's appointment of Yakubu Issifu, a northerner, as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area.

The elders said they consider Yakubu Issifu's appointment disrespectful to the local community, particularly given statements from some NDC members suggesting they would not accept an Asante as MCE in the municipality.

Addressing the media in reaction to Mr Issifu's appointment, they called on President Mahama to revoke the appointment.

"When the constituency executives protested and said they do not want an Asante as the MCE, we expected the leadership of the NDC to come here to resolve the issue with the elders of the town, but we didn't hear anything from them," the spokesperson of the Mampong elders said.

"We live here peacefully with them, but if they said they didn't want an Asante, do they expect us to also accept a northerner? Our action is based on what they said. We are humbly telling the president that we are not happy with the appointment of the MCE. They have not shown respect to Mampong, and so we will be grateful if he could revoke the appointment," he added.

President Mahama appoints Asante Mampong MCE

President John Dramani Mahama nominated Yakubu Issifu as the MCE for the Asante Mampong Municipal Assembly on Thursday, July 17, 2025, pending approval by the assembly members.

The nomination, announced by the Ministry of Local Government, is in accordance with Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936).

Mr Issifu's nomination comes a few months after the executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Asante Mampong staged a protest over the MCE nominations.

Asante Mampong NDC supporters staged protest

Some NDC executives in the Asante Mampong constituency staged a two-day protest on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, and Thursday, April 10, 2025, to register their displeasure with the alleged nominee for MCE of the area.

The supporters, the majority of whom are Northerners, stated during a press conference that they had sent three names of individuals to the party headquarters in Accra for consideration.

The individuals include the constituency Chairman, Mohammed Kamil, the 2024 parliamentary candidate for Mampong Yakubu Issifu, and former chairman Imoro Iddrisu.

However, the supporters claimed that a certain Esther Dwomoh had been pencilled as the next MCE for Asante Mampong, contrary to the names they submitted.

Asante Manponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, gives NDC supporters a 24-hour ultimatum to retract their unfortunate comments. Photo credit: @theasantenation/IG & Getty Images.

Manponghene gives NDC supporters 24-hour ultimatum

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, cautioned NDC youth in the area over tribal remarks they reportedly made.

This followed comments allegedly made against Asantes during a press conference to protest the MCE nominee.

The Mamponghene gave them 24 hours to apologise and publicly retract their statements by noon on Monday, April 14, 2025.

