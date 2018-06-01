Is Diamond Platnumz dead or alive? Latest update on the popular singer in 2021

Is Diamond Platnumz dead or alive? A few years ago, the internet got quite the scare when false news of the death of this celebrated artist circulated the internet. However, the information was incorrect, and Diamond Platnumz is indeed alive and well. Since then, Platnumz has been up to a lot. His career has grown tenfold, and he has crossed boundaries with his music.

The internet has brought with it a lot of advantages and disadvantages. One of the most significant downsides of the internet is the ability for false information to spread as fast as it does. With the number of bloggers who readily publish incorrect information with no confirmation, this occurs a lot, especially in the entertainment industry.

Who is Diamond Platnumz?

Naseeb Abdul Juma Issack, popularly known by his stage name Diamond Platnumz, is a Tanzanian bongo flava recording artist, actor, dancer, philanthropist, and businessman. He hails from Tandale, Tanzania and is the owner and founder of several labels, radio stations and media outlets.

He is one of the most famous artists in East and Central Africa for his songs, and has recently expanded his reach beyond that. Diamond was born on October 2nd, 1989, which makes him 31 years old as of 2021. He has two sisters, Queen Darleen, a musician, and Esma Platinumz, an entrepreneur socialite. He is also cousins with a Tanzanian DJ popularly known as Romy Jones.

Is he dead?

What happened to Diamond Platnumz? Diamond’s death scare started after rumours about a road accident he was in were spread. Diamond Platnumz accident allegedly took place when the recording artist drove his Porsche into a ditch on the side of the road.

He was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. However, as it is evident given his many public appearances since then, this news was false.

Did Diamond Platnumz’s funeral take place? No, it didn’t. Since the death rumours were false, he was not laid to rest. Is he alive in 2021? Yes, the artist is active and still making great music for his fans.

Music

Diamond has made himself into a recognizable name all over the continent which is not an easy feat to achieve. He has featured some of the most prominent artists all over the continent and even the world. His songs include the following:

Kamwambie

Nitarejea feat. Hawa

feat. Hawa Nakupa Moyo Wangu feat. Mr Blue

feat. Mr Blue Nalia Na Mengi feat. Chid Benz

feat. Chid Benz Jisachi feat. Ngwair & Geez Mabovu

feat. Ngwair & Geez Mabovu Wivuwivu feat. Rj The Dj

feat. Rj The Dj Mbagala

I Hate You feat. Hemedy PHD

Binadam

Wakunesanesa

Si Uko Tayari

Toka Mwanzo feat. Fatma & Rj The Dj

feat. Fatma & Rj The Dj 2012

Lala Salama

Moyo Wangu

Chanda Chema

Nimpende Nani

Najua

Mawazo

Kwanini

Natamani

Gongo La Mboto feat. Mrisho Mpoto

feat. Mrisho Mpoto Kizaizi

Hallelujah feat. Morgan Heritage

feat. Morgan Heritage Waka feat. Rick Ross

feat. Rick Ross Baikoko

Pamela feat. Young Killer

feat. Young Killer Iyena feat. Rayvanny

feat. Rayvanny Kosa Langu

Nikuone

Baila

Sijaona

African Beauty feat. Omarion

feat. Omarion Eneka

Fire feat. Tiwa Savage

feat. Tiwa Savage Marry You feat. Ne-Yo

feat. Ne-Yo Number One feat. Davido [Remix]

feat. Davido [Remix] Nana feat. Flavour

feat. Flavour Kidogo feat. P-Square

feat. P-Square Amanda feat. Jah Prayzah

feat. Jah Prayzah Far Away feat. Vanessa Mdee

feat. Vanessa Mdee The One

Jibebe With. Mbosso & Lava Lava

With. Mbosso & Lava Lava Kanyaga

Inama feat. Fally Ipupa

feat. Fally Ipupa Baba Lao

Sound feat. Teni

feat. Teni Gere ft Tanasha Donna

ft Tanasha Donna Jeje

Haunisumbui

Ongeza

Waah feat. Koffi Olomide

feat. Koffi Olomide Love you Die Patoranking ft. Diamond Platnumz

Patoranking ft. Diamond Platnumz My Way Remix Stanley Enow ft. Diamond Platnumz

Stanley Enow ft. Diamond Platnumz Yope Remix Innoss'B ft. Diamond Platnumz

Innoss'B ft. Diamond Platnumz Moto Wawa Salegy ft. Diamond Platnumz

Wawa Salegy ft. Diamond Platnumz Penzi Ya Levis ft. Diamond Platnumz

Ya Levis ft. Diamond Platnumz Wasted Energy Alicia Keys ft. Diamond Platnumz

Upcoming USA tour

Is Diamond Platnumz alive in 2021? Yes, the hit artist is alive and is up to great things in his career. In the past few years, he has been featured in songs by many great international artists. He even has a few upcoming concerts in the US, which will attract his new fanbase. His upcoming shows include:

October 8th – Buckhead Theatre (Atlanta, US)

October 10th – The Fillmore (Silver Spring, US)

October 17th – Fonda Theatre (Los Angeles, CA)

October 22nd – Brooklyn Steel (Brooklyn, NY)

October 31st – House of Blues (Dallas, Texas)

March 12th 2022 – Warsteiner Music Hall (Dortmund, Germany)

Personal life

Who is Diamond Platnumz’s wife in 2021? While Platinumz is famous for his music, he is also renowned for his dating life. The musician is not yet married. However, he has dated a few ladies over the years.

Diamond, the Tanzanian singer, has two children with his former partner Zari Hassan, a South African based Ugandan businesswoman. He fathered his second child with Hamisa Mobeto, a Tanzanian model. After they separated, he dated a Kenyan model and musician Tanasha Donna. The two had one son before their relationship ended.

He is currently dating Andrea Abrahams, a South African model. The two seem to be in a happy relationship, and fans are waiting to see how it goes between them. At some point, he also dated Wema Sepetu.

Where does Diamond Platnumz live?

The recording artist lives in a mansion in Dar es Salaam. The house is referred to as The Golden House by many of his fans, given that gold was used to coat most of the surfaces in the home.

News of Diamond Platnumz death shook the internet a few years back, and many are still reeling from it. While it was proven that the information was false, many still wonder whether he is dead or alive. The musician is still alive and is an inspiration to many people.

