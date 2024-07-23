Members of Afronita's dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, did the person once said trend where they shared frequently used words Afronita uses during dance classes

Many of them mentioned that the BGT star emphasised the need for dancing with energy and making facial expressions

Many people talked about how cute Agradaa's daughter, Rihanna, looked in the video, while others talked about how the video made them laugh

Members of talented dancer Afronita's dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, did the Afronita Once Said challenge and the video got many people laughing hard.

The trend was about people mentioning frequently used phrases and statements by one person.

Agradaa's daughter and AfroStar Kids Academy members do Afronita Once Said challenge. Image Credit: @afro_mogyass

Source: TikTok

Afronita Once Said viral trend

The video was started by Agradaa's daughter. She said that one thing Afronita said a lot during dance classes at the academy was, "Stop fooling and add energy into it.”

The second person who was interviewed said that one thing the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) star said a lot was that they should dance with a lot of energy and make serious facial expressions.

The third person, Akaila, also mentioned the same thing Agradaa's daughter and the second person said about Afronita placing emphasis on dancing with energy.

For the fourth person, she said that one thing Afronita, the mentor of Talented Kids season 14 winner Abigail, often said when one failed to display passion during dance classes was that they would be demoted to beginner's class.

The other young girls mentioned in the video that the different words were; facial expressions and encouraging others to get up and dance.

Afronita responded to the video

Responding to the video in the comments with her official TikTok account, STARGYAL, Afronita wondered when she made those statements and added three laughing emojis.

"Ei when did I say this😂😂😂"

Video of Agradaa and members of AfroStar Kids doing the Afronita Once Said challenge:

Reactions to the video by AfroStar Kids members

Below are the comments to the video shared by a member of AfroStar Kids Academy, Afro Mogyass on TikTok:

Cassie said:

"Afronitaa once said if u like don't do the dance u will go back to beginners class 🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Nana Ama20 said:

"Awww I love Rihanna 😩🥰"

Chelsy ..🌸🩵🩷 said:

"The keyword is ‘energy’ 😂🥰",European cities

CRYSTAL 🦋✨🧸said:

"My overies. They are so cute, c'mon 😍🥰"

@Berlin k said:

"Hahaha Rihanna is cute 😄🥰"

Afronita announces her return to Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita embarked on a recent tour, during which she held several dance classes in multiple cities in Europe.

The young dancer, in a social media post, confirmed the end of the European tour and her return to Ghana.

Her Instagram post got many reactions from Ghanaians, who thronged the comment section to express their excitement and to welcome her.

