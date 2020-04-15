Top 12 richest politicians in Ghana in 2022 and their net worth

With the growth of Ghana's economy in the past few years, there are some people whose fortune has significantly grown. The rich have always made it a habit to invest their money into profitable ventures, a habit that has seen them become more successful in life. Do you know the richest politicians in Ghana?

It is no easy task finding and rating the richest politicians in Ghana. This is primarily because most wealthy people hardly want to showcase or flaunt their wealth. With that in mind, do you know the richest politicians in Ghana in 2022?

Who are the richest politicians in Ghana?

Who is the wealthiest politician in the country? This list includes Forbes richest man in Ghana, who happens to have the highest net worth. The people on this list have worked hard to get to where they are today. They have made significant impacts on society, and you should know about them.

1. Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor – $1.2 billion

With a net worth of $1.2 billion, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor makes it to the list of richest politicians in Ghana. He is a Ghanaian politician and physician who was a Member of Parliament. He represented the people of Manhyia from 2001 to 2007. He was also the Minister for Defence under President John Kufuor, his brother.

2. John Dramani Mahama – $900 million

John Dramani Mahama is a Ghanaian politician who was the president of Ghana from 2012 to2017. Before he was president, he was a vice-president from January 2009 to July 2012. Apart from his political aspirations, Mahama is a communications expert, historian and writer.

He has had a history in the political arena since 1996 when he became a Member of Parliament. His wealth is attributed to the various powerful roles he has held in the country.

3. Kwabena Duffuor – $680 million

Kwabena Duffuor has been rated as the sixth wealthiest tycoon in the country. He is the CEO of House of Duffour Asset Holdings. The businessman also owns a lion share of UniBank shares. He has previously held influential positions in the government.

4. Haruna Iddrisu – $300 million

Haruna is the Member of Parliament for Tamale South and the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations in Ghana. He is currently the minority leader in Ghana’s parliament.

5. Nana Akufo-Addo – $250 million

Nana Akufo-Addo is a prominent politician who is the President of Ghana. He won the 2020 presidential election against the former president and was sworn in for his second term in January 2021.

He is a career lawyer who got his credentials at the prestigious Inns of Court School of Law in the UK. He has worked in firms both in Ghana and abroad. Apart from his political aspirations, he is the founding partner of a firm and sits on the boards of several businesses.

6. Dr Yaw Osafo-Maafo – $220 million

Although Dr Osafo-Maafo trained as an engineer in school, he made his mark in the financial sector when he helped two major banks get back on the right track. After that, he got into the political arena and was a Member of Parliament for a while. He has also served as a chairman and a board member for several corporations, contributing generously to his net worth.

7. Kwadwo Adjei Darko – $150 million

Mr Kwadwo is a prominent politician who has served in various top government position as a minister. He has served as a Member of Parliament for Sunyani West. He has also headed the Ministry of Mines and the Ministry of local government and rural development.

8. Jerry John Rawlings – $50 million

Jerry John Rawlings is a former president of the Republic of Ghana. He became president in 1993 and served the nation until 2001, when he stepped down. He also has various business deals that have contributed to his net worth.

9. Charles Kofi Wayo – $30 million

Kofi Wayo, popularly known as “the Showman” is a politician and international businessman who is quite controversial. He is a self-made millionaire whose major source of income is his merchandise in arms. He founded the United Renaissance Party to contest for the presidential post in the next polls.

10. Alhaji Baba Kamara – $11 million

Alhaji Baba Kamara is the current Ghana National Security Advisor and High Commissioner/Ambassador to Nigeria. He has concurrent affiliation to the Republics of Cameroon, Chad, and Sao Tome & Principe. Apart from being a great politician, he was the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of Kamara Limited. He is currently the CEO of African Trans Bridging Limited until 2009.

11. Mahamudu Bawumia –$5 million

Mahamudu Bawumia is a Ghanaian economist and banker who is the current Vice President of Ghana. Before his nomination as the vice-presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party alongside the then-presidential candidate, he was a great name in the banking world. He is a great politician who has impacted the country in great ways.

12. Ken Ofori-Atta – $5 million

He is a Ghanaian economist investment banker and politician as well as the co-founder of an investment firm. He was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo to serve as the Minister for Finance and Economic Planning in the cabinet.

Who is the youngest billionaire in Ghana? Nana Kwame Bediako is a business mogul, real estate entrepreneur, industrialist, and philanthropist who is the youngest billionaire in Ghana. He has a net worth of $4 billion.

This list of the richest politicians in Ghana shows that it is one blessed country. Having wealthy people in the country impacts the economy positively. The rich people in society do this by creating more employment and investment opportunities.

