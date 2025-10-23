Former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo went viral after an awkward encounter with politician Hopeson Adorye at her late father Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s 40-day memorial

In the video, Adwoa Safo appeared visibly cold and avoided eye contact as she shook hands with Adorye, but immediately brightened up to greet the next guest

The moment mirrored a recent scene where Samira Bawumia also snubbed Hopeson Adorye at the same event, fueling debate on social media

Former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo sparked conversations on social media after an awkward encounter with controversial politician Hopeson Adorye.

Adwoa Safo awkwardly greets former NPP politician Hopeson Adorye at her late father, Apostle Safo's 40-day memorial.

Source: TikTok

The incident occurred on October 20 at the 40-day memorial service held at the University of Ghana Sports Complex in honour of Adwoa Safo’s father, the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the former Dome Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP) appeared unhappy as she exchanged handshakes with Adorye, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) official who has defected to the United Party (UP).

The video showed Adwoa Safo adopting a very serious demeanour as Hopeson Adorye approached her and refused to make any eye contact with him.

After they exchanged greetings, she warmly got up to hug, greet, and interact with the person after him, sparking reactions on social media.

Hopeson Adorye left the NPP party to join Alan Kyeremanten’s Movement for Change (now the United Party) and has since then heatedly criticised his former colleagues, leading to a breakdown in relations.

The TikTok video of Adwoa Safo’s moment with Hopeson Adorye is below.

Samira Bawumia snubs Hopeson Adorye

Adwoa Safo’s interaction with Hopeson Adorye followed a similar encounter involving the politician and former second lady, Samira Bawumia.

In a viral TikTok video, Hopeson Adorye and his colleagues shook hands with some prominent figures from his former party, NPP, as they arrived at the ceremony.

He was seen approaching former Vice President Dr Bawumia to shake hands and engage in a friendly conversation.

However, when he approached Samira Bawumia, she pointedly avoided shaking his hand and only formally inquired about him before turning away, indicating their interaction had come to an end.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a feud between Adorye and the former second lady after his unceremonious departure from the NPP.

The TikTok video of the moment is below.

Reactions to Adwoa Safo ‘snubbing’ Hopeson Adorye

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Adwoa Safo’s awkward encounter with Hopeson Adorye.

kimmys said:

"One person, rejection bebree🙈👀😁."

Kwekujb_37 wrote:

"People don't respect Hopeson in this country at all 🤣🤣🤣."

Jemima Appiah commented:

"Was he actually invited? It looks like he went there himself without the invitation."

Lovely said:

"So Adwoa Safo did this yet the obsession is with Samira who even asked how he is, all because Hopeson is obsessed with Samira and wanted a hug from her but didn't get 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

NanaAdwoaDwomoh Boateng wrote:

"Adwoa fuo de3 woboa oo😂😂😂."

Akosua Becklyn😍♥️ commented:

"She didn’t look at his face mpo😂😂😂😂asem oooo."

Adwoa Safo appears to snub her brother, Kwadwo Safo Jnr's handshake in a resurfaced video.

Source: TikTok

Adwoa Safo 'snubs' Kwadwo Safo Jnr's handshake

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Adwoa Safo snubbed her brother Kwadwo Safo Jnr as he attempted to shake her hand.

In a viral resurfaced video, Kwadwo Safo was seen attempting to cordially greet his sister but she refused to extend her hand for a handshake amid reports of a power struggle between them.

