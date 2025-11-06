Paul Adom-Otchere has described Nana Akufo-Addo as the most impactful politician of Ghana’s Fourth Republic

He cited Akufo-Addo’s contributions to democracy, press freedom, and political mobilisation as key reasons for his praise

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the broadcaster’s claims, with some disagreeing with his assessment

Renowned broadcast journalist Paul Adom-Otchere has hailed former president Nana Akufo-Addo as the "most impactful politician" in Ghana.

Speaking in a recent interview on Joy News Channel's AM Show, Adom-Otchere cited Akufo-Addo's contributions to democracy, press freedom, and political mobilisation as the basis for his claims.

He added that although the former Ghanaian president may have committed some mistakes during his tenure between 2017 and 2025, his overall impact on Ghana’s political evolution remains unmatched.

"He may have made some mistakes, but after you look at it, I call him the most impactful politician of the Fourth Republic," he said.

"He was the politician who gave the biggest mobilisation, fought the most for press freedom, and defended parliamentary processes at critical moments in our democratic history," he added.

Akufo-Addo’s role in shaping Ghana's democracy

Paul Adom-Otchere pointed to the former president's advocacy for constitutionalism, including his opposition to attempts to alter the 1992 Constitution during his time as chair of Parliament’s Subsidiary Legislation Committee.

The broadcast journalist, who hosts the Good Morning Ghana show on Metro TV, also praised Akufo-Addo for playing a major role in shaping the country's multiparty democracy and media landscape.

He said Akufo-Addo’s 2016 electoral victory against then president John Mahama remains one of the largest political victories in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

"He still holds the record of having won the largest margin as an opposition candidate coming into the ballot,” Mr Adom-Otchere noted.

He added that the former president’s legacy will be remembered for both his political resilience and his contribution to democratic freedoms.

Paul Adom-Otchere shares a close relationship with Akufo-Addo and even served as board chair of the Ghana Airport Company Limited during his tenure as president.

Read the post below:

Adom-Otchere’s Akufo-Addo claims spark reactions

Ghanaians on social media shared their views on Paul Adom-Otchere's description of Akufo-Addo as the "most impactful Ghanaian politician."

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Aseye Eric Duncan said:

"But who is Paul Adom-Okyere to do one on one with?"

@Alfred Dery also said:

"Why not, Akuffo Addo changed his life from zero bank account to millions."

@Kwami Dzandu commented:

"In his estimation, I wld have also said so, we’re I to be given an opportunity."

@Theophilus Antwi-Baadu also commented:·

"The best description for a man who introduced 1 constituency 1 ambulance FSHS for all school going students."

Paul Adom-Otchere sues OSP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Paul Adom-Octhere filed a lawsuit against the Office of the Special Prosecutor at the High Court.

Paul Adom-Otchere is seeking to quash an OSP directive ordering him to declare his property and income, claiming it was unlawful.

The former GACL boss's lawyers have argued that the directive had violated the OSP Act and also constituted an abuse of power.

