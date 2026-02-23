Zoomlion Ghana Limited is at the centre of a procurement controversy in Kenya, with the Nairobi governor facing criticism for awarding it a 20-year waste management contract.

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja awarded a deal that covers the management of a 76-acre dumpsite and the creation of an integrated solid waste system for the whole city.

Kenyan Politician in Trouble After Giving Zoomlion Controversial 20-Year Waste Management Contract

Mambomseto reported that the contract is worth billions of shillings and gives one private company exclusive control over a major public service and asset for two decades.

The Nation reported that the dealings with Zoomlion were kept secret throughout the procurement and contracting stages.

Sakaja reportedly pitched Zoomlion as the only solution to Nairobi’s challenges with waste management.

The central government run by the Ruto administration is said to have been part of the procurement process that has birthed the Zoomlion deal.

Zoomlion Waste Services was incorporated as a company in Kenyaon August 23, 2025, with Zoomlion Ghana as the sole shareholder.

Zoomlion had faced similar opposition in Mombasa after being sued over a 35-year contract valued at about $131.7 million dollars.

The tender, numbered NCC/ENV/RFP/109/2025-2026, was opened on January 8, 2026. When bids were reviewed, Zoomlion emerged as the only bidder.

This raised immediate questions about how the process was handled. For a project of this size and length, open and competitive bidding is expected to attract multiple local and international firms.

The fact that only one company participated suggests that the process may not have been fully open or attractive to other potential bidders.

Critics argue that this situation weakens confidence in the fairness of the award and raises concerns about whether public procurement rules were properly followed.

Public-private partnership projects are guided by laws that require transparency and oversight. These laws are meant to protect public resources and ensure value for money.

There are concerns that key steps were either rushed or skipped in the deal. There are also concerns about a lack of consultation.

