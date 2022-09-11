Ghanaian architecture student, Stephen Kwadwo Kyei-Frimpong, has spoken about how the government can build the designs of brilliant architecture students

The 22-year-old architecture student revealed to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview that many students have designed buildings that could transform Ghana when built

Stephen Kwadwo Kyei-Frimpong designed a railway station for Accra that would ease the commute for residents if his designs were materialised

22-year-old Ghanaian architecture student, Stephen Kwadwo Kyei-Frimpong Owusu-Gyakari, revealed in an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh how Ghana can be transformed if the designs created by some brilliant architecture students were brought to life.

Stephen poses with his architectural design of a railway station in Accra. Photo credit: Stephen Kyei-Frimpong

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Kwadwo confessed that architecture had always been a passion for him, coupled with the dire need to solve some of Ghana's biggest problems in the construction sector. He said:

Architecture has always been a passion. Since my infancy, I have acted as a designer, as you can see from my picture above, dressed as an engineer. Also from lineage, My uncle was an architect, a surveyor and a Member of Parliament in Ghana .

Major Problems Faced As An Architecture Student

Kwadwo Kyei-Frimpong stated that he faced two main challenges as an architecture student. The first was health problems. He said many architecture students had the same problem: a lack of sleep. He disclosed that there were times when he could only catch a maximum sleep time of four hours because of the several projects they had to do and the tight deadlines they had to meet.

Stephen designs an office building. Photo credit: Stephen Kyei-Frimpong

The second problem was in the area of finances. He disclosed that some students failed courses because they did not have enough money to print their designs and post the works on the required boards. As a result, he had to always grapple with finances to ensure that he did not fail his courses.

Stephen designs accommodation for homeless people using shipping containers. Photo credit: Stephen Kyei-Frimpong

Most Exciting Part About The Course And Designs Created

Kwadwo Kyei-Frimpong told YEN.com.gh that the most exciting part about being an architect is the process of bringing the ideas in his thoughts to life as beautiful design projects. He revealed that so far, he has created:

Designs for an Accra Railway Station

Designs for an office building

Designs for shipping container apartments for homeless people

Designs for a residential Building in Mexico

Stephen further added that he has been inspired by other Ghanaian architecture students' unique and beautiful designs. He said:

I love the design of the Takoradi Airport by Arch. Andrew Anto of Inspo7 from Ghana. He has a great eye in visualizing concepts and ideas and making them into reality. I admire his passion

Stephen designs a real-life residential project for a client in Mexico. Photo credit: Stephen Kyei-Frimpong

Why Ghana Still Has Construction Problems When Architecture Students Graduate Each Year With Extraordinary Designs

Stephen explained to YEN.com.gh why Ghana still battles a housing crisis and other construction problems when the solution is glaring. He stated that these problems persist because the laws in the country don't work. He added that those appointed like land commissioners and others to take charge of the problems also neglect them. Stephen explained:

There are some areas that houses are not meant to be built in Ghana because they are waterlogged areas. Such places are meant for greenery so that water can infiltrate it, yet such lands are sold to people cheaply. The people who acquire such cheap lands are oblivious of its effects, especially during the rainfall season.

A shipping container store as designed by Stephen. Photo credit: Stephen Kyei-Frimpong

He added that other major problems Ghana face are a lack of strict regulation and the use of old technology in building. Stephen asserted that the world is fast-developing, so it is important for Ghana to adopt technology that allows it to solve today's problems.

Why The Government Isn't Supporting Architecture Students With Their Designs

According to Stephen Kyei-Frimpong, the government does not support architecture students because of what politicians stand to gain. He added that most students design affordable accommodation for the low-class in society as a way to combat Ghana's housing deficit which stands at almost 2 million units.

Stephen says that building houses could have been less expensive, but prices are artificially high due to political reasons. He explains that politicians and business people stand to gain from the high prices of houses, with many property sellers pricing their properties in dollars.

How Government Can Support Architecture Students

Stephen Kwadwo Kyei-Frimpong told YEN.com.gh that it is hard to find firms that would hire fresh architecture graduates. So, most architecture graduates have found work online on sites like Upwork and others to make a decent living. Speaking about how the government can help architecture students, he said:

The government could create a network such as "Ghana Chamber of Architects" where we can work on national projects to build the country and fix the nation. We can work on designs for factories and other relevant projects that can lead to industrialization to get the country on its feet

Advice for Upcoming Architecture Students

Stephen admonished architecture students in school to learn how to survive independently. He added that they should be disciplined and bear in mind that they are fully responsible for their designs. He explained:

Any thing that leads to death can be blamed on the architect. In a country like Ghana, I advise architects to have a side gig related to architecture, like venturing into some form of entrepreneurship. However, it may not be an easy thing to do if one does not have enough capital.

