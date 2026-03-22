Scoring from a free kick is one of the most challenging feats in football, requiring precision and technique

Mastery of various techniques, such as bending, dipping, or striking with power, adds to the complexity

YEN.com.gh has highlighted 13 top players who can score directly from free kicks when the time comes

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Over the decades, footballers have netted goals through diverse methods, including corners, long-range strikes spanning the pitch, and penalty kicks.

Among these, free kicks stand out as particularly challenging, demanding a balance of power and precision, making it a seeming rarity in the sport.

Ronaldinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi rank among the 13 most proficient free-kick takers. Photos by Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Glyn Kirk/Johnnie Izquierdo.

Source: Getty Images

A proficient free-kick expert is an invaluable addition to any team and it is unsurprising that some players dedicate countless hours on the training field, perfecting their abilities on the dead ball.

Throughout the years, fans have been privileged to witness an array of exceptional takers of free kicks worldwide.

YEN.com.gh has curated a selection of the absolute finest among them.

Top 13 best takers of free kicks

13. Michel Platini - 50 free kick goals

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in French football history, Michel Platini built a legacy that has stood the test of time.

From his early years at AS Nancy to spells with AS Saint-Étienne and Juventus, the three-time Ballon d’Or winner consistently dazzled on every stage he graced.

A creative mastermind, Platini could outwit defenders with a seemingly endless array of techniques, with his precision and control standing out.

Equally comfortable using either foot, he netted no fewer than 50 free kicks during his career, making him a constant nightmare for opposing goalkeepers.

12. Alessandro Del Piero - 52 free kick goals

Alessandro Del Piero is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace Serie A.

A true icon of Italian football and a legend at Juventus, where he played from 1993 to 2012, Il Pinturicchio possessed exceptional technical ability that set him apart from his peers.

These qualities helped him score an impressive 52 free-kicks over the course of his illustrious career.

Renowned for his precision and versatility, the 2006 World Cup winner was capable of troubling goalkeepers from virtually any position, making him a constant threat for every team he represented.

He also held the record for the most free-kick goals in UEFA Champions League history with 11, before being surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016.

11. Rogerio Ceni - 59 free kick goals

Remarkably, a goalkeeper makes the list: Rogério Ceni, with the Brazilian being a true set-piece specialist, regularly taking both penalties and free-kicks during his career.

He scored 131 goals across his 22-year spell with São Paulo FC.

Despite failing to find the net in his 17 appearances for the Brazil national team, he has often spoken about the technique and discipline required to master free-kicks.

His ability from dead-ball situations meant São Paulo had complete confidence in allowing their goalkeeper to step up, even at the risk of leaving the goal unguarded during potential counter-attacks.

10. Ronald Koeman - 60 free kick goals

Ronald Koeman was renowned for his free-kick prowess throughout his career.

His legendary strike against Sampdoria in the 1992 Wembley final secured Barcelona's first European Cup victory.

Versatile and adept, he was celebrated for his penalty-taking, long-range shots, and commanding free kicks.

Koeman also holds the record for the most goals scored by a defender in soccer history, a feat that even midfielders and strikers would aspire to emulate.

9. Zico - 62 free kick goals

Zico, celebrated for his exceptional free-kick prowess, officially scored 62 free kicks during his career, despite netting over 100 in total.

His technique was outstanding, consistently delivering the ball into the top corner, well out of reach of opposing goalkeepers.

Particularly effective on set pieces near the penalty area, Zico's signature two-step run-up set him up for powerful and precise strikes that frequently found the back of the net.

8. Diego Maradona - 62 free kick goals

While the legendary Maradona is primarily renowned for his dribbling, passing, and all-around play, he was also a formidable presence on free kicks from dangerous positions.

The Argentine legend wielded his left foot with almost magical precision, able to execute a wide range of techniques.

Whether curling a shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area, delicately lifting it over the wall from 25 yards, or blasting a powerful strike around the wall from 30 yards, Maradona excelled at them all.

His exceptional free-kick ability further enriched his already illustrious football legacy.

7. Cristiano Ronaldo - 64 free kick goals

During his peak years, Ronaldo demonstrated exceptional skill with free kicks, with his distinctive stance over the ball becoming iconic.

The Portuguese captain's strikes were characterised by impressive pace and power, making him one of the most formidable dead-ball specialists ever.

Mirror Sports reported that Sir Alex Ferguson even hailed Ronaldo’s free kick against Portsmouth in 2008 as the best he had ever seen.

His legacy as one of football's greatest players is firmly established, and he scored his most recent free-kick goal for Al-Nassr against Al Feiha in August 2024.

Ronaldo's mastery of free kicks remains a key aspect of his legendary career.

6. David Beckham - 65 free kick goals

David Beckham, renowned for his iconic free-kick technique, remains a subject of frequent discussion.

The phrase Bend it like Beckham has become synonymous with his skill, often used by commentators to describe his precision.

With his renowned right foot, he scored 65 free kicks during his illustrious career with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the England national team.

His ability to bend the ball with elegance and accuracy has cemented his place as one of football's legendary free-kick specialists.

5. Victor Legrotaglie - 66 free kick goals

Though not always among the first names that come to mind when discussing Argentine legends, Victor Legrotaglie was a true set-piece maestro.

Spending his entire career in his country's top league, he was renowned for scoring effortlessly from dead-ball situations.

Despite offers from top European clubs like Inter Milan, Juventus, and Real Madrid, he chose to remain in Argentina until his retirement in 1974.

Surprisingly, Legrotaglie surpasses Maradona, Juan Román Riquelme, and Messi as the most prolific Argentine free-kick taker of all time.

4. Ronaldinho - 66 free kick goals

Ronaldinho, celebrated as a one of the best players in the late 1990s and 2000s, was also renowned for his direct free-kick prowess.

The Brazilian superstar had a unique talent for bending the ball with precision in set-piece situations, scoring 66 goals from direct free kicks.

His ability to execute long-range dipping shots and clever rolls under the wall demonstrated his exceptional skill and finesse, securing his reputation as one of the most extraordinary dead-ball experts in football history.

3. Pele - 70 free kick goals

Pelé, often regarded as one of the greatest football players ever, showcased his incredible goal-scoring ability throughout his career.

With three FIFA World Cup titles to his name and over 1,000 career goals, the Brazilian legend was a prolific scorer.

70 of those goals came from set pieces, underscoring his skills and solidifying his legacy as a free-kick specialist in the annals of football.

2. Lionel Messi - 71 free kick goals

Lionel Messi's exceptional skill allows him to place the ball precisely into either corner of the net, outwitting goalkeepers with ease through his creativity and ingenuity.

As one of the premier set-piece takers of his generation, the Argentine captain combines clean striking with a blend of power and spin to produce swirling or dipping shots that are incredibly difficult to stop.

On March 22, 2026, Inter Miami completed a dramatic comeback against New York City FC in Major League Soccer, winning 3-2 thanks to a Messi free-kick goal.

According to Hindustan Times, the Argentine icon scored from the spot to move ahead of Pele on the all-time list.

1. Juninho Pernambucano - 77 free kick goals

Juninho Pernambucano stands as the unparalleled master of free kicks.

The Brazilian midfielder dazzled audiences with his stunning set-piece performances throughout his career.

Playing a crucial role in Lyon's dominance of French football in the early 2000s, Juninho led them to seven Ligue 1 titles and delivered numerous moments of brilliance from free kicks, securing his place as the most formidable free-kick taker in football history.

Former Lyon star, Juninho Pernambucano, is confirmed to have scored the most free-kick goals in history. Photo: Eddy LEMAISTRE.

Source: Getty Images

An amazing 77 goals from set pieces were tucked under his belt, including an impressive four from distances exceeding 40 yards.

Juninho's outrageous scoring record has rightfully earned him the title of the free-kick GOAT, solidifying his legacy as one of the most exceptional and iconic dead-ball takers in the history of the sport.

Best dribblers in history

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also meticulously curated and ranked the 10 greatest dribblers in the history of football.

While Lionel Messi stands as the best of his generation, he is surpassed by some of the greats of the past.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh