2023 was a beautiful year for a number of Ghanaian celebrities as some of them had their first child, while others were blessed to expand their families by having more children.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of Ghanaian celebrities who had children in 2023.

Below is a list of Ghanaian celebrities that had children in 2023

Selly Galley

Actress Selly Galley and her husband and musician Praye TiaTia welcomed twins in the United States of America in August 2023.

The specific date of their birth was not disclosed. However, videos of Selly Galley flaunting a baby bump were leaked on social media and went viral.

The exciting news came the couple had been married for 8 years. Their love journey began some 14 years ago, sealing their relationship officially with marriage in 2015.

Video of Selly Galley and her husband Praye TiaTia leaving the hospital in the US with their twins.

The baby shower of Mr and Mrs Fiawoo's twins held in Ghana.

Mzbel

Celebrated musician Mzbel announced her pregnancy to the public on June 11, 2023, with beautiful photos of her overjoyed as she slayed a pink flowing dress.

The pink dress gave her millions of fans a hint that she was expecting a baby girl, which she did.

She held a traditional christening ceremony for the little girl whose name is officially known as Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa.

Mzbel showing off her baby bump in stylish photos.

Adorable video of Mzbel getting her cute daughter dressed after a warm bath.

Tracey Boakye

Actress Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah announced they were expecting their first child together as a married couple on March 6, 2023.

On March 15, 2023, Tracey Boakye took to her Instagram page to share a photo of her son, Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah, announcing his arrival. The little boy was born in the United States of America.

In a three-day event, Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah shut down Kumasi with the outdooring of their son from May 19 to 21, 2023. Day 1 was the traditional christening ceremony, the second day was the dinner party and the final day was the thanksgiving sevice.

The first public photo of Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah's son, Luxury Nana Akwasi Badu Ntiamoah.

Official video from the outdooring of Luxury Badu Ntiamoah in Kumasi.

Mawuli Gavor

Actor Mawuli Gavor surprised many people on his birthday when he dropped photos of his Indian-Austrian wife, Remya, flaunting her baby bump.

Announcing the good news he noted that it was the best birthday gift ever. On June 18, 2023, he took to his Instagram page to share the first photo of their child which melted many hearts.

Memorable pictures of Mawuli Gavor and his wife announcing that they were expecting their first child.

First photo of Mr and Mrs Gavor's child.

An up-close view of Mawuli and Remya Gavor's child with seasoned Nigerian actor Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD).

Yaa Jackson

On January 6, 2023, musician Yaa Jackson shared a video of her flaunting her baby bump and another video showing the side face view of her adorable son.

On February 10, 2023, Yaa Jackson released a new song for her son titled Baby Mama.

Yaa Jackson dropped a new song for her son after his birth.

Adorable photo of Yaa Jackson and her son Luckiest J.J.

Heartwarming video of Yaa Jackson and Luckiest J.J. having fun to Fameye's song.

