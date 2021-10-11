Who is Julian Newman? Age, college, height, college offers, now

Anyone who is aspiring to become a professional basketball player dreams of joining the highest-paying overseas basketball leagues. When you make it to one of these leagues, you become a big-time player. One of the top stars who is lucky to be in the league is Julian Newman.

Julian Newman posing for the camera. Photo: @juliannewman4

Source: Instagram

Julian Newman is one of the brightest protests of the American amateur basketball sector. He caught the attention of various basketball coaches and pundits while playing as a point guard. Even though he currently trains in Orlando's Prodigy Prep training centre, several organizations have declared him the next big thing in the NBA.

Julian Newman's profile summary

Full name: Julian Newman

Julian Newman Nickname: Handles

Handles Date of birth: 6th September 2001

6th September 2001 Birth sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: Orlando, Florida, USA

Orlando, Florida, USA Julian Newman's age: 20 years (as of 2021)

20 years (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Weight: 64 kg

64 kg Height : 5 feet 7 inches

: 5 feet 7 inches Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father: Jamie Newman

Jamie Newman Mother: Vivian Gonzalez

Vivian Gonzalez Siblings: Jaden Newman

Jaden Newman Relationship status : Single

: Single Children: None

None Education : Downey Christian School, Prodigy Prep

: Downey Christian School, Prodigy Prep Profession : A basketball player

: A basketball player Net worth: $3 million

Julian Newman's biography

Julian was born on 6th September 2001 in Orlando, Florida, in the United States. He holds an American nationality, while his descent is a mixture of American, Puerto Rican and Jewish. His parents are Jamie Newman (father) and Vivian Gonzalez (mother).

His father is a retired basketball player who played for the Colonial High School in Orlando. He has been a coach at the Downy Christian School basketball team since 2018. He is also the founder of an Orlando-based high school known as Prodigy Prep.

On the other hand, his mother is Puerto Rican, but she played as a point guard for the University High School in Orlando. Later, she worked in the United States Navy for four years before relocating to the United States Postal Service.

Julian has one sibling, an elder sister known as Jaden Newman. Jaden is also a talented American basketball player for varsity basketball. In addition, she has appeared in TV shows such as The Queen Latifah Show. At the age of nine, she landed her place in the NCCA Division I program.

Julian Newman posing for the camera with his family during the Christmas holidays. Photo: @juliannewman4

Source: Instagram

Early career

Julian displayed an interest in basketball while he was only three years old. Shortly afterwards, his father began training him with both regular-size players and boys older than him. A few years into his training, he practised 100 free throws, 200 jump shots and 200 floaters daily.

Later he joined Downey Christian School in fall 2012, where his father was the basketball coach. On entering the private school, he began playing for his middle school team in fifth grade. He was one of the best players with a record score of 91 points in a single game.

With those feats, Julian was soon promoted to play for the varsity team. He was only 11 years old with a height of 4 feet 5 inches and weighing 32 kg. His school primarily played outside Florida High School Athletic Association jurisdiction. He recorded an average of 12.4 points per game in his first three starts. Julian also helped his varsity team attain a 21-6 record.

High school career

As just a sixth-grader, he had an average record of 17 points per match. On 19th December 2012, a high school website by the name MaxPreps published an article on Julian. Later, ScoutsFocus, one of the most famous recruiting websites, posted a video of his highlights on YouTube, earning him global prominence.

Afterwards, numerous American media houses made national headlines about Julian. His story was covered by several prominent news organizations such as Sports Illustrated and The New York Times. Both of them declared him the best 5th grader to ever appear in varsity basketball.

The player also appeared in television and talk shows such as:

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Steve Harvey Show

Good Morning America

Orlando Magic invited him to play during the half-time of their NBA game. In December 2013, The Huffington Post named Newman, the best 6th grader the world has ever seen in a feature story. In 2014, Tampa Bay Times named him the most markets young basketball player. At the end of the season, Julian recorded 13.6 points on an average per game with 10.5 assists in varsity basketball.

Recent career

In 2017, Newman became the youngest player ever to record 1000 career points at the varsity level. He completed the 2014/2015 season with an average of 19.8 points, 10.2 assists, and 3.2 steals per game. On 4th October 2016, he scored 52 points in a highly publicized match by MiddleSchoolHoopsTV, earning over 12 million views on YouTube.

In 2018, he scored a total of 3,873 points as a sophomore for his high school team. He broke the 1998 long-standing record of Teddy Dupay. In the 2018/2019 season, he recorded an average of:

34.7 points per game

Seven assists

Five rebounds

Later, he transferred to Prodigy Prep for his senior year in high school.

College offers

Julian Newman throwing a ball during practice. Photo: @juliannewman4

Source: Instagram

Over the last few years, the player has received negative attention primarily because many people believe that he lied about his college and professional offers. During an interview, his father stated that Newman had 15 D1 offers. He added that his son was planning to play overseas to better his skills before the drafting.

His father also listed Australia, the G-League, Italy, China, and Germany as the places Julian was likely to play. A week later, Julian confirmed his father's words saying his top choices were Australia and G-League.

While some people believed him, others felt he was lying. They claimed that his real reason to play overseas was that he had no D1 offers. In July 2020, during an Instagram Live, Julian directly contradicted himself and his father, saying:

Next year, I’m planning to go overseas. [My] top three places are Japan, Australia, and Spain.

The statement caused more suspicion due to the inconsistency of his words. Additionally, there is no indication that the player is signing for an overseas team. This has caused more to believe that Julian Newman’s offers were fabricated.

Body measurements

How tall is Julian Newman? Julian Newman's height is 5 feet and 7 inches. He weighs around 64 kg. His other body statistics are 38-32-12 inches for his chest, waist and biceps. He wears a shoe size 8 (US).

Julian Newman posing for the camera on the pitch. Photo: @juliannewman4

Source: Instagram

Julian Newman's net worth

How much is Julian's net worth? The player allegedly has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2021. He has earned most of his money from playing varsity basketball.

The star has numerous basketball videos on YouTube with millions of views, thus earning him a good sum of cash. He also makes money from the Prodigy merchandise.

Where is Julian Newman now?

He is currently playing for Prodigy Prep, a high school founded by his father. However, he previously played for a small private school in Florida known as Downey Christian School.

Julian Newman's fast facts

Who is Julian Newman? He is an American amateur basketball player currently playing for the Prodigy Prep school. How tall is Julian Newman? The player is 5 feet and 7 inches tall. How old is Julian Newman? He is 20 years old as of 2021. He was born on 6th September 2001 in Orlando, Florida, USA. Does Julian Newman have any offers? Unfortunately, it is not clear whether he has any offers yet. His father stated that Julian had 15 D1 offers, but Julian offered contradictory information during an Instagram Live in July 2020. Are Jaden and Julian Newman related? Yes, they are. Jaden is Julian's elder sister. Both of them are talented basketball players. How much is Julian Newman's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2021.

Julian Newman is a well-known name in the basketball world. Even though he is yet to go professional with his career, his future in sports looks bright.

